Best Galaxy Tab S4 Cases

When it comes to Android tablets, the choices are many, but there aren't very many "good" tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 bucks that trend, and there isn't a lot of real competition. However, one of the most important things when it comes to buying a tablet is finding the best case, whether you need it to be fashionable or functional. Here are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab S4.

Get work done safely

These are just some of the cases currently available for the Galaxy Tab S4, but there are options for everyone, whether you want to take your tablet underwater or to the office. You just need to make sure you know exactly what you want before going in.

However, if you want an overall use case, then our top pick is worth a look. The Poetic Lumos X Case case takes home our Staff pick because of the included auto wake/sleep, S Pen holder, and the fact that it's childproof. See? It works in a lot of situations.

If you need a keyboard case, we'd recommend picking up the Fintie Keyboard Case as it won't break the bank, and makes it easy to get working quickly. Plus, you get a slew of different colors and designs to choose from to suit your personality or the situation.

