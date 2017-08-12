If you want to keep your Galaxy S7 edge protected, check out these great options available!
The Galaxy S7 edge may not be the new kid on the block in 2017, but there are a lot of reasons to love Samsung's former flagship. For one, it has a beautiful 5.5-inch QHD display that, even with the Galaxy S8 on the market, still looks great. And it has a front fingerprint sensor which may not seem like a big deal but, after using the GS8, it's something we miss.
But like the GS8, the Galaxy S7 edge is all metal and glass, and can scratch fairly easily. If you're looking for a decent case, we've rounded up the best ones out there, dividing the selections into two categories: Minimal & Sleek, and Protective & Bulky.
(Did you get the regular version and not the edge variant? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the best cases for the Galaxy S7 as well.)
With that, let's get started.
Minimal & Sleek
After publishing our first set of Galaxy S7 edge case choices, we heard from a lot of you (we do listen!) about our lack of thinner, sleeker case choices. Here are our picks in that all-important category since some people still want to show off the sleek design of the phone while protecting it at the same time.
Cimo Premium Slim Fit
A lot of people like this case, and for good reason: it's both understated and protective, offering a matte, grippy back cover and subtle ridges that protect the Galaxy S7 edge's glass screen from scratches and drops.
Cimo has built a reputation as a leading brand of modern, sleek cases, and the Premium Slim Fit promises to be shatterproof, made with "premium TPU" that won't crack when the phone inevitably hits the ground. And it's cheap — you can find it for as little as $8 on Amazon, and in one of ten colors.
Spigen Thin Fit
Like Cimo's minimalist case, the Spigen Thin Fit is one of my go-to cases for whenever a new phone comes out. It protects the back and adds a fair amount of side coverage, but Spigen opts to leave the volume and power buttons exposed, which may be a contentious decision depending on how frequently you drop your device.
Available in four colors and between $9.99 and $10.99, Spigen is a well-known and trusted brand that sells high-quality cases. Thin Fit is made of a rigid reinforced plastic and is unlikely to crack or flex.
Ringke Precision series
Ringke is a brand that people often associate with thin and light, and the version for the Galaxy S7 edge is no exception. Like Spigen's Thin Fit, it's made of reinforced plastic and leaves the buttons exposed, but subtle design choices ensure that the open areas are still protected.
Ringke claims that its plastic is covered with a coating that protects against scratches and other damage, and that its curves are tapered to protect the camera from being nicked when the phone is laid on a table.
Protective & Bulky
These cases add a bit more cushion to the Galaxy S7 edge, protecting it from more severe damage. But in doing so, they also mar some of the phone's natural beauty.
Otterbox Symmetry Series
Otterbox has been a trusted branded to keep your phone protected for years, and their Galaxy S7 edge case is no exception. The Symmetry series is one of the thinnest cases from the company, and it still offers great protection. Unlike the other cases this one is a single piece that wraps the phone.
You will add a bit of bulk to your phone with this case, but the protection makes it well worth it. You can grab one in a variety of colors for under, though not all options are yet available.
Spigen Slim Armor
So you want to add a little protection without compromising too much of the overall style of the phone? Spigen's Slim Armor is a great choice to do just that. It's made up of a shock-absorbing TPU interior and a polycarbonate exterior to add military-grade protection to your shiny new phone.
This is likely one of the slimmest cases that you can get that will protect your phone as well as it can. You can grab one from Amazon in gunmetal, slate, white and purple for around $30.
Caseology Wavelength
Caseology makes some great looking cases, and the Wavelength series for the Galaxy S7 edge is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, the case provides protection while not detracting from the overall design of the phone.
It keeps a slim profile but adds a little extra grip with some textured pattern designs on the back. You can grab one for less than $20 at Amazon.
Poetic Affinity
Samsung is offering some great color choices on the Galaxy S7 edge, and if you want to show them off the Poetic Affinity series may be for you. It features a clear design, with the ability to pick an accent color that may work well with the phone itself. This allows for you to show off your phone color and add a bit of unique style to it as well.
The case is nice and thin, it doesn't add a ton of bulk but can still protect against scratches, dings and even some drops. You can grab one of the various colors from Amazon for around $15.
UAG Featherlight Composite
Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is known for making industrial looking cases that offer great protection to your phone. The featherlight composite for the Galaxy S7 edge is no different, offering an armor shell with an impact resistant soft core. While meeting military drop-test standards, the case doesn't add an excessive amount of bulk or weight to the phone, which is unique for rugged cases.
It comes in a few different colors, so you can find one that matches your personal preferences as well. You can grab one for $30 at Amazon.
Lorem Leather Carrying Pouch
The thing with adding cases to your phones is that it can make them harder to get in and out of your pockets, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider one. Lorem's leather carrying pouch makes a great addition to any cased phone, as it allows you to hold it on your hip for easy access.
This carrying pouch is held to your belt with its belt loops, and fits phones with cases inside of it. There is also a money holder, and a place to safely store credit cards and ID. You can grab one at Amazon for less than $10.
What's your favorite?
This is just a small list of the cases currently available. The best part about having such an amazing community is that we can count on you to share your experiences with us as well. Be sure to let us know which case will be protecting your Galaxy S7 edge, and why that is the one for you!
Discuss your favorite Galaxy S7 edge cases in the forums
Reader comments
When are we going to get an update for the best EVO 3D cases?
Hands down best wallet case is Spigen wallet S for the S7 edge.
These cases are WAY TOO BULKY. If you have an Edge the whole point is to have a thin device with an infinite display. wrapping it in a case that makes it a brick defeats the whole purpose.
I use the Rngke Slim and it's brilliant. Protected my phone from a drop on concrete, laminate floor and stairs (carpeted). Not a scratch on my phone.
https://www.amazon.com/Ringke-Precision-Fashionable-Steadfast-Bolstered/...
Why are all these cases so bulky-looking?...Good to show thick/rugged and medium-thickness, but what about truly minimalist/slim??... I personally want my phone to be as close to naked as possible, but with a little protection from bumps and scuffs, so FYI i went with the slimmest case i could possibly find, here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01C2RFYUY/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpag...
Just got a Cimo slim fit, this is the best case I've owned for this phone yet. Barely feels like there's a case on it
Totally agree! Waste of time!They just want us to use their link to the item so they get the commission!
Had an Otterbox, Spigen, and a few other off-brands. Ponied for Ghostek's Cloak Series in black - best case I have ever owned...
Wouldn't it be great if android central actually did proper reviews of phone cases and then presented the best ones to us rather than just showing a paragraph for each and a link to amazon? This is poor. I have literally no confidence that AC have tried or reviewed any of these cases.
They're all ugly. Is there a kickback going on here?
Pathetic cases. They all look ugly. Sorry. Best one is Spigen Liquid Crystal.
I just picked up my new S7 edge and put a Spiegen case on it.
It's good but was wondering if someone can suggest a more 'grippy' case
My S5 had a Folsom case on it and the outside was rubber and it was easy to hold
Thanks!
I have the Otterbox Defender and the Supcase Beetle Unicorn. Both are grippy and protective. The Beetle is a little less intensive and doesn't have the built in screensaver that the defender has.
Why is nobody talking about the fact that all of these cases will make a mess of the clear view cover at the front of the phone. I had 3 clear covers and even one of glass but the plastic ones the edges got loose en with the glass one the back cover was so tight that the glass just would release itself from the phone
Mophie for me
The Caseology Wavelength is my favourite :D
I have the Pelican protector for my S7E, I like it and all, but when I had the note 5, they had the Pelican Voyager, that was a nice case, better than the Otterbox. I wish they would have made it for my Note 7 and now my S7E......
I use two covers for my S7 Edge, and would recommend either of them. They are both Samsung and good quality. My every day cover is their Clear Cover. It is not clear but opaque and mine is Gold, the same as the phone. With the front cover closed I can still see the clock and notifications. I can touch and swipe the closed cover, the same as if it's open. The cover offers a reasonable amount of protection.
My other cover is the Samsung Lens Cover. This one is threaded around the camera lens to allow screwing in two lens. The cover comes with a 2x lens and a wide lens. It provides reasonable protection of the phone edges and back. I use this one when I plan to attend an event where I might want photos.
Both Samsung covers allow wireless charging and access to the buttons and connectors.
Ringke SLIM on mine since I got it. Easy on, easy off, not much pocket lint ever makes it between the phone and case, no bulk or issue with screen protectors and it adds enough grip to hold onto without turning my pocket inside out when pulling it out of my pocket.
I've always stuck with the Speck cases. Great protection with a grip on certain versions.
Spigen NeoHybrid in Gunmetal . . .
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01B1I6IT6/ref=psdcmw_3081461011_t2_B01AU...
I have the Slim Armor and the UAG (and the Spigen Rugged Armor, which is not listed). The Slim Armor looks and feels great, but it's impossible to find the buttons. That's a major negative for it. The UAG is very comfortable but it's a bit though on the looks department. The Rugged Armor is great for a light case, really like it. Overall the UAG is my favorite one out of the three I have and think that it will protect it the most in case of a accidental fall. I usually buy the Otterbox Communter for all my phones, and will probably get one when they reach the sub $20 price.
Supcase ftw :) I don't work in a rugged environment; I just don't like holding or pocketing my phone...
the keyboard case is so special, also recommend the R-JUST Amira Shockproof Dustproof Case, http://www.ipromarket.com/r-just-amira-gorilla-glass-front-panel-aluminu...
What's a good slim waterproof case for the phone ?? I don't like all that bulk
posted from my galaxy s7edge
It's a good question. Doesn't seem quite as waterproof as they say.. http://www.cnet.com/news/samsung-galaxy-s7-not-quite-waterproof-torture-...
I'm skeptical there is one out there... The edge aspect leaves it difficult to fully seal the phone.
So I grabbed the Otterbox Symmetry and the Trident Aegis Pro. I thought the Trident would be the one. Here are the problems.
1. Case is real tricky to snap together. Some very meager snaps that I wouldn't trust with an $800 rig. I did a simple drop test on living room carpet. The case popped wide open, spilling the phone out.
2. The way they attempt to protect the screen just interferes with organic button use and phone access. I want protection, but this isn't engineered with use (or serious protection, for that matter) in mind.
Trident gets returned this weekend. Not up to snuff.
I'm going Ottherbox Symmetry, a belt pouch, and Samsung Protection now.
Someone else above pointed out that it really doesn't seem like the author actually used the cases. I agree. I just don't see how you could honestly review a case this lame and not pick up on these issues.
I like the Verus Wallet Case. It's about time someone put credit card slots on the outside.
I'm still looking for a good review of Edge cases. I want to see how well some handle corners/edges.
LIke all brick cases are the same. But if I drop an Edge case, what places are exposed?
Usually I'll get a spigen case but lately some of the cheaper no name cases have worked out for me . Although I did take advantage of that Amazon $5 spigen case deal
posted on my gs7 edge gold are my note 5 the beast
UAG
posted with nokia 3310
A belt clip case? really? ;)
What about the official Samsung ones? The keyboard and LED ones look rather nifty.
I bought the Samsung clear case for the gold phone. The major difference between that and the reviewed cases is that my phone is not fugly.
I'm using the clear tech 21 case
The slim armor is out of stock at Amazon
I ordered this case. Will review it and post pics when I get it.
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick...
Hey there!I had a lot of interest in the carrying pouch.Too bad it's not for the s7 edge.On a more positive note,the poetic case is a good,economical case that I have for a moto x pure(not a lot of cases available). I have a few cases for the s7 edge,but I will be getting one of these as well.
I'm using a black Ballstic case. It's thin, light, kind of grippy but it looks and feels like leather. And along with the white Samsung logo and black background that looks like leather.....it looks real good!
These all look like suck...IMOP
Was this some kind of hidden commercial?
The Bodyguardz clear protection case is my favorite other than some Spigen cases.
Bought a Speck case at the AT&T store, the one with the raised ridges on it... Soft ridges on the sides of the case too - perfect. I really like it. One of the store employees picked it out for me - It's not slippery, good looking - and since then - my Spigen Hybrid sits on the dresser for now...
Get the clear unicorn beetle supcase
Citizens 4 Constitutional Freedom
Using the Spigen Slim Armor and love it. I used one with my old LG G3 and it survived a few big drops. Really recommend it for the the right balance of protection and not adding a lot of bulk.
Got a pre-release GS7, so the pickens were slim at first. I ordered a Renke gel type simple case for something quick. Then ordered a UAG which I liked the looks of, but the shipping was several weeks off. Got the phone and ended up going to Best Buy who had just got in a shipment of assorted GS7 phone cases. Picked up a Speck Candy Shell grip case which is a very good case. Not sure If I will like the UAG better or not. This case is Drop tested meets or exceeds military standards (on box) Highly recommend.
I have the Spigen neo hybrid case clear back with silver trim on the silver titanium S7 edge. It looks really sharp. I think it was $17 on Amazon.
I have the S7 Edge in titanium silver and the VRS looks awesome on it..!
no idea inhow to post a pic on this thread
How much effort was put into this article? Half of the cases link to the S6 Edge version.
There was one that went to the wrong case, because I made a mistake. The rest all point to a GS7 edge case.
Out of all those, I would only get the Slim Armor. The rest looked fugly or too big.
I hate bulky cases. I usually wait for Ringke to come out with a slim case if I even put a case on it at all.
All these cases look so..gross..
Might as well get a Lifeproof Case if you're grabbing one of these.
Lol
Totally agree, the otter box symmetry and the body guards case both look way better than any of these for the edge.
My least favorite thing about Otterbox cases is the type of hard plastic they use. It's very slippery. The cases wouldn't need to be so bulky and protective if they weren't so damn slippery haha. I feel like Otterbox purposely makes them very slippery so that their users will drop their phones a lot, which reinforces their feeling that they need a super protective case. Meanwhile, if you just get a grippy case like a Speck Candy Shell Grip, you won't ever drop your phone, and even if you do, it's still a very protective case.
I'm currently using an Incipio Twill Block on my S7 Edge, which is easy to take on and off, thin, grippy, and pretty minimal and good looking.
I also bought and / or tried and few other cases for my S7 Edge. The Spigen Slim Armor pictured in the article was too slippery for my taste. It has a hard plastic back. I also tried the Spigen Neo Hybrid, which looks great, but is more slippery than I thought it would be and the outer plastic rim is shoddily loose fitting and will likely collect a lot of dust and snag on things. I also tried a super expensive Tumi Co-Molded Canvas case, which looked and felt amazing, yet had terrible button response. I could hardly press the power button. I also have a Spigen slim clear TPU case (forgot the exact name) which is great if you like clear TPU.
I'm getting an S7 Edge in a few weeks and want a case that's easy to remove (since I use my Gear VR a fair bit). Thanks for the suggestion of the Incipio case!
The link for supcase is for the gs6 edge
Link went to the GS7 edge case when I clicked it. Try it again?
The Bomea leather carrying pouch goes to the S6 Edge version. When asked if it worked on the GS7 edge, the manufacturer supplied this link:
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CWG56CQ?m1k=d_ac&tag=androidcentralb...
The price is the same so I am happy but I wanted to mention that as well.
Otterbox Symmetry series. Just the right amount of protection for a careful owner.
Totally 110% with you on this. I normally hate Otterbox cases as they make elegant phones look like they are in a steam trunk. But the Symmetry case I have is perfect.
My favorite as well.
Did you actually use these cases to confirm that they are actually the best? I didn't think so otherwise you might have included some pictures to show how they look in real life and to provide some insight into how they feel and function (do the holes line up? do the buttons work well?). If you don't want to put in that much work, you have a forum full of user experiences and opinions on cases - why not share those to provide some ACTUAL value and insight.
I love Android Central, but this is the type of content that dozens, if not hundreds, of other spammy sites create to get that SEO traffic. Just think about how much more value you could create and how much more engagement you would get if you did a REAL hands on with these cases.
Just a heads up...accidentally reported this post. Can't find a way to undo. Apologies.
Re: post...Agreed. It's like they tossed together marketing copy. See my post below about the Trident Aegis Pro.
Anybody know if the Carved cases are any good?
What is with Poetic sticking so much branding on the case? Looks obnoxious.
Posted via Galaxy S7 edge
I've always hated it for that reason
that's a really cool case IMO
