Where should you buy a Google Pixel 2 from in order to get the best deal?

Shopping for a new phone, like the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL can be an expensive proposition, but there are ways that you can make it a little easier on your budget. Hunting down the best deals can be difficult since most retailers change them weekly — but don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether you are looking to finance your purchase, get some freebies with it, or try and save some money on the purchase there are a few places to check out.

Let's take a look at some of the best deals on Google's Pixel and Pixel XL that are available right now.

Google Pixel 2

Want to pick up the smaller of the two Pixels but avoid paying full price? It's not extemely often to find great deals on the Pixel phones. Google hardly ever discounts them, and sometimes you'll see a few dollars off each month through Verizon, or a random deal at a retailer. Here's all the best deals right now.





Google Pixel 2 XL

If you are looking for the larger version, you'll want to check out the deals on the Pixel 2 XL. Most of the time you'll find the a similar deal on the Pixel 2 XL as you would on the Pixel 2, but somtimes the discounts are a little larger because it costs more. The current deals include:





Other deals

As time passes you'll start to see these appear on other sites like eBay and Swappa, offering great deals on second-hand units. Some people may turn around and sell theirs at launch for a profit, but if you are looking to save you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Have you noticed any other deals on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? If so, be sure to drop a line in the comments letting us know where the deal is and why other people may be interested.