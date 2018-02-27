Best Overall: SteelSeries Stratus XL

See at Amazon

This controller is also our pick for the best game controller for your Android phone or tablet, and with good reason: it's well built and perfectly optimized for Android. The larger size will mean it's as comfortable as an Xbox One controller, which is no small feat. It also boasts more than 40 hours of gameplay from 2 AA batteries, perfect for long gaming sessions.

Bottom line: The SteelSeries Stratus is a great choice for your Android phone, which makes it a great choice for your Chromebook.

One more thing: This controller can also work with your Windows or Mac computer, as long as you download the driver from SteelSeries' site.