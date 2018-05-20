The tech world is in a headphones frenzy these days because phones are losing their headphone jacks and dividing the world into haves and have-nots. The have-nots are largely choosing to ignore the included dongles (and rightfully so) and moving to Bluetooth; the haves are doubling down with audiophile-quality wired headphones that require powerful amps and expensive DACs to extract the best sound. The audio industry is in a state of flux, and it's difficult to know where to spend your money. The last week or so I've been using OnePlus's new Bullets Wireless headphones, and they're great — I'll say that up front. I was initially quite skeptical given their $70 price tag, but what's won me over more than the sound quality is the sheer convenience and user-friendliness of the whole package — the way they magnetically attach to one another to turn off and automatically connect to the most recent phone once they're pulled apart.

I love great-sounding headphones. But what I love more are headphones that I'm actually going to wear every day.

I appreciate that they charge via USB-C, and that, thanks to the standard's higher output, I only have to top them up for 10 minutes to get a full day's use from them. I love how comfortable they are, both in my ear and across my neck — anyone who's worn neckbuds knows the benefits of resting the hardware on one's nape or collarbone to shift the pressure from the ears themselves, and despite the Bullets' resemblance to Apple's BeatsX (or perhaps because of it), I feel entirely at ease using them for long periods of time. They're just well designed. Their sound quality is, honestly, the lowest priority me, a stark change to my would-be wireless headphone narrative just a couple of years ago. The signature is pretty good, don't get me wrong — tight mids, strong but not overpowering bass, and smooth, sibilant-free treble — but they're not going to overshadow Sony's gorgeous-sounding WI1000X or Bose's superlative QC30's. And they're not trying to — they're going up against the Ankers and Plantronics', at $70, find a pretty nice sweet spot.