Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Cases Android Central 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic tablet that allows you to watch your favorite shows, play your favorite mobile games, surf the web, draw, and more. The worst thing that could happen is for your helpful device to get dropped or otherwise damaged. That's why you should protect it with one of these wonderful cases.

The best Galaxy Tab S6 Lite cases sometimes have something extra

The best Android tablets are few and far between, but we spent hours combing the internet for the perfect Samsung Galaxy S6 Tab Lite cases to fit a variety of uses. In order to determine which were best, we evaluated overall protection, price, the materials they were made of, and any additional conveniences each case offered.

We highly recommend the ZtotopCase with Pencil Holder as it looks good in any scenario, offers a designated location for the S Pen, and doubles as a kickstand. It's rated well and made of durable materials that will protect your tablet from drops and bumps.

If you think you'll be using the Tab S6 Lite to write a lot, we highly recommend the Fintie Keyboard Case. It comes with a removable keyboard so you can easily type out important work emails, post to your social media accounts, or make notes for yourself. Plus, it's stylish and looks good in both a casual or formal setting.