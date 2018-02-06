Free is always the better deal!
Sometimes we get bored of the games in our current library and need to spice things up a bit. So what happens if you're on a tight budget or waiting for pay day? You check out the free section of the PlayStation Store of course!
For the sake of giving you something new and interesting, I won't be adding games like Warframe or War Thunder to the line-up. Those games are wildly popular and chances are you've already been playing them.
Skyforge
If there is anything most gamers are a sucker for, its a good massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). While other MMOs for the PlayStation exist, including DC Online, I feel that Skyforge has hit the nail on the head. While DC Online was fun to play I found as the quests continued on it required a lot more reading than my "I'm trying to relax" brain appreciated. Sometimes you just want to power through and grind levels doing all the quests you can, and Skyforge does just this. The scenery was beautiful, there was nothing complicated about the gameplay, leveling up was fun and the community was wonderful!
Kitten Squad
Did you ever play Goof Troops on the Super Nintendo growing up? Playing this game reminded me so much of the old adventure that just the game-play alone had me smiling. You progress quickly, as the game is not difficult to play, which makes it very easy to lose track of time in. This is surely not a game that requires a whole lot of thought, making it perfect for the lazy day or "I just got home from work" wind-down.
SMITE
Become the God you know you are. Battle friends, enemies, strangers or even bots to take down the enemy fort and claim victory. SMITE is basically DOTA or League of Legends, except from a third person view. Well, that and it doesn't take months to master the gameplay of. I found after a few hours I was comfortable enough to play online with strangers without the fear of being cussed out for being terrible (as opposed to DOTA, which took me months). All-in-all, if you're looking for a new strategy game to play with your friends, this game is a great place to start.
Dungeon Defenders II
Here you have a fun adventure where you'll battle small orcs to protect what is yours and find more loot. The graphics for Dungeon Defenders II is colorful, vibrant and fun to watch. Even the gameplay was simple and easy to get the hang of! So, grab your choice weapon and make your way through the obstacles!
Fortnite Battle Royale
Sometimes you just want to find a good shooting game to lose yourself into. This title will bring you just that with this fun third person shooter. Run through a series of different maps collecting power ups and gunning down your enemies. Not a gun person? That's fine! Pick up a two handed weapon and show the people the true lumberjack you are by axing down your enemies and building a safe haven for yourself. Regardless of your play style, Fortnight Battle Royale brings a source of entertainment you're bound to enjoy.
Thoughts?
What do you think of the free-to-play games listed above? Which one is your favorite? If I didn't list one that you know you love tell me about it in the comments below!
I won't say the ever-present "Terrible List" comment, but there are definitely better games than Dungeon Defenders and Kitten Squad. And if you ask almost anyone, Warframe should be at the top of this list without question. The devs have been incredible. They've released giant content packages, updated basically everything about the game since it launched, and have great live support. It is, without question, the best free game on PS4, and has been for a long time.
And yes, I see that you specifically mentioned Warframe, but the logic behind leaving it off makes absolutely no sense. It is the best free game on PS4, period. No one's reading this list looking for the 3rd to 7th best free games on PS4.
I'd also toss Neverwinter and possibly DC Universe in there.
Hey! So I'm super aware that games like DC Universe and Warframe would be our #1s on the list. But, as I mentioned in the post, I refrained from putting them in the actual list so that readers could see the best of content they may not be aware of yet. We all know those games rock our socks off and most of us have already lost a good portion of our lives to them.
So, your absolutely right!
p.s. Dungeon Defenders an Kitten Squad are far more addicting than their previews give them credit for, trust me! The easy to play game base and quick advancements make it super easy to lose track of time in. Plus, they're super good for kids AND adults alike!
I"m surprised you didnt include Warframe which is also free and is a great game as well to play. plus you don't need PS+
Come on racing sim guys. Assetto Corsa, Gran Turismo Sport, Project Cars 2.
Project Cars 2 the best.
Never mind I'm an Idoit, free games. Carry on