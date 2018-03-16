The day has arrived: the Samsung Galaxy S9 is finally, officially on the market. As you already know if you've checked out the full Android Central review, the Galaxy S9 is an excellent smartphone. The thing is, it's also similar enough to its predecessor in appearance that you may be deceived into thinking there's not much new here. But unless you're upgrading from something super-recent like a Galaxy S8, there's actually a ton of updates to uncover, some of which I've been asking Samsung for for years.

So if you're new to the Galaxy S9, new to Samsung, or just hankering for some smartphone nerditude to close out the week, I recommend the following procedure. First, take in the official MrMobile review video. Then, join me for the above walkthrough of my favorite under-represented Galaxy S9 features. And finally, if you've got a favorite Galaxy S9 feature of your own to share, I'd love to hear about them – drop 'em in the comments on YouTube, and be sure to subscribe while you're there.