Best Pixel 4 Cases Android Central 2019
The Google Pixel 4 is a significant switch-up from the previous Pixels — ditching the two-tone glass and the fingerprint sensor. However, it's still a glass-backed flagship phone, and glass-backed flagships get put in cases the second they arrive for their own protection! Whether you want a clear case that can show off the Pixel 4's loveliness or prefer a more robust heavy duty case to keep things locked down, there are great cases aplenty to be had.
- Slim grip: Spigen Liquid Air
- Dependable protection: Tudia Merge Series
- Like nothing's there: Totallee Thin
- Diamond durable: Ringke Fusion-X
- Carry it all in style: Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
- Extra drop protection: Ghostek Covert
- Grip and grin: Moko Shockproof Twill
- Keep a spare: ESR Essential Zero (2-Pack)
- Herringbone rocks: Spigen Neo Hybrid
- Candy colored shells: Alvari Ultra Thin
- Add some flair: Topnow Clear Design
- Long-term protection: Caseology Legion
Slim grip: Spigen Liquid AirStaff pick
This slim case features a wonderful texture on the back and sides, allowing you to add a bit of drop protection and a lot of grip without succumbing to the same old siren song of the carbon fiber case.
Dependable protection: Tudia Merge Series
Prefer your cases with a bit more protection? Tudia's Merge Series features the classic hybrid format, four color options, and an excellent price for a long-lasting heavy-duty case.
Like nothing's there: Totallee Thin
Totallee's got three variants of its iconic ultra-minimalist case available for the Pixel 4 at launch: a hardshell matte black, a hardshell frosted clear, and a softer TPU crystal clear. Here's hoping they add leather soon.
Diamond durable: Ringke Fusion-X
The Fusion-X is a distinct look, for sure, but I'm a fan because it's a clear case that can go the distance and its colored bumpers add some flair in Black, Blue, or Camo Black.
Carry it all in style: Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
Want a European nubuck leather wallet case for half the price of Bellroy, in more colors, and with free engraving? Snakehive's got you covered with five colors, three card slots, and a cash pocket.
Extra drop protection: Ghostek Covert
This case is more translucent than actually clear, but it still lets the Google branding shine through while adding Ghostek's mil-spec shock-absorbing corner guards. I especially like the pink version.
Grip and grin: Moko Shockproof Twill
Like the Air Armor, this cases adds grip all across the back and sides while keeping your Pixel 4 protected from scratches and scuffs. The navy blue option is a nice upgrade from boring black, too.
Keep a spare: ESR Essential Zero (2-Pack)
ESR's clear cases are great on their own, but when you can get two of them for the cost of one Ringke or Spigen, it makes the deal all the sweeter while giving you a spare.
Herringbone rocks: Spigen Neo Hybrid
While there aren't as many colors of Neo Hybrid available this year, the Neo Hybrid will always be a welcome option with that swank Herringbone texture and great protection.
Candy colored shells: Alvari Ultra Thin
Make all the jokes about the orange Pixel 4 looking like a pumpkin all you want, I'll just be over here enjoying these brightly-shaded hard cases and their sleek scratch protection.
Add some flair: Topnow Clear Design
These clear cases lat you use the Pixel 4 as a canvas for your personal style, displaying natural patterns or tableaus. From sunflowers to pineapples to calming cherry blossoms, these are adorable.
Long-term protection: Caseology Legion
This hybrid case is a proven winner that can last for years and years of abuse. The chamfering on the back helps it feel slim in the hand, and flat back is easy to use with phone grips or card pockets.
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case
The Pixel 4's slim size means that even a heavier duty case can still feel sleek in the hand, and when combined with a slim but grippy case like the Spigen Air Armor it feels absolutely fantastic. The Air Armor seems like a light duty case, but I've worn them for months and they're all the protection you'll need unless you're an outdoorsman.
On the more robust end of the scale, the Tudia Merge Series and Caseology Legion are both solid hybrid cases with long pedigrees and subtle sophistication. I like that the Tudia's available in more colors, but Caseology's cases are a bit more beefy. Both will serve your Pixel 4 well, as would any case in this roundup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.
These are the best screen protectors for the Pixel 4 XL... so far
The Pixel 4 XL has a lot of display real estate that you'll want to keep protected with a tempered glass screen protector. We've got you covered with a round up of the best products available.
These are the best Day One screen protectors for the Pixel 4
Don't let a scratch or scrape ruin the look of your brand new Pixel 4. Protect that display with a tempered glass or film screen protector.