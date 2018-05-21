With the Oculus Go picking up speed, there are some extra things that you might want for a better experience overall. Whether it's extra battery or better sound, these simple things can add up and really change your immersion. When it comes to sound for VR, it'll change your entire immersion by having a good set of headphones to hear every little sound. These are the best options for headphones in order to make sure your VR experience is the best. Senso Bluetooth Earbuds

If you're more of an earbuds type of person when playing VR, then these Senso earbuds are one of the best options out there. With eight hours of battery life and HD High Fidelity sound, these are a great option in order to make sure you are completely immersed into the experience. You can pick these up earbuds for your Oculus Go for only $30. See at Amazon Cowin Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The Over the Ear Bluetooth headphones by Cowin are a comfy addition to your VR experience when searching for headphones. These headphones are easy to travel with, and they also have 30 hours of battery charge. For $60, these are a great option to travel with when you're going around with your Oculus Go. See at Amazon Avantree Over the Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Avantree creates great headphones for all different uses, and they're a great option for VR. These Avantree headphones are perfect because of the 20 hours of battery as well as superior sound and lightweight fit. These headphones are a great buy for only around $40. See at Amazon Bose QC 35 II Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones