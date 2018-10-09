Google opened up pre-orders for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL immediately after they were announced, which is always a treat. And we don't have to wait too long for full retail availability either — you can go into stores and grab one off the shelf (theoretically) on October 18. But let's be honest, ordering online is just so much easier.

If a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL is on your shopping list, here's where you can go buy one — whether you want to head to a carrier or do it your own way and buy unlocked.

Verizon

Once again Verizon is the "exclusive" carrier for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the U.S. That's, of course, a bit of a misnomer because that exclusivity only reaches as far as buying from a carrier goes. Still, that means Verizon is the only one of the big four U.S. carriers to offer the phone directly.

At the start that doesn't mean a whole lot, but in the future, Verizon's likely to offer some enticing deals for financing, trade-ins, and rebates. Just know that you can also bring an unlocked Pixel to Verizon and have it work identically to one purchased from the carrier.

Pricing is set at $799 for the Pixel 3 and $899 for the Pixel 3 XL. Add $100 to each to jump to 128GB of storage. Available colors include Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink

Project Fi

Remember that whole "exclusive carrier" thing? Well, you can buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from Google's own carrier, Project Fi. When you do, you're basically just getting a phone as if it were purchased from the Google Store, but it comes ready to rock with your Project Fi account if you have one already. If you're starting a new Project Fi line, the phone's ridiculously easy to get set up thanks to its eSIM — you just power it up and follow a few prompts.

Pricing is set at $799 for the Pixel 3 and $899 for the Pixel 3 XL. Add $100 to each to jump to 128GB of storage. Once again, colors include Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink.

For a limited time, Project Fi is offering a $799 service credit when you buy two Pixel 3 or 3 XL phones and add a new member to an existing group/family plan.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a massive retailer partner to have on board for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but unfortunately, the partnership is only to sell the phones as "Verizon" devices. The phones are actually unlocked and will work on any carrier of your choice, be it one of the big four or a prepaid carrier, but chances are you won't be able to get Best Buy to sell you one unless you have a Verizon account.

Pricing is set at $799 for the Pixel 3 and $899 for the Pixel 3 XL. Add $100 to each to jump to 128GB of storage.

Google Store

If you're buying a Google phone, there's a seamless experience to be had buying from the Google Store directly. When you do, you'll be able to take advantage of Google's trade-in offers, which could be as high as $400, as well as its 24-month no-interest financing options that mirror those offered by carriers. Google also offers "Preferred Care" plans for an extended warranty and extra support.

The Google Store also has a good selection of promos. In addition to getting 6 free months of YouTube Music, you'll also get a free Pixel Stand when you pre-order (retail value of $79).

Pricing is set at $799 for the Pixel 3 and $899 for the Pixel 3 XL. Add $100 to each to jump to 128GB of storage.

