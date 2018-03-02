The Samsung Galaxy S9 is almost here. Pre-orders have gone live and that means it's time to ruminate over which accessories to buy. We've already seen some pretty cool cases announced. Not all of them are available to purchase just yet but it never hurts to do some window shopping while you wait for your new phone to ship. Here are the best cases we've found for the Galaxy S9… so far. We'll be updating this article as more awesome options become available.

Samsung S-View Cover

We'll start out with some of Samsung's own cases, although they're not yet available for purchase. The first one is the perennially awesome S-View case. This folio-style flip case features a clear cover for the screen that keeps it protected from scratches while also letting you see notifications and accept calls with a swipe. It can also be folded up as a hands-free stand. Samsung hasn't listed a price, but the Note 8 S-View cover launched at $60 so we can probably expect similar pricing here. See at Samsung Samsung Hyperknit Cover

Google seemed to start the fabric case trend, but we're happy to see Samsung also embracing it. Made of woven nylon, this case looks brilliant in red with a nice, soft finish. Everyone's going to want to see your brand new phone, so why not add a bit of extra flash while keeping it safe? With extra protection in the corner and clean cutouts around the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back you'll love the functional and stylish design on display here. See at Samsung Samsung Alcantara Cover

First-party accessories are always on the more expensive side, so they really need to offer customers something unique. Samsung's Alcantara covers have been recent standouts, offering a combination of sound protection and a cozy finish for your Galaxy devices. The Alcantara case won us over with the Note 8, so we're pretty happy to see it offered by Samsung for the S9. Made of Alcantara, a lightweight material that's rugged and durable while keeping a slim form factor, you'll get a stylish and grippy case that won't add much bulk to the phone. It's not yet available to buy but would be worth keeping an eye out for. Samsung offered the Alcantara case for $50 for the Note 8, so we'd expect something similar for the S9. See at Samsung OtterBox Commuter Series

Few names are as symonymous with phone cases as OtterBox. They're built a reputation as a trusted brand by designing really rugged cases and backing their products with superior customer service. We'd recommend the Commuter series case which is a pocket-friendly case that still delivers the rugged protection you've come to expect from an OtterBox case. It's got one big cutout on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor and includes port covers to keep dirt out. We've highlighted the Commuter Series here, but OtterBox has over 10 different case styles available for the Galaxy S9 which you can check out on their site. See at OtterBox Lifeproof SLAM case

When you're dropping over $700 on a brand new phone, you want to protect it from everything life might throw at it, especially if you plan on spending a ton of time outside this summer. Lifeproof cases typically offer protection from dirt and snow, but the SLAM case focuses exclusively on drop protection. Lifeproof says this case can survive drops from up to two meters (6.5 ft) thanks to the reinforced bumpers. It's also got a rugged backplate that's clear to show off the phone's design and also compatible with wireless charging. While it's not quite as Lifeproof as you'd expect, it's also not as expensive as other Lifeproof cases at only $50. Plus, it looks pretty cool with the black and neon green, do you think? Looking for the classic FRE Lifeproof case? You can sign up to be notified about when it becomes available. See at Lifeproof Speck Presidio

Speck has a full line of cases available for the Galaxy S9, but we'll focus on the Presidio case here because it's a great place to start. It's got a simple design with smart features where it counts like double protection in the corners and a slim profile that's compatible with wireless charging. It's been drop tested up to 10 feet and the matte finish is scratch resistant so it shouldn't show wear. This is just one of the many case styles Speck offers, so check them all out if you want something with a bit more flair. See at Speck BodyGuardz Ace Fly clear case

Looking to show off your Galaxy S9 without leaving it prone to drop damage? BodyGuardz offers a clear case they say is built using the same impact gel used in padding and helmet technology for athletes. Whether or not that marketing talk sways you, the Ace Fly clear case looks like a reliable clear case. BodyGuardz backs their products with a lifetime warranty and you have a 30-day money back guarantee so if you don't love it you can simply return it. Available for $35, these cases are also compatible with the Pure Arc Tempered Glass screen protector, so if you've used BodyGuardz screen protectors before and trust the brand this would be a good combo to keep your Galaxy S9 fully protected right out of the box. See at BodyGuardz Spigen Rugged Armor case

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is my go-to phone case. It's a sleek, one-piece case that adds good protection to your phone without much bulk. Thin enough to not impede wireless charging, this is a great minimalist case that still offers rugged protection. More importantly, it always comes in at a great price. At just $12.99, it's one of the cheapest options currently available from a brand we trust. See at Amazon Spigen Liquid Crystal clear case

Looking for a clear case option under $20? Spigen's got you covered there, too. Just like the Rugged Armor case, the Liquid Crystal is slim and pocket-friendly. Made of flexible TPU, it's easy to slip on and will provide quality protection while still letting you show off your phone's design. You can get the Liquid Crystal for $12.99 or add a funky print or some sparkles for just $14.99. See at Amazon SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case

The Unicorn Beetle case is one of those phone cases that people buy with every new device. It's got that classic rugged design with ridges to help with grip and it includes a built-in screen protector to keep your S9 in pristine condition. Port plugs keep dust and pocket lint out of your charging port and headphone jack, and it also comes with an optional belt-clip holster. Rugged enough to keep your phone protected and yet thin enough to work with wireless charging, get your Unicorn Beetle Series case for just $19.99. See at Amazon dbrand Skins