HBO Max launched in 2020 as the digital hub for all your favorite HBO series and WarnerMedia content, from classics like Six Feet Under and The Wire to the latest films being released by Warner Bros. Pictures. With so much media already available on the platform, and plans for more shows to premiere in the future, it can be tough to decide what you should watch next. As such, we've rounded up a list of the best shows on HBO Max right now.

HBO Max original series HBO Max launched in 2020 with a handful of original series exclusive to the digital platform. Here's a roundup of some of the best HBO Max originals streaming now. The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as an airplane attendant who wakes to find herself in the wrong hotel and next to a dead man -- with no idea what happened. The series also stars Zosia Mamet, Michael Huisman, and Rosie Perez. Generation

Created by Daniel Barnz, Generation follows a group of high school students as they explore modern sexuality. The series stars Justice Smith, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Martha Plimpton, and Sam Trammell. Made For Love

Made for Love stars Cristin Milioti as a woman who is on the run after leaving a suffocating marriage after 10 years. The catch? Her tech billionaire ex implanted a tracking device in her brain. Selena + Chef

Filmed in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, Selena + Chef finds entertainer Selena Gomez learning how to cook in her own kitchen -- with the help of some master chefs. Popular on HBO Max A key feature on the HBO Max homepage is a carousel that collects the most buzzed-about series people are watching right now. Here are a handful of series currently streaming on HBO Max that have earned the coveted "popular" tag. Baketopia

In Baketopia, bakers are challenged to fill their carts with unique ingredients they will use to create trendy and tasty desserts in hopes of winning $10,000. The competition is judged by Rosanna Pansino and her cake council. Game of Thrones

Based on George R.R. Martin's best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire book series, Games of Thrones follows the families of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros as they battle for power and control of the Iron Throne. All eight seasons are streaming now. Q: Into the Storm

A television miniseries directed and produced by Cullen Hoback, Q: Into the Storm explores the QAnon conspiracy theory and the people involved in its dissemination. Titans

A grittier take on DC's Teen Titans franchise, Titans follows a group of young superheroes as they come of age and try to find their place in the world. Action on HBO Max HBO Max is also a solid streaming service for viewers looking for some big action. With that in mind, here are a few of the most action-packed series currently available on HBO Max. 4 Blocks

German drama series 4 Blocks stars Kida Khodr Ramadan as Toni Hamady, a reformed criminal trying to distance himself from his previous life and live peacefully with his wife and daughter. However, his plan is interrupted by a police sting gone wrong. Doom Patrol

A spinoff of Teen Titans, Doom Patrol follows a misfit team of traumatized superheroes who gained superhuman abilities as the result of horrible accidents that also left them disfigured. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is an adult animated series that centers on newly single antihero Harley Quinn as she attempts it on her own as the new criminal queenpin in Gotham City. Watchmen

Based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's graphic novel of the same name, the Watchmen series takes place in Tulsa, Okla., 34 years after the original story. The cast is led by Regina King and Jeremy Irons, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tim Blake Nelson. Comedy on HBO Max Want to laugh? Look no further! HBO Max has a variety of comedy series that will make you laugh until you cry. Here's a lineup of some of the best comedy series streaming today on HBO Max. 2 Dope Queens

2 Dope Queens finds comedians Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams performing series of specials based on their hit comedy podcast of the same name. Barry

Barry stars Bill Hader as low-level hit man Barry Berkman, who travels to Los Angeles in order to kill an actor who has been sleeping with a mobster's wife. But when Barry arrives, he ends up falling in love with the City of Angels. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an improvised series that finds Seinfeld co-creator Larry David playing a fictionalized version of himself across 10 series and 20 years. Love Life

Love Life stars Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter, a millennial who experiences ups and downs while looking for love. Each episode centers on the characters Darby encounters along the way. Docuseries on HBO Max You'll also find a collection of thrilling docuseries on HBO Max. Whether you're into true crime or something a little more uplifting, here are our top picks for docuseries that are currently available on HBO Max. 4th & Forever: Muck City

4th & Forever: Muck City follows two Florida high school football teams -- Pahokee and Glade Hills -- as they battle for supremacy in a community known for producing more NFL stars than anywhere else in the country. Allen v. Farrow

A four-part series directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, Allen v. Farrow explores the accusation of sexual abuse against director Woody Allen involving his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow. The series features never-before-seen footage of, and interviews with, the parties involved. Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

In the five-part Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children docuseries, new evidence is presented about the abduction and murder of approximately 30 Black children in Atlanta in the late '70s and early '80s. Hot Ones

HBO Max truly has something for everyone when it comes to the series. Whether you're looking to binge a buzz-worthy HBO Original like The Sopranos or Game of Thrones or want to dive into something new like The Flight Attendant, you're sure to find the content that fits your taste. The streaming service also offers a variety of shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat, whether that's through the often awkward, improvisational comedic stylings of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm -- or an action-packed series like 4 Blocks or Titans. If you'd rather experience stories based on real-life events, then Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children might be worth a watch. And if you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, watch some of your favorite famous people cry while attempting to eat hot wings on Hot Ones. In addition to series that are already streaming, as well as the impressive lineup of movies on HBO Max, the platform has a new batch of original series coming to the platform over the next several months. This includes a new drama series called The Nevers, which debuts April 11, as well as Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show. Meanwhile, a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures -- called Tiny Toons Looniversity -- is coming to both Cartoon Network and HBO Max soon.