The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful and expensive phone that you'll want to show off without a case — until a drop causes some unsightly scratches. But a heavy-duty case doesn't have to be unwieldy and bulky. We've rounded up the best heavy-duty case options that still let you show off your new phone.
- A clear winner: Ringke Fusion X
- Feather-light and rugged: UAG Plasma Series
- Inspired by nature: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
- Rough and Tumble: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
- Trusted brand: OtterBox Symmetry Series
- Sleek protection: Spigen Tough Armor
A clear winner: Ringke Fusion XStaff Pick
This rugged clear case from Ringke is the perfect solution for folks who hate how cases cover up the design of the phone. You get a rugged bumper that protects where it matters most with a clear PC backplate to show off your new phone.
Feather-light and rugged: UAG Plasma Series
Urban Armor Gear makes some of the finest heavy-duty cases you can buy. Plasma Series cases are lightweight with grippy elements and the semi-transparent backplate nicely accentuates the color of the S20.
Inspired by nature: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
A perennial favorite, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case is a heavy-duty case that offers top-notch protection. The design includes a front bezel that guards the screen without covering up the screen, and you also get an optional swiveling belt-clip holster.
Rough and Tumble: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
This Made-in-Texas case is another great heavy-duty option for your Galaxy S20. The rugged design includes a front plate bezel to protect the display and a fold-out kickstand for your convenience.
Trusted brand: OtterBox Symmetry Series
The name OtterBox is pretty much synonymous with heavy-duty cases, and the Symmetry Series is the more pocket-friendly style that still offers dependable protection. I've highlighted the clear case here, but there are other colors available.
Sleek protection: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's Tough Armor case is one of the most rugged dual-layer cases you can buy. Spigen offers great protection against drops and the backplate is available in Black and Gunmetal Grey.
Serious protection for a serious phone
Protecting your Galaxy S20 with a heavy-duty case doesn't have to mean covering up its beauty in rubber and plastic. Several heavy-duty case styles let the design of the Galaxy S20 shine through.
Take our top recommendation, the Ringke Fusion X, which offers an excellent blend of functionality and form. The crystal clear backplate is bordered by a rugged TPU bumper that's grippy and stylish. It's also the best value you'll find for a heavy-duty case of this quality.
I'd also recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series clear case, that pops on easily and lets your S20's colors shine through. It's an ideal protection solution for anyone eager to show off their new S20.
If none of these cases suit your fancy, there are plenty of other cases available. Since this is a new phone, new cases will surely be added over the upcoming months.
