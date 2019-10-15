Best Pixel 4 Cases Android Central 2019

The Google Pixel 4 is a significant switch-up from the previous Pixels — ditching the two-tone glass and the fingerprint sensor. However, it's still a glass-backed flagship phone, and glass-backed flagships get put in cases the second they arrive for their own protection! Whether you want a clear case that can show off the Pixel 4's loveliness or prefer a more robust heavy duty case to keep things locked down, there are great cases aplenty to be had.

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case

The Pixel 4's slim size means that even a heavier duty case can still feel sleek in the hand, and when combined with a slim but grippy case like the Spigen Air Armor it feels absolutely fantastic. The Air Armor seems like a light duty case, but I've worn them for months and they're all the protection you'll need unless you're an outdoorsman.

On the more robust end of the scale, the Tudia Merge Series and Caseology Legion are both solid hybrid cases with long pedigrees and subtle sophistication. I like that the Tudia's available in more colors, but Caseology's cases are a bit more beefy. Both will serve your Pixel 4 well, as would any case in this roundup.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.