Best Heavy-Duty Cases for Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful and expensive phone that you'll want to show off without a case — until a drop causes some unsightly scratches. But a heavy-duty case doesn't have to be unwieldy and bulky. We've rounded up the best heavy-duty case options that still let you show off your new phone.

Serious protection for a serious phone

Protecting your Galaxy S20 with a heavy-duty case doesn't have to mean covering up its beauty in rubber and plastic. Several heavy-duty case styles let the design of the Galaxy S20 shine through.

Take our top recommendation, the Ringke Fusion X, which offers an excellent blend of functionality and form. The crystal clear backplate is bordered by a rugged TPU bumper that's grippy and stylish. It's also the best value you'll find for a heavy-duty case of this quality.

I'd also recommend the Otterbox Symmetry Series clear case, that pops on easily and lets your S20's colors shine through. It's an ideal protection solution for anyone eager to show off their new S20.

If none of these cases suit your fancy, there are plenty of other cases available. Since this is a new phone, new cases will surely be added over the upcoming months.

