Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung knows how to equip you with what you need to take a selfie. Not only is the Galaxy S8 packed with some of the best front-facing camera hardware — an 8-megapixel camera with auto focus, to be exact — but it also offers a number of extra software features that'll help sustain your vanity. For instance, the camera app offers Snapchat-like features baked right in, in addition to a robust beauty mode that buffs out your imperfections and makes you look like the freshly airbrushed model you wish you could be. The filters also work on your friends' faces in group selfies, and if you can't fit them all into the shot, you can easily switch into the wide-angle selfie mode. Bottom line: You'll win at narcissism with the Galaxy S8's fine front-facing hardware and its accompanying software features. One more thing: If you need something bigger, the larger Galaxy S8+ shares the same hardware, not to mention it also offers a bigger screen for you to view the end results. And the Note 8 also features the same excellent camera with more features, and S Pen, an dual rear cameras.

Why the Galaxy S8 is the best

Let's riff on the Galaxy S8's specifications for a second. The new Galaxy S8 features an 8MP front-facing camera with auto focus capabilities— even in the high end, most phones don't have auto focus capabilities on the front-facer. The front-facing camera also shoots with a f/1.7 lens, so it takes decent low-light photos, just like the rear-facing camera. It also has HDR capabilities, a selective focus mode for portrait shots, and you can download additional modes as you see fit.

The point is: The Galaxy S8 is not only equipped with an impressive front-facing camera, but it also offers a host of fun software features that'll keep you snappin'.

Best Non-Samsung Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Both versions of Google's Pixel 2 phones use the same 8-megapixel sensor, with large 1.4-micron pixels, behind a f/2.4 lens. The Pixels take a different approach to selfie photography, with a fixed-focus sensor, relying on software to bring out more detail and dynamic range in your shots. There's also a front-facing portrait mode, which uses the same tech as the Pixel's rear camera to create artistically blurred selfies. Bottom line: If you'd rather go Google because software updates matter more to you than an abundance of camera features, the Pixel 2 is a bona fide selfie shooter. One more thing: The Pixel 2's front-facing portrait mode is a feature you won't find on any other Android flagship phone right now.

Best Budget OnePlus 5

OnePlus has upped its game in 2017, and the OnePlus 5 includes a 16-megapixel sensor capable of capturing some of the sharpest selfies around, behind a bright f/2.0 lens. OnePlus's excellent electronic image stabilization works with the front camera too, so videos with the front-facer should be free from camera shake. While we're in between phones for OnePlus right now, with the impending launch of the OnePlus 5T, we can expect the new model to feature a selfie camera that's at least as good as its predecessor. Bottom line: If you don't want to pay full price for a premium phone, but you still want a worthy selfie-snapping sensor, the OnePlus 5 is more than up to the task. One more thing: You may want to hold out and pick up the OnePlus 5T when that launches.

Conclusion

Samsung knows selfies. It's been attempting to perfect them since the Galaxy S III, likely because it's a major selling point. And this year, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have had their front-facing cameras overhauled with better features and more capabilities, making either one the most compelling choice for the most vain of smartphone users.

But for the most part, the best smartphone for selfies is the one you already have your hand. So get to snappin'!

