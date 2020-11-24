Most brands aren't waiting until Black Friday to discount their products, with thousands of deals live right now. That's particularly true for gaming accessories, and if you're in the market for a new gaming chair, there's plenty of great options on sale at the moment. Secretlab's Omega is down to just $349 — an attractive $70 discount from its regular retail price of $419.

The Omega is one of the best gaming chairs in the market today, offering all-day comfort and long-term reliability. The best part about Secretlab's gaming chair is that it is available in three finishes — PU leather, fabric, and NAPA leather — with the PU leather option available in 30 trims. These chairs don't usually go on sale, so if you're looking to upgrade to a new chair for gaming or working from home, Secretlab's Omega is one of the best options available.