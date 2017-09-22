Well, we had a good run.

After weeks of pre-orders and another full week of actual in-store sales, the Galaxy Note 8 is falling out of its honeymoon period and getting into the swing of things. That means that Samsung's "do bigger things" incentives for getting in on the Galaxy Note 8 are coming to a close — September 24 is the end of the line for the freebies.

That means if you want to get a free Fast Wireless Charging Convertible charger bundled with a 128GB SD card, or a free Gear 360 camera, you'll need to order within the next couple of days. The nice thing is that Samsung makes it pretty darn easy to get these goodies if you order before the deadline. It doesn't matter if you're ordering through Best Buy, the carriers, Amazon or from Samsung's own site — you get the option to verify your purchase and have Samsung send you some free accessories.

More: Where to buy the Galaxy Note 8

Once you have your order in, it's pretty easy to register and get your gift. You just need to download the Shop Samsung app or visit the Samsung promo website and give Samsung some details so it can verify your purchase. Wait a bit, and you'll have the sweet free accessories.