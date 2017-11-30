Take care of your Stranger Things fans this year.

Stranger Things quickly became one of those shows where everyone who hasn't seen every episode is treated like a social pariah, and with the second season having recently hit Netflix the excitement has been renewed. If you have a Stranger Things fan in your life, be careful with what you choose to give them as a gift.

It's not hard to find something with the logo on it, but if you want something special, take a look at some of the things we found.

DVDs of that show you can stream from anywhere

Yes, Netflix exclusive Stranger Things had a Blu-Ray release for its first season. Stop laughing, there's more to it than that. This box set is designed to look like a VHS cassette straight out of the show, and comes with a nice poster for the show.

The Stranger Things fan in your life, the one eyeballing a 011 (or 008 if they're really cool) tattoo for their wrist, is going to love this. And, really $35 is a small price to pay to be their hero.

You know what mornings are for

Sheriff Hopper didn't live in a time where you could get whatever you want easily laser-etched on a glass mug, so that poor guy had to constantly remind those around him what mornings are for.

If your Stranger Things fan is a coffee drinker, this will absolutely put a smile on their face. And for $14, you're not spending much to get there.

That Dustin look, now with all the teeth in place

Lucas may be the most interesting of the Hawkins boys, but Dustin is by far the most endearing. The thing that pulls his look together in every scene is his hat, and grabbing one for your Stranger Things fan is only going to set you back $9.

There's nothing Stranger Things-themed about this hat, it just looks exactly like the one Dustin wears in the show. That makes it even better, because there's no effort here to use the now iconic font to tie in some deeper meaning.

Sometimes you need a Zoomer

The newest member of the Party doesn't have a lot of her own swag yet, but there's one word that instantly lets everyone know you're a fan of Mad Max herself.

This particular shirt comes in a bunch of different colors, but you can also find hoodies made by the same people if you prefer. Not bad for $14.

Justice for Barb?

She's not coming back, but that doesn't mean you can't take a few minutes to appreciate just how much character was packed into the writing for Barb before she was pulled to the Upside Down.

For $11, this book offers Stranger Things fans a deeper look into the kind of person Barb was and what you can do to look and act a little more like her.

The Hawkins Field Guide

Unless you were alive in the time Stranger Things was set in, there's a good chance you're missing out on at least a couple of the references dropped in this show. If you want to give the gift of full immersion into the Stranger Things universe, this unofficial guide goes a long way towards explaining a little bit of everything.

This book is available as a paperback or a Kindle Book for $13, and does a great job adding to Season One of the show.

Love me some POP!

These simplistic figures have a ton of little details that will make any Stranger Things fan grin, and there are quite of few of them to collect. These figures span both seasons already, including multiple versions of Eleven from important points in the show.

Most of these figures will run you $15, but you can also find some bundles that offer some savings to keep an eye out for.

Pieces of flair

When in doubt, give the gift of awesome stickers. It can be something subtle like the Hawkins AV Club logo, or your Stranger Things fan can go full Demogorgon all over their favorite stuff.

If these stickers aren't what you're looking for, there are some epic laptop decals to give off the full Stranger Things vibe. Either way, stickers are a foolproof way to gift. $12!

Don't forget the game!

If you know someone really going all-in on the Stranger Things universe, make sure they are playing the game. It's free, it's surprisingly good, and it'll make even casual fans want to go back and re-watch the series. It's free!

Download Stranger Things The Game (free)

Friends don't lie

So tell us your suggestions in the comments below!