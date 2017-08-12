If you want to keep your Galaxy S7 edge protected, check out these great options available!

The Galaxy S7 edge may not be the new kid on the block in 2017, but there are a lot of reasons to love Samsung's former flagship. For one, it has a beautiful 5.5-inch QHD display that, even with the Galaxy S8 on the market, still looks great. And it has a front fingerprint sensor which may not seem like a big deal but, after using the GS8, it's something we miss.

But like the GS8, the Galaxy S7 edge is all metal and glass, and can scratch fairly easily. If you're looking for a decent case, we've rounded up the best ones out there, dividing the selections into two categories: Minimal & Sleek, and Protective & Bulky.

(Did you get the regular version and not the edge variant? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the best cases for the Galaxy S7 as well.)

With that, let's get started.

Minimal & Sleek

After publishing our first set of Galaxy S7 edge case choices, we heard from a lot of you (we do listen!) about our lack of thinner, sleeker case choices. Here are our picks in that all-important category since some people still want to show off the sleek design of the phone while protecting it at the same time.

Cimo Premium Slim Fit

A lot of people like this case, and for good reason: it's both understated and protective, offering a matte, grippy back cover and subtle ridges that protect the Galaxy S7 edge's glass screen from scratches and drops.

Cimo has built a reputation as a leading brand of modern, sleek cases, and the Premium Slim Fit promises to be shatterproof, made with "premium TPU" that won't crack when the phone inevitably hits the ground. And it's cheap — you can find it for as little as $8 on Amazon, and in one of ten colors.

See at Amazon





Spigen Thin Fit

Like Cimo's minimalist case, the Spigen Thin Fit is one of my go-to cases for whenever a new phone comes out. It protects the back and adds a fair amount of side coverage, but Spigen opts to leave the volume and power buttons exposed, which may be a contentious decision depending on how frequently you drop your device.

Available in four colors and between $9.99 and $10.99, Spigen is a well-known and trusted brand that sells high-quality cases. Thin Fit is made of a rigid reinforced plastic and is unlikely to crack or flex.

See at Amazon

Ringke Precision series

Ringke is a brand that people often associate with thin and light, and the version for the Galaxy S7 edge is no exception. Like Spigen's Thin Fit, it's made of reinforced plastic and leaves the buttons exposed, but subtle design choices ensure that the open areas are still protected.

Ringke claims that its plastic is covered with a coating that protects against scratches and other damage, and that its curves are tapered to protect the camera from being nicked when the phone is laid on a table.

See at Amazon

Protective & Bulky

These cases add a bit more cushion to the Galaxy S7 edge, protecting it from more severe damage. But in doing so, they also mar some of the phone's natural beauty.

Otterbox Symmetry Series

Otterbox has been a trusted branded to keep your phone protected for years, and their Galaxy S7 edge case is no exception. The Symmetry series is one of the thinnest cases from the company, and it still offers great protection. Unlike the other cases this one is a single piece that wraps the phone.

You will add a bit of bulk to your phone with this case, but the protection makes it well worth it. You can grab one in a variety of colors for under, though not all options are yet available.

See at Amazon





Spigen Slim Armor

So you want to add a little protection without compromising too much of the overall style of the phone? Spigen's Slim Armor is a great choice to do just that. It's made up of a shock-absorbing TPU interior and a polycarbonate exterior to add military-grade protection to your shiny new phone.

This is likely one of the slimmest cases that you can get that will protect your phone as well as it can. You can grab one from Amazon in gunmetal, slate, white and purple for around $30.

See at Amazon





Caseology Wavelength

Caseology makes some great looking cases, and the Wavelength series for the Galaxy S7 edge is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, the case provides protection while not detracting from the overall design of the phone.

It keeps a slim profile but adds a little extra grip with some textured pattern designs on the back. You can grab one for less than $20 at Amazon.

See at Amazon





Poetic Affinity

Samsung is offering some great color choices on the Galaxy S7 edge, and if you want to show them off the Poetic Affinity series may be for you. It features a clear design, with the ability to pick an accent color that may work well with the phone itself. This allows for you to show off your phone color and add a bit of unique style to it as well.

The case is nice and thin, it doesn't add a ton of bulk but can still protect against scratches, dings and even some drops. You can grab one of the various colors from Amazon for around $15.

See at Amazon





UAG Featherlight Composite

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is known for making industrial looking cases that offer great protection to your phone. The featherlight composite for the Galaxy S7 edge is no different, offering an armor shell with an impact resistant soft core. While meeting military drop-test standards, the case doesn't add an excessive amount of bulk or weight to the phone, which is unique for rugged cases.

It comes in a few different colors, so you can find one that matches your personal preferences as well. You can grab one for $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon





Lorem Leather Carrying Pouch

The thing with adding cases to your phones is that it can make them harder to get in and out of your pockets, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider one. Lorem's leather carrying pouch makes a great addition to any cased phone, as it allows you to hold it on your hip for easy access.

This carrying pouch is held to your belt with its belt loops, and fits phones with cases inside of it. There is also a money holder, and a place to safely store credit cards and ID. You can grab one at Amazon for less than $10.

See at Amazon





What's your favorite?

This is just a small list of the cases currently available. The best part about having such an amazing community is that we can count on you to share your experiences with us as well. Be sure to let us know which case will be protecting your Galaxy S7 edge, and why that is the one for you!

