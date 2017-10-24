What are the best cases for the Google Pixel 2 XL?

The Google Pixel 2 XL is a beautifully designed phone — especially if you snagged the panda/Stormtrooper Black and White edition. But as much as you'll want to show it off, you're also going to want to protect a phone that cost you close to $1000.

We've rounded up the best case options specifically for the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Live Cases

Just like the smaller Pixel 2, Google offers its customizable Google Live Cases for the Pixel 2 XL with a personal photo or a wide range of styles curated by Google.

Maybe you'll decide on a gorgeous satellite photo from Google Earth which also pairs with a matching live wallpaper for a cohesive look around your device. Looking to add a bit more of an artistic flair to your case? Check out the Artworks Live Case and find something that matches your style.

Google has curated a great selection of cases that feature artwork, photos from space, and naturally beautiful images that are really quite stunning. Prices range from $40 to $50 depending on whether you choose a minimalist shell or a more rugged dual-layer case. Create and customize your own case via the Google Store.

See at Google Store

Google Fabric Cases

If you prefer your phone case to have some texture for grip, you're probably going to love the Google Fabric Case. It features the same fabric finish look found on other recent Google products such as the Google Home Mini.

Designed in-house by Google, you can be sure of the build quality and fit for your Pixel 2 XL. These cases offer a premium microfiber liner to ensure your device stays scuff-free and your choice of four color combinations for $40.

See at Google Store

Incipio Esquire Series

Like the concept of the Google Fabric Case but don't like the idea of spending $50 for it? You'll definitely want to check out the Incipio Esquire series case.

This case is made of an impact-resistant TPU frame that will keep your phone protected, but the real eye-catching feature here is the ultra-soft fabric finish on the exterior of the case. There is a nice-sized cutout around the fingerprint sensor and camera on the back but it's otherwise a very sleek and minimalist design.

You can get yours straight from Incipio or from Amazon for just $35.

See at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit

It can be an issue finding a case for larger phones like the Google Pixel 2 XL that doesn't add too much bulk to your phone. The Spigen Thin Fit case is about as minimalist as phone cases get.

Available in black, this case will match the look of the Pixel 2 XL and features precise cutouts around the fingerprint scanner and camera on the back. It's thin enough to keep the Active Edge compatibility fully intact and yet still features Spigen's Air Cushion technology in the corners for added drop protection.

Keep your Pixel 2 XL safe from scuffs and scratches without sacrificing the slim design with the Thin Fit case for just $12.

See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion

Looking for a reliable clear case for the Pixel 2 XL at a very reasonable price? Check out the Ringke Fusion case.

Starting at just $9 for a crystal clear version, these cases offer two layers of protection for your phone — a rugged and shock-resistant TPU bumper combined with a ridged PC panel covering the back. There's a protective lip around the front to save the display glass from harm, and there are precise cutouts around the fingerprint sensor, camera, and USB-C charging port.

Get the clear version if you want to preserve the original look of the Pixel 2 XL, or opt to spend $11 on the Rose Gold or Smoke Black versions.

See at Amazon

Caseology Vault Series

Caseology has a couple different cases available for the Pixel 2 XL. We recommend the Vault Series ($13) because it's got a classic design. Made of flexible TPU, it features a sleek finish along the back and textured grip around the edges. It's available in black and should look great whether you went with the Just Black or Black and White Pixel 2 XL.

If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, check out the Parallax Series ($16) which offers a slim, two-piece design to keep your Pixel well-protected. It's also available in some really cool color combinations. Or consider the Legion Series ($17), which offers a more rugged matte shell around the back of the case.

See at Amazon

How will you keep your phone protected?

Are you going to be picking up a case for your Pixel 2 XL? Let us know if you're getting one off our list or opting for a different option in the comments below!