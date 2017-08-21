The Galaxy S8 is one of the most exciting phones of the year, so if you want to keep it pristine, grab a case!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been around for a few months now, and there's no question that it's one of the best-looking phones on the market right now. But there are two sides of curved Gorilla Glass, which means that any drop, even from a short distance, could damage it. If you're looking for a case for your new Galaxy S8, we've got you covered!
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case
- Ringke Flex S Series
- VRS Single Fit Case
- Spigen Liquid Air Armor
- Nomad Leather Folio Wallet
Otterbox Commuter Series
The OtterBox Commuter Series has garnered a well-deserved reputation as being one of the best cases for keeping your phone well protected while maintaining a slim design.
Like most OtterBox cases, this is a two-piece case that features a soft inner sleeve paired with a hard outer shell that helps to absorb impacts while providing great all-around protection for your phone. The case features port covers over the headphone jack and USB-C charging port, which just adds extra protection against dirt, dust, and pocket lint.
Typically we'd also recommend OtterBox's Defender Series, which typically offers more rugged protection with a built-in screen protector. However, OtterBox made the curious decision to not include a screen protector with their Defender Series case for the Galaxy S8. Both cases are compatible with screen protectors but the Commuter Series is probably your best bet, as it's $10 cheaper and offers most of the same protection — although it lacks the Defender Series' belt clip holster.
You can grab the OtterBox Commuter for around $25.
Ringke Flex S Series
If you like your case's name aligning with your phone's, the Ringke Flex S is a great option. (It's also a damn good case.)
The main attraction here is the exceptional protection gleaned from the combination of a flexible TPU layer cushioning the phone itself, which is covered by a hard polycarbonate layer. That's a familiar combination, but Ringke's version is very attractive, with a grippy, textured back that looks great as it protects.
You can pick up a Flex S case for around $14 and it comes in four colors.
VRS Design Cases
VRS Design has a full collection of cases available from its site for the Galaxy S8, but we'll highlight one of the more minimalist options here.
The Single Fit case offers a minimalist option for keeping your phone safe. It's a one-piece case made of TPU that snugly fits around your Galaxy S8 without adding too much bulk to that sleek design. Unlike the phone itself, this case is fingerprint resistant and also provides better grip than the slippery Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy S8. You get nice protection around the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, and a subtle lip around the screen, along with the ample cutouts and precise buttons to ensure your phone's functionality is unaffected.
Check out the Single Fit case for around $20.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Spigen consistently delivers cases that combine great design and quality protection for a stylish product that keeps your phone safe. We've gone hands-on with their latest batch of cases for the Galaxy S8 and can report back that they're as good as ever on Samsung's latest device. Whether you like their Tough Armor series or their minimalist Thin Fit cases, you're sure to find a case that you'll love.
We're big fans of the Liquid Air Armor, one of the most low-profile cases that actually protects your phone. It's a great combination — a flexible TPU, not too thin, plus a textured back for extra grip.
Best of all, the case is just $10, which is a steal for one of our favorite cases for the Galaxy S8!
Nomad Leather Folio Wallet
Nomad's Galaxy S8 folio case is like nothing else on the list. It uses Horween leather from the oldest tannery in the United States that is meant to show its age. On the inside of the light brown case is a holder for up to six cards plus cash, and the phone insert is there to keep your Galaxy S8 steady in the case of a drop.
This is one of the nicest-looking folio cases we've seen to date, and we're looking forward to seeing how it looks in three or six months!
What case are you rocking?
We want to know how you plan to keep your Galaxy S8 protected. Let us know which case you're getting in the comments!
Update, August 2017: This list has been updated with some new options and up-to-date links.
Reader comments
I have a Shieldon "wallet series - Kickstand cover. Has a place for some credit cards or a few folded bills. Best one of all my cases from the S3 and up.
This is on a S7. They already have the S8 out. Mine is for the S7. Purchased through Amazon, but Google Shieldon case to see the full line.
HmS
What's the point in having a nice, slim phone if you have to protect it with a case? I bought my wife an S7 and 2 days later, it slipped off the couch, shattering the glass back. Solution?? DON'T MAKE THE THING OUT OF GLASS!! I used to be a Samsung only guy. Never again. I went to the LG G5 with a metal back and it hasn't broken once!! Imagine that!
A Case-Mate clear case on my S8 (Silver back).
Tech21
I agree Tech21 Case and Screen protector if it is available.
I discovered Obliq cases a few phones back, and have used those since. They are always very "clean" looking. The one on my S7E has held up really well with no nicks or scratches. The Slim Meta is what I have on my S7E. The S8 one looks interesting with, what looks like a pretty non slip texture on the back. I'll see if I like the phone, then probably buy that.
https://obliqproduct.com/collections/galaxy-s8-s8plus/products/galaxy-s8...
been rocking the CM4 case on my S6, S7 and now the S8. No other case compares for me.
Cases have been available for some weeks now. I have one already, and I pre- ordered the Spigen Ultra Hybrid on March 3rd from Amazon. It's supposed to ship around April 4th.
Our friend blackandgold thinks all the cases that are available now are s*** maybe he should do some research
They are, Spigen doesn't even recommend you drop their case without a phone in it
Ordered my Spigen S8+ case from eBay today. It'll be here Saturday. It's officially from Spigen.
Those certainly are some fugly cases. I'll risk it before I cover it in anything so hideous
There's plenty of thin clear cases on eBay already and once the phone drops there be plenty more to choose from
Yes the first crop of cases that come out ahead of the phones release are always bottom of the barrel ugly, cheap junk that doesn't fit properly and offers little to no protection, the best cases come out months later, and once their out no one will pay any attention to these minimal offerings
Speck ,spigen, VRS and Versus all have cases as we speck those are not b rated cases makers buddy sooooo pump your brakes. Samsung own cases will be available tomorrow as well . My money there's are the best fitting of all
Speck and spigen all marketing fluff, neither will tell you from what height you can drop it even once, I prefer cases that not do their own drop test but are independently tested to meet military drop standards of either 4 feet or 2 meters
Why can't there ever be a balance between looks and protection? It's always either good looking and weak at protection, thin & flimsy, or huge & bulky but ugly
My favorite Ringke Slim case is already available as well. https://www.amazon.ca/Ringke-Snug-Fit-Tailored-Lightweight-Resistant/dp/...
The "soft touch" is very grippy and coverage is all round the edges. I just won't know whether to go for the S8 or Plus until I can touch them live.
Im just gonna rely on luck like I've done with my last 3 sammy phones. I like the look of them too much to put a case on em
I tipped you guys weeks ago that you can see what appears to be the actual S8 in these cases. Did all these phone case companies ignore the nondisclosure agreements, or did they not have any?
Doesn't matter now the beast is on the way
Cases for this phone will be tricky.
Personally I have been not using cases at all anymore.
Already have two cases ready to go just need Samsung to release the the beast
I'll wait for the Spigen ones to be on sale at launch (they usually are :) )
Not that Spigens offer the highest level of protection, I've always went with them for the look, feel and moderate level of protection. I would buy again.
Yeah, at least I don't get them for the 'rugged' aspec, but for quality, good-looking, won't-add-too-much-bulk-to-an-already-big-phone cases, these are usually pretty good and not as expensive.
I rock all my curved galaxy's with the thinnest cases possible. All I need is a little grip
Agree. I grabbed a couple Spigen cases on sale when the S6 edge launched. You get decent protection without adding bulk and they look good. I am also waiting because I still have to figure out if I am going with the S8 or the S8+.
I have a Spigen thin fit hard case from 3 week ago.
Me too. They didn't have Orchid Gray and bough Coral Blue instead. I should've waited.
Lol you can still buy note 7 cases at my local wal-mart
Ok ?? They still have iPhone 5 cases at Wal-Mart to what's your point...
...Point is you can still buy an iPhone 5 but can you buy a Note 7?
Nice!
Well ...maybe you'll be able to if the rumors are true ....the return of the note 7 playing at a theater near you shon123 ^^^^
In select markets, the device itself is banned by the FAA in the US so it is unlikely the refurb units will make their way over here.
Can you answer him Mr I think smart?
Haven't you heard the note 7 is on the way back according to A.C.