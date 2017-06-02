Get all the space you need with an external hard drive.

While your PlayStation 4 might initially seem like it has all the space in the world for games, apps, and movies, eventually you're going to run out of room. Instead of deleting old saves or removing games from your system entirely, you can upgrade your space with an external hard drive. We've got the details on how to pick the right one here!

Why you'll want to upgrade

Depending on the size of your PlayStation 4 hard drive, it may be months or even a year or two before you start to really run out of room. In the past when this happened, you'd have to delete games and try to wiggle enough room to install the new shooter you just picked up.

However that all changed back in March when PlayStation added external hard drive support to its consoles. This means that all you need to do to upgrade your storage space is go ahead and plug in your preferred external hard drive and format it to your PlayStation 4. After that, you'll be good to go!

There are a few things to remember when trying to pick out an external hard drive. First, be sure that it is USB 3.0, because your console is compatible with USB 3.0. You'll also want to consider what storage size you want to pick up for your external drive; while a 1TB drive might be sufficient for some folks, others may want to err on the side of caution for more storage space. Lastly, it's worth mentioning that while you might be tempted to pick up an SSD external drive, it isn't going to make much of a difference when you are playing.

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB

The Toshiba Canvio Basics is your run-of-the-mill 1TB hard drive. It comes in three different colors, has USB 3.0, and has no required software to update or install.

With 1TB of storage space, you've got enough room for about 25 games, not including updates and save files. That means that 1TB might not be quite enough space for every gamer, and that's fine. For the ones who only need some extra space, this is a great external hard drive to check out.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable

If you want a slightly beefier external hard drive, then a 2TB might be more up your alley. Seagate delivers a great portable hard drive with enough room for 50 full games.

It's fully compatible with PlayStation 4 after the firmware update to 4.5 and comes in 4 different colors. It's also available for just $10 more than many 1TB models. That means that getting twice the space is more affordable than ever, which leads to having plenty of space for all the games you haven't discovered yet.

WD 4TB My Book Desktop

If you don't really care about portability, and you're really just concerned with making sure you have as much room as is physically possible, then it's time to consider a desktop external drive. They may be a bit bulkier, but once you've got it set up, you'll never need to move it again, which can be handy.

This 4TB external hard drive from Western Digital has enough space to keep you downloading all of your favorite games, movies, and apps without any thought as to how much space they take up. It's even available in larger sizes if you really want every bit of space you can possibly get.

