Technology has come a long way since flip phones. These days, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Motorola Razr truly put the years past in perspective. They can be folded to keep them pocket-sized yet when unfolded, they allow for more screen real estate than most other smartphones on the market. It's been quite a while since the last major innovation in mobile devices brought us full touchscreen devices; now, folding phones are making the next big leap with displays that seem like they belong only in the future.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Up to $800 off via trade-in at Samsung
If you already have the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip, you can trade in either phone and get up to $800 off the cost of the new Fold 2. If you want to do the trade-in but don't have one of those, you can still get up to $500 off. You can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen and save a bunch. Students can save an additional 10%.
The folding phone is still pretty new, and because of that, options are limited and prices are rather high. Recent non-folding flagship phones have been priced around $1,000 and above. With a folding phone, you can expect to pay at least a few hundred more than that no matter which device you end up purchasing.
Recent options like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have a retail price of up to $2,000, so you'll definitely want to consider finding a deal before buying a folding phone. Carrier deals can help subsidize the cost or offer low monthly payments to make it a more feasible purchase for everyone, while unlocked deals are out there and can save you hundreds as well. Below we'll be keeping track of all the best deals, carrier and unlocked, so you can get a new device in your hands at a discount.
Best Unlocked Folding Phone Deals
While it's more common to see great deals on phones from carriers, deals on unlocked devices exist too — not to mention that purchasing your phone unlocked can generally save you some trouble and cash in the long run. Carrier deals often mean long-term commitments and monthly bills, too. If you'd rather avoid that and just pay for everything upfront, these are the best unlocked deals available right now.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Up to $800 off via trade-in at Samsung
If you already have the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip, you can trade in either phone and get up to $800 off the cost of the new Fold 2. If you want to do the trade-in but don't have one of those, you can still get up to $500 off. You can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen and save a bunch. Students can save an additional 10%.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Up to $500 off via trade-in at Samsung
If the Galaxy Z Flip has your eye, you can save $500 off its purchase price right now when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. Even devices with cracked screens can get in on this offer! Plus, you'll score a free cover for the device with the purchase, valued at $80. Students can save an additional 10%.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | $300 off via Best Buy
At Best Buy, you can save up to $300 on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip when you activate the phone today via Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon. Choosing not to activate the phone immediately will still save you $200 instantly.
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen | Up to $450 off at Best Buy
Though this device doesn't technically have a foldable screen, it is foldable and fitted with two displays for double the screen real estate. Right now you can save up to $450 off the unlocked device's regular purchase price when you activate it today at Best Buy.
Best Folding Phone Carrier Deals
Carrier deals can be a bit trickier and generally have some stipulations involved. Most of these offers require a commitment between 18 and 36 months (often 24 months). The "savings" also usually come in the form of a promo credit applied to your monthly bill over the course of that commitment. That means these deals tend to be a bit more drawn out than those on unlocked devices, though you also have the potential to save much more over that time period. If you're a long-term thinker, you should feel good about the opportunities for saving here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Up to $700 off at Verizon
If you switch to Verizon from another carrier you can get $150 back. Plus you can save up to $550 with the trade-in program and get up to $100 off the Galaxy Watch3 if you buy the phone and the smartwatch. That's a lot of ways to save.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with Galaxy Buds Live | $50 off at AT&T
AT&T is offering a $50 discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live when you purchase them along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 this month. Simply add both items to your cart and the discount will be shown automatically at checkout.
Motorola razr | $999.99 at Motorola
Now's your chance to score the new Motorola razr flip phone at $500 off its original cost. This deal is available in both Blush Gold and Noir Black colors and can only be activated via Verizon.
Motorola razr | Buy one, get one $1000 off via Verizon
Looking to purchase two folding phones? Verizon is offering $1,000 off the purchase of two Motorola razr, leaving you to pay just $500 for the second device over the course of 24 monthly payments. You can also score a $300 gift card when you switch to Verizon, along with Marvel's Avengers game, the Echo Dot smart speaker, and an Amazon Smart Plug.
Which folding phone should I buy?
There are plenty of reasons why you might find yourself desiring the latest folding phone, but there are undoubtedly a few drawbacks to consider as well with price being at the top of the list. If you're still undecided on whether a folding phone is right for you, this guide takes you through the best foldable phones of 2020 for a closer look at some of our favorites. We also have a guide dedicated to the history of the folding phone if you'd like to learn more before your purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.