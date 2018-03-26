Battle Royale games have become all the rage recently, and Fortnite is currently one of the top contenders. However, if you're not into online games or you never seem to be able to be the Victory Royale, then watching streamers could be the answer to all of your problems. Here are the best streams on Twitch to get your Fortnite fix. shroud

shroud is currently one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on Twitch right now, with over 110 million views on almost all of the videos. His streams usually have to do with updates or sometimes, he specializes in certain weapon. There's currently no set times for when his streams will go live, but you can follow or subscribe to his Twitch channel to keep up with when he starts streams. See on Twitch Ninja

This is another popular Fortnite streamer who has over 100 million views on almost every stream, and he is known for his presence on Twitter as well as Twitch. Ninja's streams are similar to shroud where they are typically specialized, but he also just tries to have fun with the game. Ninja has two streams, one in the morning at 9 AM CST and one at night at 7 PM CST, so make sure to follow or subscribe to see when he goes live. See on Twitch Nadeshot

Nadeshot is a popular YouTuber who has taken his platform and started streaming on Twitch. His streams aren't strictly Fortnite, but when he does play the game, he typically gets around 40 million views on his videos. He started out as a professional Call of Duty player, but has since expanded his horizons. Since he spends most of his time with YouTube, he doesn't have a set schedule for Twitch streams so you'll have to follow or subscribe to his channel to see when he's live. See at Twitch DrDisRespectLIVE