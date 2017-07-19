HDR video needs the right display, and you can get a great one for under $500.

HDR can make a dramatic difference in how things on your TV look when you're watching, and since more and more HDR content is being produced and released, your next TV should support it. Paired with a Chromecast Ultra, you can have your own theatre experience right in your home.

That doesn't mean you have to break the bank, though. There are a few great HDR-capable sets that check in under $500 to give you the higher contrast, better color accuracy and wide color gamut used to display HDR content.

More: What is HDR?

Hisense 50H8C 50-inch

Hisense may not be a common household name in many places, but that doesn't mean you should overlook its television sets. Over the past few years, the company has made huge improvements to its sets, adding a number of key features that people look for when buying their next television. From its built-in smart features to HDR compatibility and more, you get a whole lot more than you would imagine when buying the Hisense 50H8C.

From PCMag's review of the TV:

The Hisense 50H8C offers very good performance at a very low price for a 4K television. Even with its excellent color accuracy, though, it fails to stand out in the rapidly expanding budget 4K category. Hisense's Linux-based, Android-like smart TV interface is a bit awkward compared with the more accessible systems used in Roku TVs, and the fact that only half of the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 (and those ports are the less conveniently placed ones) hinder this otherwise strong television.

It may not offer all the bells and whistles that some other sets do, or the best performance, but for the price it is hard to beat this one. You can pick up the 50-inch Hisense for just $500 at many retailers, making it quite a deal.

See at Best Buy

LG Electronics 43UJ6300 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG makes televisions for just about any budget. The 43-inch UJ6300 brings LG's famous display technology, a sizeable display and a great price tag in addition to 4K HDR capability.

The UJ6300 is the 2017 update of the 43UH6100, which received great reviews. Rtings.com has this to say about the UJ6300:

The motion handling of the UJ6600 is good. It has a fast response time, resulting in only a short trail following fast moving objects. The backlight flickers by default, and there is, unfortunately, no option to reduce this frequency and clear up fast-paced content. Movies from a Blu-ray player or DVDs are smooth, but some minor judder is present when movies are watched from a HTPC or cable. Most people don't notice this so it isn't an issue.

They love the lack of input lag, but ding the set for non-uniform black levels and brightness. It rates a 7.1 out of 10 on their scale and is great for mixed use.

The LG UJ6300 gives you 4K HDR capability paired with the webOS operating system, and is a great value if you're looking for an HDR smart TV under $500.

See at Amazon

Samsung Electronics UN40MU6300 40-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Most any list of best TVs will have Samsung representing a model that fits the category. Of course, they have a compelling 4K HDR TV that checks in under $500.

The UN40MU6300 is a 40-inch set that brings Samsung's UHD color management, backlit LED panel and connectivity options through the Samsung One Remote. It's also a smart TV with access to Samsung Apps and the SmartView mirroring service so you can share content from your Samsung phone.

Rtings.com likes the contrast ratio and no input-lag response, but dings the set for picture quality when sitting at an angle. The end score is 7.4 out of 10. They had this to say about the set overall:

It has a great contrast ratio, which means it has deep and even blacks that are essential for a great picture. The MU6300 also has low input lag, making it a good choice for a gaming TV. It doesn't have the widest viewing angles, but it deals with reflections and gets bright enough to be suitable for most environments.

At the price point, the Samsung UN40MU6300 will give you one of the best 4K HDR TVs you can buy.

See at Amazon

Your favorite?

If you have a favorite HDR TV that checks in under $500, be sure to drop a link in the comments so everyone can have a look.