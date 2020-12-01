Though Cyber Monday is already over, some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still available right now. We've seen tons of Cyber Monday discounts on gaming PCs and accessories already and they won't last for long. If you're on the hunt for a new gaming chair or desk this month, the EWin Cyber Monday sale is one you can't miss with savings of up to 25% off your purchase for a limited time!

This Cyber Monday, EWin is offering 15% off your purchase of $199 or more when you use promo code CM15 during checkout. You can save 25% by spending $249 or more and using code CM25 at checkout. These codes can be used on all EWin gaming chairs, including the stellar EWin Flash XL Series Computer Gaming Chair which was named as one of Windows Central's best gaming chairs in 2020, as well as on Ewin gaming desks.

Game On EWin Flash XL Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair EWin is offering up to 25% off select purchases for Cyber Monday week! That includes the Flash XL Series Computer Chair which is a stellar choice for gaming or business use — especially at over $150 off its regular price. $352.00 $509.00 $157 off See at EWin With coupon: CM25

Finding the best gaming chair of them all with as many options there are on the market is pretty tough, which is why Windows Central decided to make things easy with a guide to the best gaming chairs in 2020. In the guide, the Flash XL was named the best heavy-duty gaming chair in part thanks to its maximum weight limit of 500 pounds that beats much of the competition. It's a wide chair as well with 4D armrests and high-density memory foam for added comfort.

Windows Central also reviewed the chair just over a month ago, where it scored four out of five stars for its various points of adjustability, durable design, and ultimately just how comfortable it is. EWin includes an extended warranty with its purchase as well as free U.S. shipping.

Check out our guide to last minute Cyber Monday deals for more offers that are still available for a limited time.