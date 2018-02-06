Free is always the better deal!

Sometimes we get bored of the games in our current library and need to spice things up a bit. So what happens if you're on a tight budget or waiting for pay day? You check out the free section of the PlayStation Store of course!

For the sake of giving you something new and interesting, I won't be adding games like Warframe or War Thunder to the line-up. Those games are wildly popular and chances are you've already been playing them.

Skyforge

If there is anything most gamers are a sucker for, its a good massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). While other MMOs for the PlayStation exist, including DC Online, I feel that Skyforge has hit the nail on the head. While DC Online was fun to play I found as the quests continued on it required a lot more reading than my "I'm trying to relax" brain appreciated. Sometimes you just want to power through and grind levels doing all the quests you can, and Skyforge does just this. The scenery was beautiful, there was nothing complicated about the gameplay, leveling up was fun and the community was wonderful!

Kitten Squad

Did you ever play Goof Troops on the Super Nintendo growing up? Playing this game reminded me so much of the old adventure that just the game-play alone had me smiling. You progress quickly, as the game is not difficult to play, which makes it very easy to lose track of time in. This is surely not a game that requires a whole lot of thought, making it perfect for the lazy day or "I just got home from work" wind-down.

SMITE

Become the God you know you are. Battle friends, enemies, strangers or even bots to take down the enemy fort and claim victory. SMITE is basically DOTA or League of Legends, except from a third person view. Well, that and it doesn't take months to master the gameplay of. I found after a few hours I was comfortable enough to play online with strangers without the fear of being cussed out for being terrible (as opposed to DOTA, which took me months). All-in-all, if you're looking for a new strategy game to play with your friends, this game is a great place to start.

Dungeon Defenders II

Here you have a fun adventure where you'll battle small orcs to protect what is yours and find more loot. The graphics for Dungeon Defenders II is colorful, vibrant and fun to watch. Even the gameplay was simple and easy to get the hang of! So, grab your choice weapon and make your way through the obstacles!

Fortnite Battle Royale

Sometimes you just want to find a good shooting game to lose yourself into. This title will bring you just that with this fun third person shooter. Run through a series of different maps collecting power ups and gunning down your enemies. Not a gun person? That's fine! Pick up a two handed weapon and show the people the true lumberjack you are by axing down your enemies and building a safe haven for yourself. Regardless of your play style, Fortnight Battle Royale brings a source of entertainment you're bound to enjoy.

