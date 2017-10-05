Enhance the funky look of your Google Pixel 2 with the right case!

Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and they look great! Whether you love the design and want to enhance it, or simply looking for drop protection for your new phone, there's a case that's perfect for you.

At initial launch, your best options are Google's own line of customizable cases, but there are a few third-party cases already available that might catch your eye with plenty more of Google-certified third-party accessories coming soon. We'll be keeping this article updated as more options become available. These are the best cases for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL... for now!

Google Designed Cases

During the Pixel event, Google unveiled its expected line of cool new cases brewed in-house for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. If you're planning to order your phone straight from the source, you can simply add these accessories to your Google Store checkout and keep your new Pixel 2 phone protected with style right out of the box. These are also guaranteed to work with the Pixel 2's Active Edge functionality, so you can always access Google Assistant with just a quick squeeze.

First up is the customizable Google Live Cases, which give you the option of customizing the back of your Pixel 2 with a personal photo or a wide range of styles curated by Google.

For instance, you can choose a gorgeous satellite photo from Google Earth, and the case will pair with a matching live wallpaper for a cohesive look around your device that's absolutely gorgeous. Looking to add a bit more of an artistic flair to your case? Check out the Artworks Live Case and find something that matches your style. Google has curated a great selection of cases that feature artwork, photos from space, and naturally beautiful images that are really quite stunning. Prices range from $50 to $65 depending on the styling and your choice of a minimalist shell or a more rugged dual-layer case.

Last but not least is the Google Fabric Cases which brings the look and most importantly the feel of the fabric finish found on other Google products, like the Home Mini and even the DayDream View. These cases offer a premium microfiber liner and your choice of four color combinations for $50.

Caseology cases for Pixel 2 XL

Caseology has three styles of cases available for the larger Pixel 2 XL, but sadly nothing for the 5-inch Pixel 2.

These cases appear to have a strip of grippy TPU along the sides of the phone, which should allow for the Active Edge feature. We've chosen to feature the Vault Series ($13) because it's got a classic design. Made of flexible TPU, it features a sleek finish along the back and textured grip around the edges. It's available in black and should look great whether you went with the Just Black or Black and White Pixel 2 XL.

If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, check out the Parralax Series ($16) which offers a slim, two-piece design to keep your Pixel well-protected. It's also available in some really cool color combinations.

Finally, there's the Legion Series ($17), which offers a more rugged matte shell around the back of the case — but we can't confirm how this case might interfere with the Active Edge. It's a classic, sleek case design that's available in warm gray and copper gold.

LK Slim Thin Pixel 2 Case

For those who want a cheap clear case to keep your phone protected without obscuring the Pixel 2's cool design, LK has a minimalist case for just $8.

If you go with the clear case, you'll barely notice it at all and it won't add much bulk to the phone. There's also more colorful options like purple and mint green as well as a classic black look. Because it's made of flexible TPU and is thin, it should not impede the use of the Active Edge functionality.

This case offers decent protection from anyone prone to dropping a new phone.

Is the Pixel 2 too pretty for a case?

What do you think of the Google Pixel 2's design? Too cool to cover with a case? Which cases are you interested in? Let us know in the comments!