Arguably the biggest movie event of the decade, Avengers: Endgame will see the Marvel heroes in their attempt to defeat Thanos once and for all. You can celebrate the release with these adorable Funko Pop! figures, which feature some of the movie's most important and popular characters. Which Funko Pop! figure will you get in the fight to take down Thanos?
Mad Titan
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - ThanosOur pick
No Avengers: Endgame collection would be complete with a Thanos figure. The Mad Titan looks as fearsome as ever — complete with Infinity Gauntlet — as he prepares for the Avengers' retaliation.
Ready to fight
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - War Machine
This Amazon-exclusive figure features War Machine in a new suit designed for Avengers: Endgame. The suit's purpose remains a mystery ahead of the movie's release, but there's no arguing that War Machine looks awesome in his powerful armor (as always).
Hulk smash
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Hulk
We've seen Hulk don some interesting outfits, but nothing quite like the outfit for Avengers: Endgame. This Funko Pop! figure shows the angry green monster in a new suit specifically for the upcoming movie — and he looks rather stylish.
Battle ready
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Iron Man
Tony Stark stands front and center in this figure for Avengers: Endgame. His pose tells us that he's prepared to bring the battle right to Thanos, as the Avengers are once again championed by their (mostly) fearless leader.
First Avenger
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Captain America
Captain America looks locked and loaded in his Funko Pop! figure, which features a new outfit he'll wear in Avengers: Endgame. Why the new duds? The better to defeat evil, that's why.
God of Thunder
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Thor
Thor's grizzly beard and fearsome new weapon are on full display in this figure for Avengers: Endgame. All that's missing is his long, flowing cape. This new suit made for Avengers: Endgame will have to do.
Seeking revenge
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Black Widow
Black Widow has her weapons and is ready to attack in this figure for Avengers: Endgame. Like the others, she's wearing a mysterious new suit that will all be explained once Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.
Quantum realm
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Ant-Man
Ant-Man has returned from the Quantum Realm and is ready to help the Avengers defeat Thanos. The pint-sized hero looked particularly adorable stylized as a Funko Pop, helmet and all.
Vendetta
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Nebula
Nebula has teamed up with the Avengers to track down and defeat the one person she hates most in the universe: Thanos. Will she be successful in her quest to take down the Mad Titan? We're dying to find out.
Ronin ready
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Hawkeye
Hawkeye is rocking a new hairstyle and outfit as he looks to reconnect with the Avengers. The figure features Hawkeye's signature bow, but most importantly, the new look that'll surely become a talking point in the upcoming movie.
New Avenger
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel has teamed up with the Avengers and is confident she can help them defeat Thanos once and for all. She sat out Avengers: Infinity War, so it's time to see if she can turn the tide as the Avengers look to bring the dead back to life.
More power rabbit
Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame - Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon has played nice with the Guardians, but he hasn't really been around the Avengers. How will he get along with the group with only him and Nebula the remaining two Guardians? I don't think Rocket would appreciate me saying so, but his Funko Pop! is adorable.
Whatever it takes
The arrival of Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of a 22-movie arc for Marvel, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes look to defeat Thanos. These awesome Funko Pop! figures will help prepare you for the fight.
There's a great selection of figures, but no collection would be complete without this Thanos Funko Pop! — the Mad Titan brought all these characters together, after all. Even if he is evil, he has inspired our favorite heroes to fight for the greater good.
Once Thanos is sitting on your shelf, it's also worth checking out this Iron Man Funko Pop! and this one of Captain America, two characters the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't exist without. We know that even in the face of defeat, they'll do whatever it takes to be successful.
