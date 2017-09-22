Well, we had a good run.
After weeks of pre-orders and another full week of actual in-store sales, the Galaxy Note 8 is falling out of its honeymoon period and getting into the swing of things. That means that Samsung's "do bigger things" incentives for getting in on the Galaxy Note 8 are coming to a close — September 24 is the end of the line for the freebies.
That means if you want to get a free Fast Wireless Charging Convertible charger bundled with a 128GB SD card, or a free Gear 360 camera, you'll need to order within the next couple of days. The nice thing is that Samsung makes it pretty darn easy to get these goodies if you order before the deadline. It doesn't matter if you're ordering through Best Buy, the carriers, Amazon or from Samsung's own site — you get the option to verify your purchase and have Samsung send you some free accessories.
Once you have your order in, it's pretty easy to register and get your gift. You just need to download the Shop Samsung app or visit the Samsung promo website and give Samsung some details so it can verify your purchase. Wait a bit, and you'll have the sweet free accessories.
Reader comments
Mine are on their way... they could be in my mailbox right now. Got a great price on the phone and the free gifts make it a hell of a deal.
I need to check and see if my goodies shipped yet.
I might be in the minority, but if they reduce the price of the phone and exclude the freebies, that would make the phone affordable for a lot more people and put it within reach of many. Those who need those accessories, can pay for them.
But that doesn't further Samsung's initiative of getting its accessories out there. It's to create a perception of value without having to take as big of a hit as it would by actually reducing the price of the phone.
Also means that it can just end the deal a few weeks in and not have to fluctuate the MSRP of the phone to compensate.
Not sure where your at but most got a discount on there note 8 already, with 300 to 425 off . Apple will sell you a fast charger for $90 , that's what you get from the fruit company if you buy the new 7s
Meanwhile, all I have is the phone itself.
Lol. Except the goodies are always better a month later...#whyimwaiting
I would have liked netflix or HBO for an year than the goodies...but hey, free is free..:)
I will wait awhile for the inevitable discounted price of the device in 3-6 months.
Are go on ebay buy a s5 for $80 get $300 off plus $200 worth of freebies . An enjoy the best phone of 2017 for 6 months..just saying
Exactly. I've had my S7 for less than a year and I'm already underwater on my payment plan (cheaper to buy outright on Amazon than it would be to pay off AT&T). Like with cars, never again will I buy brand new or at first, full original retail.
I am highly suspect that there will not be some really good incentives thrown out over the holidays though. I bet the sales on the S8 and S8+ will be pretty good.