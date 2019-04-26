If you just purchased your first PlayStation 4, you may find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume titles. The console has been out for some time which means the catalog is incredibly deep. This is a boon for new PlayStation 4 users, this robust catalog means that there is something great out there for every type of gamer. Welcome to the world of PlayStation 4! Let us share with you some games for the PS4 that will help you kick off your experience in an awesome way.

★ Featured favorite : Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition This game has just about everything going for it. Visually, it is simply beautiful. Traversing the gorgeous and diverse scenery in order to take down massive robots feels natural and smooth. Also, the combat is engaging. Its storyline is insanely satisfying with unique and thoughtful NPCs throughout. To top it all off Horizon: Zero Dawn features one of the most badass main characters I've had the pleasure of playing in recent years. $25 at Amazon

You can't go wrong

There are so many amazing games on the PS4 that you could spend years playing nothing but the very best. Hopefully, this brief list will help you kick off your PS4 experience in the best way possible no matter your favorite genre. If you're looking for the most immersive, generation-defining experience right now, then hop onto the back of a robot horse and check out Horizon: Zero Dawn.

While Uncharted 4 may not be the most ground breaking story of our generation, it is full of exceptionally well-developed characters. Who has never dreamed of being a better Indiana Jones? If it sounds like a game you might enjoy, you can also pick up the first three chapters in a collection set: Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection. It'll last you a while.

If you don't have the time to sink for a long story, the quickest and easiest game to jump into, with nothing to lose (because it's free) is Apex Legends. No commitment but all the fun. Now, get out there and start gaming!

