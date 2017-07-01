What is the best deal you can get on a Google Pixel?
When shopping for a new gadget, like the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, you should be looking for the best possible deal available. But hunting them down can be difficult since most retailers change them weekly — but don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether you are looking to save finance your purchase, get some freebies with it, or try and save some money on the purchase there are a few places to check out.
Let's take a look at some of the best deals on Google's Pixel and Pixel XL that are available right now.
Google Pixel
Want to pick up the smaller of the two Pixels but avoid paying full price? Retailers are offering a variety of deals on these phones as Google continues its marketing push, and some will offer discounts in the future and others will include some extras at no cost. If you want to check out the best deals, these are the ones you want to look at.
- Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping
- Verizon is offering the Pixel for as little as $15 with select trade-ins
- Best Buy is offering 12 months of interest free payments for Best Buy card members
Google Pixel XL
If you are looking for the larger version, you'll want to check out the deals on the Pixel XL. Odds are that most of the times retailers will offer the same deals on the Pixel and Pixel XL in terms of discounts or freebies, but there may be some specific sales that offer incentives to go bigger. Here are some of the best deals that you can find right now on the Pixel XL.
- Verizon is offering the Pixel XL for as little as $20 with select trade-ins
- Best Buy is offering 12 months of interest free payments for Best Buy card members
- Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping
Other deals
As time passes you'll start to see these appear on other sites like eBay and Swappa, offering great deals on second-hand units. Some people may turn around and sell theirs at launch for a profit, but if you are looking to save you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Have you noticed any other deals on the Pixel or Pixel XL? If so, be sure to drop a line in the comments letting us know where the deal is and why other people may be interested.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Best Google Pixel Deals for July 2017
Best Buy doesn't carry the Pixel XL. The link in the article is for the regular Pixel.
Best Buy doesn't carry the Pixel XL. The link in the article points to the regular Pixel.
Did not see any deals? Point of article, besides wasting my time?
Well on my phone screen I saw them. Maybe your phone or computer has a bad screen. There are 2 different financing deals (Best Buy and Google) and the $325 T-Mobile deal.
I'm looking at switching carriers and looking at Verizon they also had a deal directly: $300 off if you trade in an old device and sign up for unlimited. It's not in thebarticle. But the ones in the first paragraph were in the article you just crapped on.
The best pixel deal is: don't buy a pixel.
I'm pretty disgusted at Google and their Pixel status. 8 months into their release and they're still in short supply and ZERO good deals exist. WTH is up with their supply chain management??? How the hell are these things in such short supply this long after release when I've maybe seen like 5 people using one during my daily observations?? Apple may be the enemy to many of you, and I too prefer using an Android, but Apple is lights years ahead of Google in supply chain management...and Samsung is as well.
Not making excuses for Google, it is rediculous (although I recently bought a pixel XL from the Google store and had it in hand 3 days later), but to be fair, Apple has been doing hardware since the beginning, decades ago (ditto Samsung). Google has been only dabbling in hardware for less than a decade with no real flagship product other than maybe the Chromecast.
Again, no excuse, they need to resolve it, but to compare them to Apple or Samsung in this regard isn't really deserved.
Well, you are making excuses for them. They're a $600B company and they can't execute supply chain ops better than this?? No they haven't been in H/w biz nearly as long as Apple or Sammie. But the Pixels are made in puny #s compared to iphone and S8 so I expect better of them.
Did you check before you went on your rant? Website just said they're all in stock except "really blue"... In all storage options.
I feel like these message boards are just about complaining. Everybody is always trying to find the one problem that upsets the whole internet
Rant? I was stating facts I guess you're just too small minded to realize that. And Pixels only returned to available like 2 days ago. So you're Ok with them taking 8 months to work out supply chain issues for a phone made in puny #s compared to iphone or S8??? Guess I have higher standards than you.
Why does this list exist? There are no deals
So not paying extra in interest for a phone you probably can't afford in the first place is considered a deal?
The point of financing is to spread small payments over time. It makes a product that would be too much all at once for most people into something more affordable
Still waiting and dragging my Nexus 6 for now
I love my 6P and want to buy another Google phone HOWEVER, they might be loosing me to the S8. The Pixel is way too expensive!
Wait for Pixel 2. I am on 6P. That's what I am gonna do.
How is the Pixel too expensive and the S80 is not?
The s8 is worth that price, pixel not so much.
Except that's false.
Hey android central, quit recycling articles. Or at least disable comments. You guys are getting lazy and it just seems all you care about are click bait articles and don't care about content.
My thoughts exactly.
$449 with a 128gb SD card for the Galaxy S7 edge. I would have gone pixel if it was price competitive.
I sold my 6p because of no support from Google or Huawei even though I was under warranty. Bought a note 5 used and then came the s7 edge deal, only $360 plus tax, brand new.
Five months later and still no Pixel rebate...
At this point, wait for the next release . . . Pixel 2 or whatever they call it.
I think my definition of "a deal" is different. The pixel is not attractive enough or spec heavy for its current pricing.
Any chance we'll ever see a really good deal on the Pixels? Like similar to when Amazon had the Nexus 6 for $199 shipped a couple years ago. I'd even be happy with $299 for a Pixel.
I doubt it. I loved my nexus 6 but reason for those deals was it's massive size.
Then I assume the Pixel will continue to not sell. Only Apple and Samsung can charge those ridiculous prices and get away with it. They're making the same mistake HTC made.
Continue to not sell? All I see is complaints from people that can't get one because they aren't in stock...lol
It's because Google intentionally keeps the supply low. The Pixels have not sold well at all.
Have you thought that perhaps that was their intention? Hasn't every phone Google ever produced made in too low of numbers for demand? Makes you wonder if they are doing this on purpose. Hint, hint...
Take it from a former pixel owner. The best pixel deal, DON'T GET ONE.
lol, this guy is so salty. Take it from a Pixel owner, it's a fantastic phone that yes, probably was priced $100 high since it lacks a few flagship features. But with that T-Mobile credit, its a no-brainer imo.
I just called T-Mobile. The Pixel promotion apparently ended back on March 28th.
People can stop bashing iPhone pricing. Last years flagships, HTC, Google, Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola, etc. Were all priced just the same if not more than an iPhone. In 2017 they will be even more. Do the math and research. Stop it. I'm an Android user by the way. Paid $679 for my 2016 Galaxy S7. The base iPhone 7 32 GB model was $649.
No. Now we can bash all the oems pricing.
correct! we complained about iphone pricing being too high. not that android was too low. now android is just as high. its crazy!! this is basic economics they will keep raising the price regardless of what it actually costs them to manufacture cuz we will pay for it anyway!
Yep!
I actually just looked at my receipt. It was $694. 😁
https://youtu.be/UYXrE-C9VA0 Galaxy S8 dummy.
Do you know a new Chinese mobile phone brand, cagabi? I saw on facebook, they will launch a new model one during March.Looking forward to it.
I've got a better deal, on a better phone. Buy a OnePlus 3T. It beats a Pixel, for what you get at the price you pay. I've realized that this site for Google, is like BGR for Apple. What a joke.
yes great deal until you have to use the camera...............but as most all agree the pixel's are priced way to high.
The camera is actually quite good. Coming from a Note 5. I expected it to stink but have been pleasantly surprised.
You aren't first in line for updates with a OnePlus. Nor do you get the unlimited everything backup. The OnePlus is great, but if I would use it myself, and recommend the Pixel for anyone who doesn't want to tweak. I can put LegacyOS on the OnePlus, and be fine, but the Pixel is easier as they have the quick help from Google thing built in, plus easier cutting edge security updates.
So a Pixel for $378.65 via T Mobile isn't a better deal than $430 for a 3T?
Plus how much per month for the next 2 years?
What do you mean? For the phone plan itself? If I had a 3T, it would be what I was paying, which was $60 per month on my unlimited plan . With the Pixel, my plan is $45 a month. That is basically how you are getting paid to own the Pixel, with a cheaper phone bill. Works for me.
I am a Tmo subscriber and just checked out this deal via the link in the article, and it seems...legit. That is weird, as it appears to be open to existing Tmo subscribers and not an incentive only to those switchers from other carriers. Why would Tmo offer this? Is Google subsidizing this offer?? Only reason I can think of.
Too bad it is only open to those on the One plan. I am on a grandfathered plan that got upgraded last year to unlimited data through March of 2019 (weird length of time for a free upgrade), so I now have 4 lines with unlimited everything at $120/month ($137 with all taxes and fees). The math on deals like this that come along never works out to make me switch to the One Plan. Oh well!
I am not on the One plan, mine is an older unlimited plan that I've had for years, Simple Choice.
If you already have a Pixel try and apply for the promotion anyway. I am on an old unlimited plan and me and my wife still got approved to recieve the bill credits for our Pixels. I mean if you don't already have a Pixel I wouldn't go out and get one relying on getting the discount, but if you already have one it's worth a shot.
Only issue is that they are bill credits. Say you decide to buy the next Pixel this fall, would you loose the bill credits?
Not sure how that would work actually, but unless they asked you to prove that you didn't have the original Pixel in your possession anymore, they really couldn't do that.
Nope, per the terms and conditions once you are approved for the bill credits you get all of them as long as you stay with T-mo, it dosen't matter what phone you are using. Which to me is the trick. They could have just as easily gave you the full credit up front but doing it this way encourages you to stay with them for the next two years at least. It's actually very clever.
That's cool. I don't plan on leaving T-Mo anytime soon, I love the service.
I'd pay $325 total for the XL.
In that case you will be able to pick one up when Pixel 3 XL comes out....
Yep...yep...1 year price drop from almost a grand to $325 seems like a win for my wallet.
I paid $450 for mine, minus the sale of 6P for $300, and minus sale of Daydream for $50. So my Pixel XL was $100 bucks
huh?
That's like saying "I sold my guitar for $1,000 so I got my phone for free."
Expect guitar does not replace a phone and Pixel does replace 6p, Daydream was free from Google, and tmobile gave $325 without any obligations
If they keep up the low supply shenanigans, what will there be to discount when the holidays come around this year?
It's obvious people want this phone. And 4 months later its still "shipping in 4-5 weeks".
For the money the phone looks and feels aesthetically cheap. Pixel 2's coming soon...
Bullshit. It looks and feels premium af.
Bullshit? They do don't they....and it's an amazing thing.....
Gotta agree. I picked up my friend's blue Pixel the other day, and it almost feels cheap compared to my 2014 Moto X, which I have yet to find a phone that can compete with the build quality of.
So does your bike.
I got an email saying that I dont qualify for Pixel discount on Tmobile, then a month later rep called me back and applied that $325 credit to my account. I dont even use my Pixel with Tmobile line....
Kinda same thing happened to me with Verizon. They gave me a 400 dollar bill credit to my account instead of applying the credit over 24 months. Now I'll be able to sell this phone for a profit when the pixel 2 comes out and get that one :)
Careful with T-Mobile... Black Friday deal of adding two lines for free plus the Pixel promotion is what I did. Three months later and I've still been charged $65-$105 a month more than promised and that's not counting the Pixel discount.
Coverage has been overall great for me north of SF but I'm starting to miss the quickness of Verizon in fixing problems.
Bought the QB XL 128GB on 25 November 2016 from the Verizon website on a $25/month x 24 months promotion for a total phone cost of $600. One month later during the Christmas holiday period, Verizon dropped that offer down to $20/month x 24 Months for a total phone cost of $480. They hadn't shipped the phone yet, so I called them and they changed my original order to $20/month. Received my phone a month ago, then received an E-Mail confirmation from Verizon on the $20/month promotion. Then, three days ago, Verizon called me to apologize for the delay in shipping the phone to me, and shipped me a free Daydream to make me feel better about the 6-week wait. Daydream was delivered yesterday. I'm feeling okay about paying $480 for the phone and getting a free Daydream for my inconvenience.
Just got the S7 Edge because the Pixel is out of stock everywhere still in the size/color I wanted.
Bad move...in 1 month you will be able to pick up the S8 for the same price.
Bought the QB XL 128GB on 25 November 2016 from the Verizon website on a $25/month x 24 months promotion for a total phone cost of $600. One month later during the Christmas holiday period, Verizon dropped that offer down to $20/month x 24 months for a total phone cost of $480. They hadn't shipped the phone yet, so I called them and they changed my original order to $20/month. Received my phone a month ago, then received an E-Mail confirmation from Verizon on the $20/month promotion. Then, three days ago, Verizon called me to apologize for the delay in shipping the phone to me, and shipped me a free Daydream to make me feel better about the 6-week wait. I'm feeling okay about paying $480 for the phone and getting a free Daydream.
LG V20 is the best Android phone on the market, period.
😂
Lol
Yeah, which market again? Farmers market? Fish market?
Lg V20, Great joke, tell another.
The screen is poo poo
We had our family Xmas party last night at my house and there were 4 pixels in the room last night. All of them the regular pixels. I've never been in a room where there were 4 Nexus phones at the same time with my family. Only 2 iPhones last night also... My mother in-law and my niece. I asked the 3 other pixel owners if Verizon funneled or steered them towards a pixel or if they had pixel on the mind going in. 2 of them said they had pixel in mind and the sales reps tried to steer them towards an s7 and droids. The 3rd bought hers at the Google Store. Kind of funny that both people that got the pixel from Verizon were trying to be steered towards other phones.
Not surprised. I wouldn't be surprised if sales reps get incentives for Apple and Samsung sales.
2 different Verizon stores in New York. One in upstate NY and one in NYC.
2 months later and the Pixel XL 128gb model is still out of stock. Google has lost my business, I'm moving on.
If you don't mind paying a little more, swappa.com has brand new ones from resellers for $1000+
Been holding out for a sale, about to throw it the towel though. It doesn't seem like Google's going to discount this any time soon
Me too. My note 5 went for a swim so need a new handset. Almost pulled the trigger on the pixel last night, but the only one available was the 32 GB black one...5 inch, and when I went to checkout it was over 1k here in Canada. Couldn't do it. Common sense kicked in. That's j just way too much for it. Would get a one plus 3t but there is a month waiting list for it. Crazy.
Same for me. I'll probably get the 5x instead. (want to switch to Fi), then when the Pixel is at a reasonable price, I'll get that, and my teenager who is just dyyyyyyying for a phone will get the 5x.
Meanwhile, it's still not officially available in Sweden and the stores that do carry it are asking $900.
Same here in Lebanon, I got the 5' Pixel 32gb for 720$
Man, that blue needs to come back in stock.
Do any of these sources have the phone available for shipping TODAY?
Google does. When I ordered mine it shipped the next day and arrived 3 days later. I ordered on the 9th of December.
Did you order a pixel or pixel XL??
COSTCO PIXEL XL 32 G $299.00 UPGRADE OR NEW LINE
I think the Pixel is massively overpriced for what you get. I own a 6p and wouldn't buy this phone if it was 50% cheaper. Whatever Google exec's are smoking they need to stop now! The biggest issue with Android is fragmentation and the Pixel just makes that worse. Sad if this is the direction Google are going.
Completely your opinion and you are welcome to it. But to be reasonable you have to compare it to phones it competes directly with - ie the s7 edge and the iphone. In comparison it is very fairly priced and is an exceptional phone.
How can you say this phone competes directly with phones that actually have features? The only competitive aspects to the Pixel & XL are updates & the stability of the video. In terms of overall speed & performance, the Pixels always score well below mainstream flagship devices. Please take a look at Youtube and search speed tests vs other phones. The Pixel gets spanked every time. I was shocked to see that the Pixel barely beats the Honor 8 which is now selling for less than $300. Although its camera is fast, the picture quality is also sub-par when compared to other flagships including the Honor 8. So I would have to say that Pixel phones are not fairly priced.
The Nexus 6p is crap compared to Pixel. Sure it's expensive but as is the S7, iPhone, V20 etc.
I have a big bag of what they are smoking and it is some good ****
It's cheaper than most new flagship phones. Fragmentation? Are we talking about memory wise because being solid state, this makes ZERO sense. Are you just tossing big words out there to confuse buyers? Who do you work for? You have no idea what fragmentation is.
He's talking about the fact there are so many Android devices running custom ROMs. Samsung has Touchwiz, HTC has Sense, Motorola has MOTOBLUR, LG has UX, Sony has Xperia... While it's the nature of Android to allow for this customization and it has its benefits, the con here is that creates "fragmentation". This is why it takes time to get the latest system updates and security patches when not using a Nexus, and now including Pixel, devices.
By definition, a fragment is "a small part broken or separated off something." All these UI's from each manufacturer is technically a separation from the stock OS because they have been "broken off" in a sense and modified. So no, he's not tossing around big words out there to confuse buyers; it doesn't matter who he works for; and I think he very much understands the meaning of fragmentation.
MotoBlur doesn't really exist anymore. They have basically added some apps. It pretty much stock android.
The battery and camera alone are worth it for me. And that's coming from newly converted Nexus 6P to Pixel XL owner. Battery life isn't even in the same ballpark between the two phones and the fast handling camera in the Pixel is like night and day compared to the 6P. I have two kids and the camera has made up for the cost difference for me between the two phones. The size is also more friendly. The 6P does have the front facing speakers which is its advantage, but that's about it. For the amount I personally used the front facing speakers, that wasn't a huge thing to give up.
What about 53.2% cheaper? That is the discount I'm getting via Verizon.
U can't say anything about the Pixel unless u try it. I was thinking like u, and now it's my phone. The experience u get is unique, and I doubt if any phone could deliver anything close (even the S8)
A great deal in November 2016 would be...actually being able to order one.
I agree.
+1
Lol, true.
A great deal in December 2016 would be...actually being able to order one (128GB XL black that is).
What a joke.
I read the article then all the comments! Then noticed all of them..... Are a month old!! Did I sleep to long or something? I know! I was abducted by aliens and anally probed....
$649 is not a very good price for the Pixel. Google should give Fi subscribers a $299 price, and a $199 for Black Friday/ Cyber Monday.
I'm am wondering if they will have better deals once the Vzw exclusive is over.
that would be along the lines of a 2 year contract and no one does that anymore.
T-mobile is offering almost $300 credit if you take your pixel to use with T-mobile network with T-mobile ONE plan. It will be around $15 credit for every months bill
Can you explain how this works? I don't see this offer on Tmobile's site.
The offers good for new and current tmobile one subscribers aswell as those on the simple choice unlimited plan.
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
Yeah, I trade my Moto E LTE to Verizon, that's will be awesome... Nah, just kidding.
No financing available for the UK Google Store. If they want people to be able to afford the hefty price tag spread over a longer term, they need to match their rivals in this regard. Apple, Samsung and even Huawei/Honor do it on their UK stores (via PayPal Credit). Not everyone wants to pay through the nose for EE's frankly silly prices. Rant over
Agree with that.
A real shame Google UK do not follow the US and offer this
I believe you can pay by PayPAL in UK store and get the PayPAL financing. I used PayPAL few times now and it is very convenient so worth considering...
If there are used mint condition 5 inch Pixels for under $400 by January then I MIGHT think about trying it. But personally I would not ever buy a Pixel directly from Google. Even if they had it for $400. Because I feel they made wayyyy too many mistakes to financially support Google with this phone.
Google store says 'out of stock' for the XL. Dagnabbit.
When will Project Fi start offering sweet deals on the Pixel(s) like it does on the Nexus 5X? That's when I'll decide to buy. Until then, it's me and my Moto Nexus 6. No longer interested in paying $649+ on a phone.
Just beware that the Verizon trade in is done over 24 months. Pay it off early and you lose the remainder of the credit
I"ll just wait till Fi can discount it.. crossing fingers for december
We'll get the code 4 weeks AFTER device has shipped... i guess to prevent people from returning and keeping the free VR headset.
My device was somehow shipped today overnight even though I paid for two day and it was supposed to ship Thursday.Got my fedex tracking number n everything. Noice.
Google Store is offering what you listed above and a code for a free Daydream headset for those who pre-order either Pixel.
+1. This is confirmed. I received an email saying I will get a code after the device is shipped.
I'm still holding hope that once 5X and 6P stock dwindles, Google will do a discount through Fi.
just wait til this boring looking iphone clone drops in price for the 128gb unlocked version. Verizon can kiss my ass. Only the software is compelling and other phones will have nougat with google assistant soon enough.
Best Buy deals are only with the Verizon variants! I am sure they will expand this deal to unlocked variants as we move closer to the holidays!
The Daydream headset is not just a Verizon deal, you also get one if you order through the Google Store.
I wonder what phone qualifies for 300$ at Verizon? Probably an iPhone 7 plus, haha.
One could buy the phone and pay it off. Buy why when you could buy unlocked? :)
The best buy deal seemed nice...except it's with Verizon activation only :(
Help me understand this..... I pre ordered my Pixel phone on day 1, as soon as i could pre-order. However, the google store says i should receive my Pixel "OCTOBER 26 – 28, 2016", but how does Verizon and Best Buy have them in stock and ready for pickup on the 20th? Any thoughts or is this for a new post?
I remember the 5X and 6P's were shipping out faster then the slated delivered by date. Maybe you'll get lucky.
It's never been my experience for the Google Store to ship particularly fast at launch. Verizon, however, has always been on point in that regard.
The Pixel will technically go on sale on the 20th... so therefore that's the day Google will start processing the orders... I think their processing is 1-2 days + 3-5 days for standard shipping... that's why our estimated delivery is 26-28th.
I may have missed it but you left out the part where google is giving away a free Daydream with purchase of a Pixel phone. All that i saw was "Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping" This is what it says in the play store "Pre-order Pixel and get a promo code for the Daydream View — on us",
Great resource, thanks!
I'll wait to see what Google does direct. If they are throwing in a Daydream headset (and I have ZERO interest in a Daydream headset) it's only a matter of time until they discount the phone itself. Which they have with every other product they have sold direct. I am interested the smaller pixel with the upgraded memory, but only at a 20% discount to retail pricing.
Good luck.. Google does not discount much or often.. Secondary retailers will be your best bet.
Google ran a zillion promotions on the nexus 5X and 6P. And as you pointed out so did secondary retailers.
Discounts will come...
Having been a former Iphone user, there isn't an Android phone around that I myself would pay an Iphone price for. If I'm' going to pay an Iphone price, then I'm going to buy an Iphone..Just my opinion.
I don't have blind passion for any technology. Nor politician...
Well you said "If I'm' going to pay an Iphone price, then I'm going to buy an Iphone.. " sounds like a blind passion at the right price.
Lol
people are blinded by iphone pricing. since there is no other option you are used to it pricing but when it comes to android people become cheap
People buying iPhones are the ones that are blinded by the shinny crApple logo at the back and blindly pay the "crApple Tax". With Android phones not only do you get a fantastic and superior phone running the world's most popular and advanced OS in Android, but you get more for less unlike the inferior, limited, restricted iPhone running the equally limited, restricted iOS. iPhone is the modern day equivalent of a dumb phone while Android phones are the true smartphones.
I used to think that way, but IF you keep your iPhones for the least 2 years and all iPhones work great 2 years later, they are way cheaper than flagship Android's that don't work great usually a year later...
And don't try to defend against updates...the Android update ecosystem is so fractured and monthly security updates? Hahahahaha
If the iPhone X is a good as they rumor, it will be impossible to say the best phones are Android anymore...
I use a Nexus 5x, and 6 and Surface Tablet, but still have iPhones and iPads...So perspective is nice
You just replied to a 4 month old comment... but you bring up a few good points. The only issue I have with iPhone is proprietary charging, no micro SD card port, and no headphone port. Of course the Pixel lacks an SD card port too. Each to their own I guess, but if or when the iPhone gets a USB C charging port and a SD card port, I'll be the first in line to get one. One more thing, not that it matters to me because I don't hold on to the same device fit long, but those who do, will certainly find that the iPhone doesn't age well because of updates whereas most Android phones stay snappy and last longer because they aren't updated with a bunch of features the hardware was never designed to support.
Pixel is not related to the nexus as much as it isn't to Samsung.. Sort of. It's a new premium brand just like the iPhone. It will take some time to was way people but it's not a budget phone. This is what you people are missing
I am waiting to see if Google does a trade in program next year. I will trade my 6p for an XL for $200 off. Have the Pixel coming, bit would love an XL for $650.
...or you could sell your 6P on Swappa right now for $350 and order a Pixel.
s/he said next year
Just like they are selling this phone for cheap and with no added software just as they have with every other...oh wait, this phone is different.