The Galaxy S9 is the latest and greatest device released by Samsung and it's a real beauty. But as pretty as all that curved is to look at, what a shame it would be if it got scratched or smashed.
If you're concerned about dropping and damaging your brand new phone — perhaps you know that you're prone to the dropsies — you should invest in a case designed to stand up to abuse.
Here are the best heavy duty cases for the Galaxy S9.
- OtterBox Commuter Series
- Lifeproof SLAM case
- SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case
- Caseology Legion Series case
- Spigen Tough Armor case
OtterBox Commuter Series
Few names are as synonymous with phone cases as OtterBox. They're built a reputation as a trusted brand by designing really rugged cases and backing their products with superior customer service.
We'd recommend the Commuter series case which is a pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you've come to expect from an OtterBox case. It's got one big cutout on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor and includes port covers to keep dirt out.
We've highlighted the Commuter Series here, but OtterBox has over 10 different case styles available for the Galaxy S9 which you can check out on its site. But if you just want black or teal, you can grab it for about $40 on Amazon.
Lifeproof SLAM case
When you're dropping over $700 on a brand new phone, you want to protect it from everything life might throw at it, especially if you plan on spending a ton of time outside this summer.
Lifeproof cases typically offer protection from dirt and snow, but the SLAM case focuses exclusively on drop protection. Lifeproof says this case can survive drops from up to two meters (6.5 ft) thanks to the reinforced bumpers. It's also got a rugged backplate that's clear to show off the phone's design and also compatible with wireless charging. While it's not quite as Lifeproof as you'd expect, it's also not as expensive as other Lifeproof cases at only $50. Plus, it looks pretty cool with the black and neon green, do you think?
Looking for the classic FRE Lifeproof case? You can sign up to be notified about when it becomes available.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case
The Unicorn Beetle case is one of those phone cases that people buy with every new device. It's got that classic rugged design with ridges to help with grip and it includes a built-in screen protector to keep your S9 in pristine condition.
Port plugs keep dust and pocket lint out of your charging port and headphone jack, and it also comes with an optional belt-clip holster. Rugged enough to keep your phone protected and yet thin enough to work with wireless charging, get your Unicorn Beetle Series case for about $20.
Caseology Legion Series case
Caseology makes some pretty cases, and the Legion series of cases for the Galaxy S9 are a great mix of sleek design and rugged durability.
This dual-layer case combines a shock absorbing inner sleeve of TPU with a durable outer shell that's also significantly gripper than the glass body of the Galaxy S9. It's got a raised lip around the screen, is compatible with most wireless chargers and screen protectors, and other Galaxy S9 accessories.
This case is available in your choice of five colors for just $15.
Spigen Tough Armor case
The Spigen Tough Armor case is a great option from a respected brand. It's a dual-layer case that provides heavy duty protection for your phone while still staying thin enough to not impede wireless charging. There's also a kickstand for handsfree viewing on the back!
Starting at roughly $16 for black, this is a reliable heavy duty case.