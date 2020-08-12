Google Assistant is one of the most popular smart voice assistants on the planet and is accessible on Google Home compatible devices as diverse as smartwatches, smartphones, smart speakers, and more. In addition to the devices it's built-in to, the Google Assistant has integrations with hundreds, if not thousands, of other smart devices and services. What follows is a list of some of our favorites, broken down by category.

Google Home Compatible Devices Smartlights

Connected smart lights are the easiest and most fun way to start building out your smart home network. There are multiple brands like Philips Hue and Sengled that offer complete collections of smart lighting solutions that are connected by a hub and work well with Google Assistant.

Google Home Compatible Devices Home Automation

Home automation is an extensive category that includes things like Wi-Fi-connected plugs, thermostats, utility sensors, and much more. We've highlighted some of our favorite systems to get your home running on all cylinders. All of these products work with Google Assistant for voice controls.

Google Home Compatible Devices Smart Appliances

More and more smart appliances are hitting the market that work with Google Assistant. From vacuums to coffee makers, from ceiling fans to smartwatches, there is a smart appliance to work with Google Assistant for any room.

Google Home Compatible Devices Security

One of the fastest-growing categories for smart home devices is in the security space. Keeping tabs on who is coming and going at your home, protecting the points of entry, and coordinating lighting, indoor and outdoor smart cameras, and alarm systems are all areas where Google Assistant can excel. Here are some of our top-recommended security devices that work well with Google Assistant.

Google Home Compatible Devices Entertainment

Whether you call it the living room, rec room, or "the den," we're still all talking about the place where your main TV is set up in your home. Google Assistant can control a lot of your entertainment needs, whether you want to start a dance party or use your voice to play your favorite show on Netflix. We've rounded up the best smart home products specifically for entertaining you and your family, from Bluetooth speakers to Android TVs.

Google Home Compatible Services Music

In our opinion, one of the best ways to use the Google Assistant is to ask it to play whatever music you are in the mood for. Whether you're on your phone, Nest smart speaker, or Android TV, these music services integrate with Google Assistant for quick access to your favorite tunes.

Google Home Compatible Services Video

Whether you ask Google Assistant to cast your favorite TV show or movie to a Chromecast device or you request playback on a Nest Hub, it can be liberating to start watching shows hands-free. Here are our favorite services that have Google Assistant integration.

Answers, assistance, and entertainment

The Google Assistant is valuable as a tool because it connects you to the vast resources of Google, and to a vast network of Google Home compatible devices and services that you can find value in. It can be tricky to navigate the plethora of integrations available for Google Assistant and to know which are worthy of your time and money. That's where we come in!

Out of all of the devices on this list, one of our absolute favorites is the Nest Hub Max. Not only can you see and control your smart home and smart security devices, it serves as an amazing display for your photos, video and music streaming, and on-demand research.

If you're like us, you may have been surprised to learn that even sophisticated home automation devices like the LeakSmart Water Leak Detection Kit or appliances like the LG 24" Top-Control Smart WiFi Enabled Dishwasher had support for the Google Assistant — what a game-changer!

One of our most common use cases for Google Assistant is controlling our favorite streaming media services like YouTube Music and YouTube.

It's clear to us that you'll never run out of use cases for the Google Assistant!