You'll be able to pre-order the Galaxy S9 and S9+ starting 9:01pm PT on March 1, or just after midnight ET March 2. T-Mobile is doing its usual trade-in bill credit, offering $360 off either the Galaxy S9 or S9+ with an eligible trade-in.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are coming on Friday, March 16, but we already know how much they will cost, and where they will be available. Here's everything you need to know.

The Galaxy S9 is available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue for just $30/month on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan ($0 down, FRP: $720), with the larger Galaxy S9+ also available for pre-order in the same colors for $30/month ($120 down, FRP: $840).

AT&T customers can pre-order the Galaxy S9 starting March 2, with an on-sale date March 16 in stores and online. The same for Cricket Mobile users, too.

T-Mobile says that the S9 series plugs into its new 600MHz spectrum, which offers more coverage in rural areas.

On AT&T Next, consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $26.34 or the Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $30.50 over 30 months.

In other words, you'll end up paying a little over $790 for the Galaxy S9 and $915 for the Galaxy S9+ if you go with AT&T. Compared to T-Mobile, that's a price increase of $70 and $75, respectively.

Xfinity Mobile

If you're a Comcast customer rocking that Xfinity Mobile life, you can pre-order the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black on March 2 with pre-registrations beginning February 26. On March 16, the phones will officially launch both online and at physical Xfinity Stores.

To help commemorate the launch fo the Galaxy S9/S9+, you'll be able to get a $250 prepaid gift card when purchasing a select Samsung phone on a new line of service between February 26 and March 22. Better yet, Xfinity Mobile is also offering a guarnateed $200 credit when trading in a qualified device.

Verizon

For customers on Verizon, you'll be able to pick up the Galaxy S9 for $33.33/month and the Galaxy S9+ for $929.99/month. Both of these are stretched out over the course of 24 months, meaning you'll ultimately pay $799.99 for the S9 and $929.99 for the S9+.

To help reduce those costs, you can trade-in an eligible phone on Verizon and get a credit up to $350. Additionally, Verizon is also offering a $150 prepaid MasterCard if you port your existing number to a new line of service.

$350 credit – iPhone X/8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

$300 credit – iPhone 7/7 Plus/6S/6S Plus, Google Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, LG G6/V30, Motorola Z2 Force/Z Force, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S7 Active

$200 credit – iPhone 6/6 Plus, HTC 10, LG G5/V20, Motorola Moto Z Droid/Z2 Play, Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 edge/S6 edge+/S6 Active/Note 5

$100 credit – iPhone SE, HTC M9/M9+, LG G4/V10, Motorola Moto Z Play/Turbo 2, Samsung Galaxy S5/Note 4/Note Edge

You can register for updates now and pre-orders will begin March 2.

Sprint

Sprint will also open pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 on March 2, but that's about all we know right now. The S9 and S9+ will be eligible for the carrier's Galaxy Forever program, but at this time, pricing details have yet to be announced.

Unlocked

If you prefer buying your phones outright rather than paying for them month-to-month, you can get the latest entries in the Galaxy series direct from Samsung's website.

In the U.S., you'll pay $719.99 for the Galaxy S9 and $839.99 for the Galaxy S9+.

Canada, UK, India, and rest of world

Rogers

For our Canadian readers, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Rogers will carry the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The amount you pay depends on which plan type you choose, with the pricing working out as follows:

Premium+ Tab – $249 for the Galaxy S9 / $379 for the Galaxy S9+

Premium Tab – $449 for the Galaxy S9 / $579 for the Galaxy S9+

Smart Tab – $599 for the Galaxy S9 / $729 for the Galaxy S9+

Talk & Text or No Tab – $999 for the Galaxy S9 / $1129 for the Galaxy S9+

You can get either the S9 or S9+ for as low as $0.93 after trading in an eligible device with activation on a 2-year Share Everything plan, but you'll need to either buy the phones in person or have them ship to your local Rogers store to take advantage of this.

As if that wasn't enough, Rogers is also offering a free Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Stand (a $90 value) with the purchase of a Galaxy S9/S9+ on select 2-year Share Everything Plans. Unlike the above promo, this is available both in-stores and online.

O2

O2 in the United Kingdom is selling the Galaxy S9 for £49.99 upfront and then £56/month for 24 months. If you want the larger and more impressive Galaxy S9+, you'll pay the same £49.99 upfront cost but a more expensive £61/month charge.

Thanks to the O2 Recycle program, you can score £100 off the purchase of either phone when trading in the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, or S6 edge+. To ensure you get these savings, you'll want to get your pre-order in by March 15 and trade-in your current device by April 15.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also offering the Galaxy S9 series in the UK, and for the regular S9 you'll pay £29 upfront followed by £59/month.

If you want to step up to the Galaxy S9+, you'll pay a bit more ay £49 upfront and then £69/month.

EE Mobile

For EE Mobile customers, you can get the Galaxy S9 for £58/month and the S9+ for £68/month. The former comes with 64GB of storage while the latter has 128GB, but no matter which you choose, you'll be able to get the phones in either Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, or Midnight Black.

Similar to a lot of other carriers, EE Moible is also running its own trade-in deal. If you have a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, you can trade it in to EE and get a £250 discount on either the S9 or S9+.

