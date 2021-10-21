Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases Android Central 2021

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is here with astounding camera upgrades, instant dictation and translation thanks to Google Tensor, and a curved 6.7-inch screen with a variable refresh rate. As anyone who's ever owned a curved-screen phone knows, protecting the sides of that phone is crucial to keep the phone intact and alive, and so here are the best Pixel 6 Pro cases for keeping your shiny new flagship safe.

Slim but secure : Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Google Pixel 6 Pro If you don't want to bulk up your super-sized Pixel 6 Pro, what you want is something that's slim but still thick enough to provide some impact protection and especially add grip. The Liquid Air Armor has great textures both across the back and on the sides, which is why I recommend it over its classic Rugged Armor sibling. $16 at Amazon Terrific two-tone : Caseology Parallax Protective Case Compatible with Google Pixel 6 Pro While the Caseology Parallax isn't packing quite as colorful a lineup as it has for previous Pixels, the Gold and the Ash Grey colorways bring a unique flair to an already distinctive case. A gradual rise around the camera bar helps it stand out less, and new textured grips on the side have been brought over from the Pixel 5a Legion case. $15 at Amazon Designed for drops : Incipio Grip Incipio knows how to make cases that will protect your precious Pixel 6 Pro without turning it into a brick. 14-foot drop protection gives you peace of mind if your phone falls off the table or off the ladder, but the raised tri-point nubs along the left and right bumpers should keep you from having to test that claim. $40 at Incipio Clear without the glare : Ringke Fusion Compatible with Google Pixel 6 Clear cases allow us to show off the native style of our phones while still giving them the grip and protection they need to last the next five years. Ringke's Fusion comes in two flavors, but I highly, highly recommend getting the Matte variety, as it won't reflect every single bright object around and it won't show smudges as quickly. $14 at Amazon Ready to Work : Poetic Revolution With a phone as big as the Pixel 6 Pro, you can use it as a small secondary screen while working, but you'll need a kickstand that works in portrait orientation, not just landscape. The Revolution's kickstand is sturdy and the silicone plug on the bottom lets you keep the USB-C port clean. From $26 at Amazon Technicolor grip : kwmobile Soft Slim Whether you want a case in Legally Blonde pink, Michigan blue, or a lavender very reminiscent of the Pixel 3a, kwmobile has a lightweight case for you. This case is a little slimmer than the Spigen Liquid Air, which means less but also less impact protection. $9 at Amazon Stylish All-in-one : HAIJUN Leather Wallet Most wallet cases are rather nondescript, but this series of Leather folios adds a bit of flair with the cube-like texture across the right edge, adding a contrast of feels in the hand. Inside are two card slots and a cash flap, as well as a distinct plaid lining matching the leather exterior. $15 at Amazon Plush feel : Caseology Vault While the Vault isn't quite as colorful or thin as the kwmobile Soft Slim, but the Vault still has more colors than Spigen and one of the most pleasant textures I've found on a TPU case. The camera module is well-protected by a graduated bumper, to help protect those pretty new sensors. $13 at Amazon This Case is (Made of) Trash : Google Pixel 6 Pro Case Google's frosted clear cases are quite thin and made of 30% recycled materials. Since it's easy to get the case on, you might worry about it actually staying on, but true me, you need plenty of force to work one of those corners free. Golden Glow may be back ordered, but Soft Sage is fetching, too. $30 at Google

Here's why great Pixel 6 Pro cases are hard to find right now

In previous years, Pixels haven't really sold all that well, and while the Pixel 6 Pro is a compelling phone, the $300 price difference between the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro may incentivize more users to stick to the regular Pixel 6. Combine that volatility with the already inconsistent track record, and a lot of case manufacturers are sitting out the Pixel 6 Pro for now and releasing great Pixel 6 cases instead. As the 6 Pro sells, case manufacturers will hopefully give us some awesome cases later.

For now, though, there's a few great cases we can recommend for your protection needs right here and now. In terms of lightweight but grippy cases, both the Spigen Liquid Air Armor and the Caseology Legion give you a pleasant grip and increased protection around that big bumped-out camera bar. If you prefer more protection in your cases, the Poetic Revolution is ruggedly handsome, too.