With the addition of Android apps, Chromebooks can be used for reading e-books, using certain productivity services or — most importantly — playing games. Problem is, most Android games aren't optimized for using a keyboard and trackpad. Fortunately, there are a few great controllers you can use with your Chromebook.
Best Overall: SteelSeries Stratus XL
This controller is also our pick for the best game controller for your Android phone or tablet, and with good reason: it's well built and perfectly optimized for Android. The larger size will mean it's as comfortable as an Xbox One controller, which is no small feat. It also boasts more than 40 hours of gameplay from 2 AA batteries, perfect for long gaming sessions.
Bottom line: The SteelSeries Stratus is a great choice for your Android phone, which makes it a great choice for your Chromebook.
One more thing: This controller can also work with your Windows or Mac computer, as long as you download the driver from SteelSeries' site.
Why the SteelSeries Stratus XL is the best
An Android app running on your Chromebook is (mostly) just like the same app running on your phone or tablet. Stratus markets this controller specifically for Android games, so it will work wonderfully with your Chromebook. The comfortable design and long battery life will let you game for long periods of time as well.
A retro pick: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro
Playing some retro emulators? Complete the ensemble with the 8Bitdo SF30 Pro. This controller is styled after the SNES controllers of yore, but with Bluetooth connectivity and extra buttons to play modern titles. This controller works perfectly with Android devices, Chromebooks, and PCs. The battery only lasts 14 hours, but that makes the controller even lighter.
Bottom line: The 8Bitdo SF30 Pro is a great choice if you want that retro feel with your games, or if you just want a more compact option.
One more thing: The SF30 Pro is re-charged over USB-C, so you may be able to use the same charger that you use for your phone and Chromebook. You can also use this with a Windows PC over USB and Bluetooth.
From your favorite console — probably not worth the effort: PS4 Dualshock 4
While finding a controller that works is great, being able to use one you already own is even better. Unfortunately, the Dualshock 4 controller from the PlayStation 4 isn't something we can recommend. You'll have an easy time getting it recognized and things look to be working, but once you try and use it with your favorite game things may go south very quickly.
Bottom line: If you already own a PS4, you should try it, but don't be shocked if it doesn't work with some or all of your games.
Xbox One controller
While newer Xbox One controllers feature Bluetooth connectivity, they don't actually work with Chromebooks. Like the PS4 controller, these can pair with your Chromebook or connect with a wire, but when you try to play any games it just doesn't work.
Bottom line: Even if you already own an Xbox One controller, you'll probably need to buy a different controller to use with your Chromebook.
What say you?
There are plenty of controllers out there, and you can test your controller with this website. Which controller do you use to game on your Chromebook? Let us know down below!