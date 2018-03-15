Few names are as synonymous with phone cases as OtterBox. They're built a reputation as a trusted brand by designing really rugged cases and backing their products with superior customer service. We'd recommend the Commuter series case which is a pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you've come to expect from an OtterBox case. It's got one big cutout on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor and includes port covers to keep dirt out. We've highlighted the Commuter Series here, but OtterBox has over 10 different case styles available for the Galaxy S9 which you can check out on its site. But if you just want black or teal, you can grab it for about $40 on Amazon. See at Amazon Lifeproof SLAM case

When you're dropping over $700 on a brand new phone, you want to protect it from everything life might throw at it, especially if you plan on spending a ton of time outside this summer. Lifeproof cases typically offer protection from dirt and snow, but the SLAM case focuses exclusively on drop protection. Lifeproof says this case can survive drops from up to two meters (6.5 ft) thanks to the reinforced bumpers. It's also got a rugged backplate that's clear to show off the phone's design and also compatible with wireless charging. While it's not quite as Lifeproof as you'd expect, it's also not as expensive as other Lifeproof cases at only $50. Plus, it looks pretty cool with the black and neon green, do you think? Looking for the classic FRE Lifeproof case? You can sign up to be notified about when it becomes available. See at Amazon SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case