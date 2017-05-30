What's the best case for Galaxy S7? These should do the trick!
Updated May 2017: Added the durable OtterBox Symmetry and the blinged out MagicSky cases.
If you have a Galaxy S7, then you probably didn't upgrade to the Galaxy S8, because the S7 still holds up wonderfully a year later.
That being said, if you want you phone to feel brand new, why not dress it up in a new case? Here are the best available.
Here are our favorites!
- Spigen Liquid Crystal
- LifeProof FRE
- Speck Candyshell
- Urban Armor Gear
- Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
- Ringke Fusion Crystal Case
- Vena vCommute
- Spigen Tough Armor Case
- Samsung S View Cover
- Caseology Wavelength
- OtterBox Symmetry
- MagicSky
Spigen Liquid Crystal
You don't have to hide the beauty of your phone to keep it protected, and the Liquid Crystal case from Spigen proves that. This case offers protection without sacrificing the ability to see the color choice that you made on your initial purchase.
You'll get a nice form fit from this case, and the embossed buttons are easy to press while the case is on the phone. You can grab one on Amazon for just over $10.
LifeProof FRE
For the ultimate protection, LifeProof is a brand that sits at the top. While the Galaxy S7 may already be waterproof, some additional waterproofing along with drop protection is a no-brainer for many.
The case is designed this time around to be thinner than previous generations, while still providing the same amount of worry-free protection for your phone. You'll pay for the added protection, but it beats the constant worry about breaking your new investment.
Speck Candyshell
If you want to keep your phone protected, but also want it to be as stylish as possible, you may want the Speck Candyshell case. Available in a variety of different patterns, Speck does a great job of combining style and protection in their cases.
The single piece construction makes it easy to slide your phone in, and keep it protected. From a clear case to show off the beauty of the phone itself, to a fully decorated floral pattern, there is a case here for just about everyone.
Urban Armor Gear
Urban Armor Gear is known for its rugged designs and great protection with a unique style. The company has announced a variety of cases for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, including one that will also double as a wallet with a place to store some of your credit cards. You can order your case now, with shipments starting around the release date of the phone.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Searching for something a little more on the rugged side? The Unicorn Beetle Pro provides front and back protection for the Galaxy S7, including a durable swivel holster for quick-draw access at your side. On the front is a built-in plastic screen protector that's surrounded by a thick rim to keep the display raised from flat surfaces. The case itself utilizes a shock-absorbent TPU and durable polycarbonate to handle harsh impacts. The Unicorn Beetle Pro's rugged design is great for enhancing grip, too, with plenty of texture on each side of the case. This protective bundle is only $10 and available for pre-order right now.
Ringke Fusion Crystal Case
For those who prefer to protect their Galaxy S7 with a case while still showing off the phone's sleek appearance, Ringke's Fusion crystal case is definitely one the best options out there. Its simple design is protective enough to handle common drops without bulking things up. Port plugs on the bottom help to keep out dirt and debris, but can always be permanently removed if they're more of a nuisance. Side buttons are easily accessible through the clear flexible plastic along the edges, and the smooth polycarbonate shell sports a large cutout for the S7's camera features.
Vena vCommute
This is probably the most innovative wallet case I've come across. It's basically a fusion-style case, featuring a TPU bumper and a PC shell, with a wallet slot on the back. The slot is covered by a strong magnetic flap that's three-tiered, so you can open it just a smidge to grab something quickly or open it all the way to fill it up.
I comfortably fit three cards in this one, but you can snugly fit four, though it's a little difficult to get a card out when they're that tight. If you have three, however, it's incredibly easy to remove cards, right down to the last one.
This case is the perfect blend of wallet and protective cover.
Comes in gold/black and silver/black.
Spigen Tough Armor Case
Spigen's Tough Armor case rocks military-grade protection with its dual-layer design and Air Cushion Technology. The inner skin features a webbed design that the Galaxy S7 rests on, including air pockets in all 4 corners that help handle shock. The raised lip around the front ensures the Galaxy S7's display is always clear from rubbing on flat surfaces, and the glossy bezel around the camera grants clear photos at all times. Unlike the Spigen Slim Armor, the Tough Armor case comes without a flimsy kickstand, leaving a smooth look and feel to its exterior plastic shell. This case comes in gunmetal, champagne gold, and black, starting at $19.
Samsung S View Cover
Samsung's S View Cover series for the Galaxy S7 is just about as cool as it gets for phone cases. So long as you have NFC enabled on your phone, you essentially get a small window to your Galaxy S7 that lets you answer and decline calls, view message previews, activate the camera, and a bunch more.
Your Galaxy S7 clips into the bumper inside and then you just fold the cover over and, though the display is turned off, the preview screen still shows up through the window. Many folks want a flip cover to protect their phone, but it can be cumbersome to pull it out and open it up, and it's definitely conspicuous in class or at a meeting.
The S View Cover is available in black, gold, and silver to match your Galaxy S7. If you want a super cool, interactive case that does a lot more than just protect your Galaxy S7, then the S View Cover is definitely worth a look.
Caseology Wavelength
Caseology's phone cases are excellent. I have yet to come across one that doesn't fit perfectly and doesn't feel great in the hand.
The Wavelength series has a wavy pattern on the back (duh!), which offers a wonderfully textured grip. The buttons are covered, but the tactile response is very present, so you're not pressing multiple times wondering if you're even hitting a button.
If you want a great-fitting case with precise cutouts, at phenomenal price (about $15), then check out the Caseology Wavelength. In fact, check out its whole collection — you can't go wrong!
Comes in five color combinations.
OtterBox Symmetry
Everyone's perennial favorite case, OtterBox comes through yet again with the Symmetry Series, which offers guaranteed protection and comes in a wide range of colors and patterns so that you can add a bit of your own flair.
Keep in mind that this case will add some bulk to your S7, but it'll also make it feel substantial in your hand, protected all around by the blend of silicone and polycarbonate plastic for excellent shock absorption and drop protection.
If OtterBox has always been your go-to, then why mess up a good thing? Check out the Symmetry Series.
MagicSky
If you really wanna dress up your Galaxy S7 and bling is the name of the game, then check out MagicSky's studded rhinestone dual-layer cases, which feature and array of patterns and colors. The edges are a soft silicone bumper, while the rest is harder plastic, which makes for great shock absorption and drop protection.
These cases go on and come off easily, thanks to a snap design, and the prints are actually gorgeous, not tacky (unless you opt for the tackier few that are available — to each their own!).
What's your favorite Galaxy S7 case?
Those are just a handful of the best cases to consider protecting your Galaxy S7 with. If you're holding out for a different case, we'd love to hear about it!
Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 review
- Galaxy S7 edge review
- U.S. unlocked Galaxy S7
- Should you upgrade to the Galaxy S7?
- Best SD cards for Galaxy S7
- Join our Galaxy S7 forums
Reader comments
Best Galaxy S7 Cases
I love love love the Samsung-branded Protective Cover case. I got it from B&H and it is awesome.
I had the Samsung S View Cover and it was great until the phone upgraded to Nougat. After that, it never worked again.
Just bought an S7E. Got the UAG case for it, seems to be great! Still wouldn't trust it in a major drop, but that's just the S7E.
I have found that the X-level case for the S7 Edge is a great case for the best feel of not having a case at all. The buttons are tough to start out but soften to an easy press quickly over use. (Note: Unsure of drop protection) But an all leather thin fit case is tough to beat.
Ballistic it's slim enough and protected from 6ft drop.
I just got my S7 edge last month and my case is on its way from Amazon. It's a EDGE X-Doria Defense Shield. My brother has the same case but it's for his iPhone 7, and I love the look of it and that it protects your device while still letting you see it.
I use an otterbox commuter for my S7, great case.
Same here. Nice case!
Same here, great case!
Urban armor gear has been the case on my last 3 phones.
Same here, but decided to give otterbox commuter a whirl, used it with my S4 a long time ago, it looks great with the S7, offers more protection than the UAG, the UAG at the top and bottom offers hardly any protection.
...My personal favorite is the Otter-Box defender series. Love the belt-clip cause i can't see myself investing in the phone and carry it in my pocket.
All excellent but the very best has been omitted. Defense Shield. Full protection, TPU case with clear back and strong color coordinated real anodized metal frame. It's number 1.
Has anyone heard of Clear Coat? Is it any good?
Has anyone heard or clear coat? Is it any good?
I have the Samsung leather case for my S7E - slim and attractive - but still protects well.
http://www.gottabemobile.com/2016/05/25/samsung-galaxy-s7-edge-leather-c...
I inadvertently drop tested my S7 Edge in my Speck candyshell. I have the one with the rubber ribbing. Did the job it was supposed to do. Phone hit the garage floor flat on its back but the glass back did not crack. The case is grippy and solid without being bulky.
Otterbox for life
Magpul Field Case. Looks good, great buttons, rugged but not massive, excellent grip.
Looks like they are out of stock right now.
Ballistic! Guarantee 6ft drop.
Look at Caseology Cases for the Note 7 in Amazon
Posted via the Android Central App
I bought Spigen Liquid Crystal Case on february, and it's turned yellow now..
I got a clear prism for the s7... It's a pretty solid case in the mold of the speigen clear case
Ghostek atomic 2.0 waterproof case!!
Spigen Neo Hybrid is my favorite.
http://www.spigen.com/collections/galaxy-s7/products/galaxy-s7-case-neo-...
Posted via the Android Central App
Nice!
The life proof screen protector degrades the screen so bad. Life proof has sent me 2 cases now and they say it's not suppose to be that way and my one for the iPhone was crystal clear.
Posted via the Android Central App
My favorite case (I have three) is from Carved. Really beautiful cases.
http://www.carved.com/shop/samsung-galaxy-s7-wood-cases/random-puzzle-ga...
Really nice. I also have the Ghostek cloak case and it's a nice change of pace when I want the phone to feel different in my hand for a change of pace.
That's a nice case. Gotta look into this
Spigen® [Thin Fit] Exact-Fit [Black] Premium Matte Finish Hard Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 7. $10 and love the fit and slimness. Dropped a few times and no issues so far
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01GIUICPK/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s...
The Rock Royce case on Amazon is really nice if you want a really slim case that doesn't forget about protection. It's TPU with a separate polycarbonate ring and it has just enough thickness to keep the screen and camera from touching a table surface. Partner it with a Spigen Style ring and you have a thin case that's relatively protective and an accessory that makes dropping your phone much harder.
Well there is new case for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, GoForLux Armor. They send me one for free I really like it! I drop my phone from pocket and it's fine.. they sell it now for like 20 dollars in amazon, I recommend it!
Speck case is quite elegant, it would be better if it's metal material. I bought my Gundam case from ipromarket.com. Super mechanical.
Speck Candyshell is my love
I got the Otterbox Defender case. It is amazing how well it fits and conforms to every edge and corner of the phone. The case comes with a screen cover built in and it doesn't effect the touchscreen a bit. So it will scratch and ding before the phone screen does. I'm sure I can get another screen cover for less expense than to replace the Samsung s7 screen. O course got the belt clip and it is designed so that the phone snaps into it with an audible click. Two of the edges of the clip are larger and deeper so you can seat it easier with a positive feel. It will seat with the face of the phone inward or outward. The clip has a kickstand too. I'd never use anything but an Otterbox Defender. It's not a large case as you might imagine but it's tough as nails. Check out their site. Very, very well engineered. Ultimate protection for an expensive phone. End of story.
Body Glove Satin in the best case ever, been using it since my GS4, all the way to N3, S5, N4, S6, NY and now S7 edge
I'm using the Cruizerlite Androidified A2 tpu case. Not bulky and gives me grip I need. Posted pics in the accessories forum.
Posted via the Android Central App
Try Ballistic in basic black. Sprint has them. So far, mine has been great.
Posted via the Android Central App
Sooooo longo for you guys to make this :) Thx . No how about screen protector?
Posted via the Android Central App
I just ordered the Spigen liquid crystal. Amazon must be selling sport of these because they go out of stock within the hour.
Sent from a device beyond your wildest dreams!
Why don't Spigen cases fir the s7 show up on Amazon.com search?
I think they sold out when they had that earlier promotion. I went on Amazon to buy my cases, but ended up getting them on eBay.
Posted via the Android Central App
Currently using the unicorn beetle on my S6 active. Ordered one for my s7 edge. It was between that and the Seidio Surface. I went with the one readily available on Amazon and saved $22. LOVE Seidio but not their prices.
Posted via the S6 Active
I'm using a black Evo check tech 21 case that I got from T-Mobile the day I got my S7. Thinking of picking up another one just to have options but I've already ordered a red carbon Dbrand skin so I'll decide once I install that
Posted via the Android Central App and my Galaxy S7
I have to go with Case Mate Naked Tough.
Posted via the Android Central App
I currently have 2 Spigen cases (Neo Hybrid & Ultra Hybrid, which is clear/rose gold) & a UAG case for my S7. Always loved Spigen cases because they're inexpensive & quite durable. Actually dropped my phone on its corner while wearing the Ultra Hybrid & not a scratch ANYWHERE!! Very well made. As far as the UAG, u could prob throw this thing up against the wall & wouldn't make a dent in it! It's a translucent red color, so can still see the phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
The case I bought was the Spigen Ultra Hybrid as well. The back is absolutely transparent and shows off the phone's gold color. I've dropped it a few times on the garage floor and the shopping center parking lot - not a mark, scratch, or break on the phone! Love it!
I have a Caseology brand case but don't remember the name. Very thin and durable. So far so good!
Posted via the Android Central App
Obliq flex pro in espresso. Great fit, classy look on black s7e, and decent protection
Posted via the Android Central App
For belt carry I like Seidio Surface Combo set (case & holster). For pocket carry I like LK's wallet case.
Spigen slim armor
Posted via the Android Central App
Personally can't stand bulky cases or ones that cover the phone's look. I know this all depends on job and lifestyle!
Last few devices I've used the spegin liquid crystal. Have one on order for the s7e. I like this particular one because it's easy to take on and off without worrying about scratches. I run without it on half the time.
Posted via the Android Central App
I liked the Oblique Naked Shield with metal kickstand until I couldn't take the smudges on the clear plastic back.
Now I'm using Tech21 Evo Check in Black and Orange, and Tech21 Impact Clear case. Somehow the glossy plastic back of the Evo
Check cases are more smudge resistant than other cases I have tried. The Impact Clear actually has a matte finish and the color is somewhere between clear and white.
I also have the Spigen Thin Fit Exact Fit Matte Black case for when I want led minimal bulk (and protection).
All of the above mentioned cases have one thing in common: they all retain that smooth curved back shape of the Galaxy S7. Which, to me, is one of the more important attributes of the device.
I'd like to see what everyone is using as screen protector. I can't find the perfect fit TGSP for my phone. Any recommendations?
Posted via the Android Central App
Spigen thin fit hard shell case. I have a number of cases including some on this page, by spigen (when they did their $5 any case deal a while back I bought a few).
This one just seems more minimalistic than all the others and I'm mainly just looking for something to keep the glass back scratch free. Wish it were clear, but other than that, like it.
Here we go again with the "I don't use a case on my phone" comments.
Be Together Not The Same
Ringke fusion! Had one on my Note 4, now on my new s7. I love the feel. It's ultra thin, offers decent protection from hip or table height drops, and the buttons (volume/power) are best tactile clicks of any case I've used since before my days with the BlackBerry Storm. Tried the Ringke fusion air as well. It's just a glorified TPU case. Very little impact protection. Looks really good though. Wanting to try the Rhinoshield bumper that will be released next month.
Speck feels like the best balance of features/price/feel.
Posted via the Android Central App
That spigen case is the best.
Posted via the Android Central App
I've been using the Vena vAllure on my s7 edge.
Love it, light and very thin. Got it on Amazon.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have tried over 15 cases and my favorite are VRS Design Shine Guard Non Slip Hybrid Frosty Bumper Case and Spigen NeoHybrid Bumper Style Premium Case. If the Caseology Skyfall Series would fit a little bit tighter, that would be my third choice.
Every single one of these cases is BUTT UGLY! Bleh... Why would anyone spend this sort of money for one of these just to cover it up with some ugly looking piece of plastic? To protect it? Well maybe, but buy a less expensive phone then. Do you cover up your car this way? The only thing I would consider is maybe a rear skin, not to protect, but to cut down on the shinny finger prints on the back glass.
Since the phones are gorgeous, I want a clear case so that leaves Ringke or Speck cases for me.
Do you also put clear seat protectors on your chairs at home? Think how that would look and you get an idea of how bad of an idea this still is.... but, do what you like...
Have never had a case on my phones, but wish I had gotten one for my S5. Not because I've dropped it or anything like that, but because the chrome plated sides are chipping away, a case would have helped prevent that from happening. So when I get my S7 in April or May, will definitely get a case of some kind for it.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'll be very careful in choosing a nice case that keeps the ergonomics of the phone in place. I really like the feeling of the curves on the back on the Note 5.
Posted via the Android Central App
The clear cases catch light around the camera and causes blurred shots. Tested this with my two Note 5's side by side. Be aware of this
Posted with my NOTE 5 on damn verizon!
I've had similar problems with lots of cases in fact almost every case I've ever used, to varying degrees.
Posted via the Android Central App
The phones haven't even come out yet.
Unicorn Beetle Sup Case
Posted via the Android Central App
I definitely want one of this Obliq but I usually buying the Caseology and/or Spigen slim version.
Posted via the Android Central App
I get the SD card but 32gb internal storage.....I'm not sure I want to give up my 128gb of internal storage on my s6 edge and I'm due for an upgrade.
Posted via the Android Central App
If I get the Edge, probably having a Spigen Slim Armor for it due to the kickstand.
Using the same one on my G4 and the kickstand is awesome.
Best case is Bodyglove dropsuit. Love it.
Posted via the Android Central App
The obliq case or the spigen case for me.
Posted via the Android Central App
Won't be running a case day to day but will look at picking up the Sammy backpack case for extra power when needed.
Spigen thin clear case is the way too go that'll protect your phone and look good while doing it
Posted via the Android Central App
Your level of Samsung ass kissing is getting kind of ridiculous at this point. 30+ articles about the same phone they launched last year?
Posted via the Android Central App
Awesome isn't it? lol
Posted via the Android Central App
Dam... that Beetle Pro is UG LEEEEE!
Why buy a beautiful S7 and stuff it in a that hideous box?
Why waste your money paying extra for the premium design and materials of the S7 if you intend to stuff in that?
LG G3.. waiting for Marshmallow...
Spigen is the case I always learn to. Awesomely cheap with fantastic quality.
Posted via the Android Central App on my Frost Nexus 6P
I'll wait for the Urban Armor Gear case as always. They always make great cases.
Posted via the Android Central App
Why make pretty phones if we have to put ugly cases on top off a beatifull device
Posted via the Android Central App
Not everyone uses cases. My Beautiful Note 5 has been naked from the start.
Posted via the Android Central App
That rinke onyx case looks alright. I don't like a thick or hard case at all. I'll probably get another diztronic tpu though, I just love the feel of them and they are very durable for $10.
Posted via the Android Central App
Spigen for sure, although idk why the one you show has no kickstand, since it does on the one I am ordering
Posted via the Android Central App
Otterbox FTW!
Incipio NGP cases get my vote.
What about the cases featured on Samsung's S7 page. There are a couple wallet type folding cases that are really nice. Plus there is one that has an attached keyboard you put onto the phone. One problem noticed was there was no ordering info on any of their shown accessories.
Posted via the Android Central App
I don't mean to troll, but how can you call these "the best" cases for a phone that hasn't been sold yet? Who's tested and rated these cases on these phones?
Posted via the Android Central App
The advertisers?
Posted via the Android Central App
Oh yeah cause trusting advertisers is smart.
Lam I Am
Anyone that protects, has a kickstand, AND costs less than $30! I'm not a stupid consumer who enjoys overpaying for things in this world.
Posted via the Android Central App
If I'd get any case for that phone, it'd be the obliq naked case
Posted via the Android Central App
I usually opt for UAG for the times I do use a case. Great protection without much added bulk.
Absolutely love my UAG case on my S6e. Probably get another.
Posted via the Android Central App
Seidio is my pick
Surface or dylex.
I currently have the supcase on my s6 active though
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm always partial to the Candyshell grips and the various UAG ones.
Posted via the Android Central App
any seidio news or are they asleep at the wheel again?
Still about a week out. I was told by their Rep 2-3 weeks about 2 weeks ago.
You buy the phone because of the way it looks and slap a case on it....
and you refuse to look at your phone and then end up buying the wrong case for it. lol
Not just because of the way it looks. It's an awesome friggin phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
Exactly lol
Posted via the Android Central App
Otterbox cases are already up for sale as well on their website.
@cmdacos I appreciate the info. Makes me feel even better about my pending purchase of the S7.
I'm thinking about buying the S7, but have concerns about the glass back. I usually don't buy a case for my cell phones and was wondering if anyone out there with an S6 that don't cover their phone, how has it worked out as far as the glass back and dropping it? Has anyone heard about the glass back breaking or cracking?
I've had my s6 edge for almost a year. One accidental drop with a scratch on the metal side but no glass damage. Been running for 6 months without a case at all.
Posted via the Android Central App
A family member has had the S6 for a month, dropped it twice. Both the screen and back are broken. I highly recommend a thin TPU case. At a minimum.
Posted via the Android Central App
@Theot I wonder if your family member's scenario is the exception. I haven't heard a lot about the back nor the front breaking, but I believe it happens and can happen. I don't know if I want to take that risk after paying soo much money. Something to think about.
I've been rocking my Note5 naked since it came out. Dropped it on a concrete floor a few times and no cracks on the front or back of it. I only have a barely noticeable scratch right underneath the front camera. These phones are a lot more sturdier than they get credit for.
64gig Gold Note5/AC App
had the S6 Edge and Note 5, both caseless the entire time I had them. as to how durable they are, I am not sure.
I treat my phones like they are $800 computers that just happen to make phone calls.
I have never dropped one nor have I dropped my computer.
I have the S7 with a besk skins ever on it. I dropped from about 5 feet (night stand) and it cracked the back glass.
That's a pretty tall night stand.
S7 edge/AC app
I had an S6 before and now i have an S7. I'm not the best when it comes to dropping my phone, so they have been through a lot. Although they have never cracked, the glass has scratched so i would recommend a thin clear case if you want the look of a glass phone
Posted via the Android Central App - Snapdragon Samsung Galaxy S7 -
If you don't want a case and are concerned about durability, I would consider getting a Spigen Style ring or a similar product. It sticks on the back of your phone and it makes holding the phone and using it one handed much easier as well as less risky. I've been using mine for a couple weeks and with no case and love it. It's incredibly convenient and its pretty cheap. Plus it also acts as a kickstand and comes with a dashboard mount so that's really nice.
The Ringke Fusion case is already available on Amazon, which is clear. I currently have it on my S6edge. I love the fact that I can put pictures between the phone and the case.
I would love a little more protection for my S7 edge when it arrives, but would like to keep the Fusion idea and stick a photo in the back. Anyone try it with any other clear cases? The Speck Clear candy shell looks like it might offer a little more protection?
Posted via the Android Central App
Nice one needed a case for my s7 for a while now
Posted via the Android Central App
XD
Posted via the Android Central App
I've had the S7 "Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear and Incipio Dual Pro (Black on Black), since February. The Spigen has a nice hard scratch resistant back and hasn't turned yellow yet...
Just bought a "Incipio Portfolio Case" for ID and credit card convenience.
Just waiting for payday to order the "Unicorn Beetle Pro".