Whether you live in the United States or Canada, here's everything you need to know about where to buy Sammy's latest and greatest.

Galaxy Note phones are usually available just about everywhere, and with the Note 9, that's no different.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is here, and as you probably know by now, there's a lot to get excited about. The all-new S Pen is more powerful than ever before, the cameras are shaping up to be the best we've seen from Samsung to-date, and the massive 4,000 mAh battery should be perfect for road-warriors.

For customers in the United States, pre-orders for the Note 9 go live tomorrow, August 10 with official sales opening up on August 24. Ocean Blue and Lavendar Purple are the two colors being sold in the country and are available no matter where you buy the phone.

AT&T

Starting first with AT&T, the carrier is getting both the 128GB and 512GB models that are priced at $999.99 and $1249.99, respectively.

While you can pay that full price upfront if you'd like, you'll also be able to finance both storage configurations over 24 months for $41/month and $52/month.

Sprint

If Sprint's your carrier of choice in the U.S., your choices are a bit more limited. Specifically, Sprint is not selling the 512GB Note 9.

Instead, you'll only be able to pick up the 128GB model. Pricing is the same $999.99, but you'll also have the option of leasing it for 18 months with the Sprint Flex plan for $41.66/month.

For a limited time, however, Sprint's letting customers get the Note 9 through Sprint Flex for 50% off —resulting in a final price of just $20.83/month.

Lastly, if you pre-order through August 23, you can get your choice of free AKG headphones, 15,000 Fortnite V-Bucks + an exclusive Galaxy skin, or the headphones, skin, and V-Bucks for just $99.

Straight Talk

Post-paid carriers are fine and dandy, but if you prefer buying pre-paid, Straight Talk Wireless has your back as it's also carrying the Note 9.

Similar to Sprint, Straight Talk is selling just the $999.99 128GB model with no 512GB variant anywhere to be found.

Also, even though this is a pre-paid MVNO, Straight Talk still lets you finance the Note 9 over 24 months to help make its nearly $1000 price tag a bit more affordable.

T-Mobile

Moving over to T-Mobile, everyone's favorite Un-Carrier is selling the Note 9 in 128GB and 512GB flavors. Full retail pricing is the same, meaning that the 128GB version will set you back $999.99 while the 512GB one is going to cost $1249.99.

Alternatively, you can get the 128GB model for $30/month and $279.99 down on an equipment installment plan or for $40/month and $81.99/down with Jump! On Demand. The 512GB version is not available with Jump! On Demand but can be purchase on an installment plan for $30/month and $529.99 down.

Looking to sweeten the deal even more? T-Mobile's offering 50% off the Note 9 via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade-in an eligible Samsung phone. On top of that, you've got your choice between free AKG headphones or 15,000 V-Bucks and a Galaxy skin in Fortnite. If you want both, you can pick up the headphones and Fortnite goodies for just an extra $99.

Verizon

Similar to AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon is also selling the 128GB and 512GB Note 9.

By default, you'll pay $999.99 and $1249.99 for each model, respectively. For Verizon's installment plans, you'll pay $41.66 for the 128GB unit and $52.08 for 512GB over the course of 24 months.

To make that deal a bit sweeter, Verizon's also running a buy one, get one free promo when you purchase the 128GB Note 9.

This deal is available for a limited time, and if you don't want a second Note 9, you can also get the Galaxy S9 or S9+ for free in its place. As if that wasn't a good enough deal on its own, placing your pre-order by August 23 will secure you with either a free pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones ($299 value), 15,000 V-Bucks and a special Galaxy Skin in Fortnite ($150 value), or you can purchase both of them for $99.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular isn't nearly as popular as the above carriers on our list, but even so, it'll still carry the Galaxy Note 9. Better yet, you can choose to pick up either the 128GB or 512GB configuration!

Pricing is still the same at $999.99 and $1249.99, but even so, it's great to see both models make their way over here.

Xfinity Mobile

For the last U.S. carrier on our list, we've got Xfinity Mobile.

Like most other carriers, Xfinity Mobile is selling the Note 9 in 128GB and 512GB options for $999.99 and $1249.99. You can buy the phone outright if you've got the cash, or finance it over the course of 24 months to lessen the stress a bit on your wallet.

If you purchase a Note 9 on Xfinity Mobile, activate a new line, and port over an existing number, you can get a $300 prepaid card that you can use wherever you'd like.

Amazon

Stepping away from carriers, Amazon is one of the many retailers in the U.S. that's got the Note 9 up for grabs.

Amazon's offering the 128GB and 512GB models for $999.99 and $1249.99, respectively.

There's no way to finance it with 0% APR like you can with the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, etc., but you can always use an exisitng credit card or apply for Amazon's own credit card that comes with up to 5% cash back on Amazon purchases if you're a Prime member.

Best Buy

Best Buy is the go-to store for all things tech, and as expected, you'll be able to purchase the Note 9 here, too.

Just like the Note 8, Best Buy allows you to purchase the Note 9 through AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or completely unlocked. Best Buy typically matches any promotions being offered by carriers, in addition to running its own from time to time. As such, if you're looking for the vest best deal, you'll want to hit up Best Buy's site to see what's being offered.

If you decide to pre-order the Note 9 through Best Buy, the retailer is touting a savings up to $200 with a qualified activation. For customers that prefer buying unlocked, you can save up to $450 with a qualified trade-in of an old device.

Samsung

Rounding out our U.S. picks, the Galaxy Note 9 will be sold on Samsung's official website and through the ShopSamsung app. Shocking, right?

Along with selling the unlocked version of the phone, Samsung also lets you buy the AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile Verizon, and U.S. Cellular variants. And, although it should go without saying at this point, the 128GB option costs $999.99 and the 512GB model is $1249.99.

Samsung does offer financing to help make your purchase more managable, and if you pre-order through August 23, you can get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones or an exclusive Fortnite Galaxy skin and 15,000 V-Bucks.

If you want the Fortnite items and the headphones, you can get everything for $99.

Last but certainly not least, trading in a qualifying device will allow you to get up to $450 off your order.

