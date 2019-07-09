Best Headphones for Runners Android Central 2019
If you're a runner, you know that not all pairs of headphones will work, whether you're completing miles on the track or around town. If you want to listen to your music or podcasts while on the move, you need headphones that are sweatproof, lightweight, and offer great sound. No matter if you're a pro or just get started with the running lifestyle, these are our favorite headphones for runners.
Flagship earbuds: Powerbeats ProStaff pick
Want running headphones that do it all? The Powerbeats Pro by Beats is for you. Not only are they genuinely wireless, but they offer up to 9 hours of battery life, physical buttons for media controls and Google Assistant, water resistance, and a robust, fun sound signature.
Super compact: Jaybird Tarah
If you want about 90 percent of what the PowerBeats Pro bring to the table but for much, much less, the Jaybird Tarah earbuds are a perfect fit. Battery life is shorter at six hours, and the sound isn't quite as powerful, but the even more compact design is fantastic.
Stretch your dollars: LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones
For buyers that want to stretch their dollars, it's hard to do much better than LETSCOM's headphones. You'll find deep bass, clear treble, and a seriously impressive battery that lasts up to eight hours on one charge. There's even an IPX7 water resistance rating and a one-year warranty.
Ultimate portability: Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Apple's AirPods are among the best when it comes to portability and convenience. It includes five hours of battery life per bud (or 10 hours combined), with up to four hours of talk time, and a convenient charging case that also now charges wirelessly. The charging case gives users up to an additional 24 hours of listening time.
Dirt cheap: Mpow Flame
The Mpow Flame are among the cheapest headphones on our list, but don't let the small price tag fool you. For just $20, Mpow offers headphones with IPX7 water resistance, 7-9 hours of battery, multiple colors, and a snug fit in the ear.
Super reliable: Phaiser BHS-790
Phaiser struck a winning balance of offering a ton of great features such as Bluetooth 5.0 while keeping things affordable. They provide great sound for the price, the sweat-proof design is excellent for all sorts of runs, and you get a lifetime warranty for your purchase.
Bone conducting magic: AfterShokz Trekz Titanium
If you often find yourself running on a busy street, it might be worth getting AfterShokz bone-conducting headphones. By vibrating your cheekbones, you can listen to all of your music in high-quality glory while leaving your ears open to hear traffic and other potential hazards.
Premium sound: Bose SoundSport Wireless
The Bose SoundSport Wireless are easily the best-sounding headphones on this list. The sound that comes out of these is exceptional for its class, and along with that, you'll also get up to six hours of battery and a sweat- and water-resistant design.
Look ma no wires: Jabra Elite Active 65T
Another good truly-wireless pair of headphones is the Jabra Elite Active 65T. These come with a two-year warranty against sweat and dust, enhanced wireless tech that allows for fewer music dropouts, up to five hours of battery, and Jabra built Amazon Alexa right in.
Oh listening you will go
If you're looking to continually work out daily, the PowerBeats Pro is a no-brainer. It offers the most extended battery life of any truly wireless earbuds, a charging case that offers up to 24 hours of additional listening, and a secure fit with its hook design.
Another great, less expensive option is the Jabra Elite Active 65t. These are also truly wireless earbuds with support for Amazon's Alexa, and a solid 5 hours of battery life. The charging case gets you another 15 hours of battery life.
Overall, you can't go wrong with anything that's on this list. Whether you're looking for genuinely wireless, a pair with a cord between them, or a set with excellent call quality and battery life.
