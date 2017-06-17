Whether you're looking for something low-key or high-protection, these are the best cases for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Not everyone uses a case on their phone, and those who do may not even use a case every day. But one thing is certain: your Google Pixel or Pixel XL is a very expensive piece of hardware, and that means you should consider the options for protecting it.

We're not just talking about a drop from shoulder height onto concrete. There are also just little bits of daily life that can leave your phone looking less than pristine after a few months or a year. Now that the Pixels have been out for a while you have plenty of great case options that can help you keep your phone looking great for longer. Here are a few of our favorites.

Maxboost mSnap Thin Case

Maxboost has made a great and super minimal offering with the mSnap Thin Case. Available in turquoise, black and rose gold, the mSnap case offers complete protection of all edges without adding any unnecessary bulk. Little slits at the corners let the case stay super rigid but still fit around your Pixel.

The case cuts out relatively large holes around the camera, fingerprint sensor, USB port and headphone jack so you don't have to worry about compatibility with other accessories or issues with not being able to access basic functions. Starting at $13, this is a great minimalist choice.

See at Amazon

X-Level Vintage Series PU Leather

If you're looking for a case that has a bit more style and a natural feel, but don't want to spend the big bucks on a proper leather case, check out the X-Level Vintage Series PU Leather case. For just $13 you can get a black, brown or pink-colored synthetic leather case that gives a bit of cushion to your Pixel or Pixel XL.

Sure it's not "genuine" leather and the bottom of the phone isn't completely protected, but this case will definitely provide daily protection from bumps and scrapes while also looking nicer than a generic rubber case.

See at Amazon

Otterbox Commuter

Otterbox is a company that is well-known for its protective offerings, but many are turned away by how bulky that can make your Pixel. The Commuter series is a great balance of protection and bulk, all while looking pretty great. Thanks to its inner synthetic rubber slipcover and the polycarbonate outer shell, you'll have awesome protection in the event of a drop or fall.

The case allows for easy access to the ports and fingerprint sensor, and the buttons are raised so you can easily find them. Coming in at just under $40, it is more expensive than many of the other options, but worth every penny for the protection it provides.

See at Otterbox

Tauri Ultra Slim

The Pixel is a great looking phone, and you may not want to hide it under a case. That doesn't mean you should leave your phone completely unprotected to show it off, and instead you should consider a great clear case. Tauri offers its Ultra Slim case in a variety of tinted colors, most of which can be seen through to still show off the beauty of the phone.

You won't get extreme protection with this case, but it will prevent some dings and scratches from making your phone look older than it really is. Priced at only $8 there is very little reason to not pick one up for your Pixel to keep it safe.

See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor

If you're looking to protect your Google Pixel but don't want to make it super big and bulky, Spigen's Rugged Armor is a solid pick for you. The case combines Military Grade protection with Air Cushion Technology for all of its corners, and the TPU material is flexible but protective.

Being fingerprint-resistant, the case will not only protect your phone but keep it looking clean and great. The front has a small lip to it, so if you place the phone face down the screen won't touch the surface to prevent scratches. At only $13, you can't go wrong with this slim case that offers great protection.

See at Amazon