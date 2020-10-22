Google's Gboard has always been one of our favorite Android keyboard options, but we're going to show you how to create emoji mashups from within Gboard to make your typing experience even more fun. This little trick takes advantage of a feature that Google calls the Emoji Kitchen, and it allows you to make some funny, cringy, and even downright scary emoji combinations. We'll show you how to get started and share some of our favorite creations with you for added inspiration.

How to create your own Gboard emoji mashups

First things first, if you haven't already, go to the Google Play Store to download, install, and set to default the Gboard on your phone right now. Pixel owners will have it installed as the default keyboard. Open a messaging that you frequently type in, like Google Messages. Tap on the emoji icon at the bottom of the screen, to the left of the spacebar. Select an emoji from the emoji picker. You should see some larger and different versions of your emoji in the section above the emoji picker. Select a second emoji from the emoji picker. If the two are compatible, you should see a selection of emoji hybrids or mashups between the two. Tap on the mashup you wish to share. Press send.

Isn't that fun? There are literally dozens, if not hundreds of possible mashups that you can make, so have fun making your own creations! Many mashups can be found by simply tapping on one emoji and seeing the various pop-up options (as in step 4 above).

Note that the "emoji kitchen" feature may function slightly differently between apps or on different devices. As of this writing, Google says that the Emoji Kitchen is supported in Gmail, Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Telegram, and WhatsApp, just to name a few. If you didn't see your favorite messaging app on that list, try it out and see if it works — Google is updating Gboard all the time!

Some of AC's favorite Gboard emoji mashups

We're a band of misfit tinkerers here at Android Central, so as you might imagine, we have already made some fun creations with this new Gboard tool. Here are some of our favorites. What will you come up with?

Source: Google Watch your mouth Watch your mouth Source: Google Cyclops Cyclops Source: Google 2020 2020 Source: Google Mind-blown Mind-blown Source: Google Forbidden love Forbidden love Source: Google Scaredy cat Scaredy cat Source: Google Cold kisses Cold kisses Source: Google My eyes! My eyes! Source: Google Drunken monkey Drunken monkey Source: Google One hundo One hundo Source: Google Sad balloon Sad balloon Source: Google Love in your eyes Love in your eyes Source: Google Love the planet Love the planet Source: Google Lucky charms Lucky charms Source: Google Heart on fire Heart on fire

