If you spend hours at a time playing the best PS5 games or even split your time working at your computer and gaming, you're going to want a seat that's comfortable and good for your neck and back. A gaming chair checks all those boxes but the price tag and array of features can make trying to pick out the best one intimidating. We're making the decision easier with a guide to the best gaming chairs based on your budget and needs.

If you're looking for a mix of functionality and comfort that you wouldn't be embarrassed to sit in if you were in a Zoom meeting with a non-gamer, the AndaSeat Dark Demon checks all the boxes. It's pretty simple to assemble solo, with easy-to-follow instructions for linking up the seat and wheels, and the highly mobile armrests already come preinstalled. The detachable head and lumbar support pillows also snap on easily with elastic cords so you can customize, whether you're looking to be more alert at your desk or relaxed while playing a game. The chair is sturdy, if a bit heavy, with firm back support and the ability to tilt a full 160 degrees if you're looking to doze or just lean back and play a handheld game. The steel frame is covered by a lifetime warranty and doesn't squeek or creak at all when you're moving whether repositioning or swiveling on the wheels. You can also slide the armrests forward and back to provide the best support for your wrists. My one complaint is that the AndaSeat Dark Demon's extra cushions don't line up particularly well to my 5-foot-2-inch body, with the neck support in particular being far too high. The lumbar pillow can be arranged to meet my spine but feels a little too big for my narrow frame. However, my 6-foot-2-inch husband loves the neck support, particularly when the chair's a bit reclined. Pros: Excellent reclining range

Even if you can't afford to shell out the $300-$500 for most of the chairs on this list, you don't need to settle for a traditional office chair. The EasySMX memory foam chair offers a slightly stripped down version of most of the features you'd expect from a gaming chair with an affordable price tag. The biggest selling point, besides the cost, is a retractable footrest that will give you some extra comfort during a long gaming session. Unfortunately, it doesn't recline as much as other chairs — maxing at 135 degrees — or that footrest would provide some real snoozing opportunities. It also lacks the 4D armrests found on the Dark Demon and other builds. You can customize your experience with detachable lumbar and neck pillows, which can also be adjusted to your build. The EasySMX memory foam chair might not have all the bells and whistles, but it's a solid pick if you're looking for something you can sit in for long hours without putting too much stress on your neck and back. Pros: Retractable footrest

Best Premium: Razer Iskur

If you've lucky enough to not be price conscious, you won't regret investing in the Razer Iskur. While the lumbar support provided by detachable pillows on other gaming chairs is nice, Razer takes it to the next level by building in a lumbar pad with a pulley system. That lets you pop out the cushion up to 26 degrees without having to fiddle with any straps and worrying about them hiking up or sliding down. The chair is easy for one person to assemble and Razer even set up a tutorial video in case you have some issues flipping through the manual. All of the materials are high quality, from the memory foam pillow with Razer embroidered on it to the 4D armrests, which can be adjusted to support your elbows or wrists based on your posture. This is the priciest chair on this guide so it's obviously not for everyone. It also only comes with a three-year warranty which might be off-putting to some buyers giving the high cost. However, if you can afford to sit in such luxury, your body is sure to thank you. Pros: Excellent lumbar support

Pulley system makes it easy to adjust

Easy to assemble

High quality materials

Best Heavy Duty: EasySMX Big and Tall Gaming Chair

Like the name implies, the EasySMX Big and Tall gaming chair is made with the comfort of larger players in mind. It's designed for weights of up to 350 pounds and eschews the traditional racecar seat design that can be restrictive on your sides and backseat. The chair's back is also adjustable to make it more comfortable for players with broad shoulders to settle in. It comes in gray and red accents depending on whether you're looking for something subtle or high energy. The armrests are highly adjustable and a removable lumbar pillow and headrest provide additional comfort. One issue though is that the head pillow is U-shaped rather than the more standard bar and can pinch your ears when you lay back. The chair is large and heavy, which makes it a bit hard to assemble alone. But once you get it going it's a great fit for players who won't be comfortable in a typical gaming chair meant to hug a smaller frame. Pros: Weight limit of 350 pounds

Best for Easy Assembly: KLIM eSports Gaming Chair

Some people just aren't handy with tools and find the prospect of having to put together furniture intimidating. That's OK! The KLIM eSports gaming chair takes most of the stress out of the equation by coming mostly assembled. All you need to do is attach a few pieces with bolts that are already in the appropriate holes. You can also watch a YouTube video guide to make it easier. The whole thing should take 20 minutes or less. Once it's put together, you'll enjoy a high-quality product with a reinforced steel frame sturdy enough to hold people up to 330 pounds. It also reclines up to 160 degrees and has fully adjustable armrests that will help make it easier to reposition based on what you're playing. The removable cushions come in a variety of colors from sleek white to flashy red depending on your style, providing both a neck rest and a large lumbar support. While it has a highly customizable elevation to support heights from 5 feet to 6 feet 6 inches, you might not get as much out of it on the extremes where it can leave your legs dangling or your shoulders feeling pinched. But for most, this is a solid pick that you can start enjoying almost as soon as you get it out of the box. Pros: Can be put together in 20 minutes or less

