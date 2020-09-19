Technology has come a long way since flip phones. These days, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Motorola Razr truly put the years past in perspective. They can be folded to keep them pocket-sized yet when unfolded, they allow for more screen real estate than most other smartphones on the market. It's been quite a while since the last major innovation in mobile devices brought us full touchscreen devices; now, folding phones are making the next big leap with displays that seem like they belong only in the future.

If you already have the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip, you can trade in either phone and get up to $800 off the cost of the new Fold 2. If you want to do the trade-in but don't have one of those, you can still get up to $500 off. You can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen and save a bunch. Students can save an additional 10%.

The folding phone is still pretty new, and because of that, options are limited and prices are rather high. Recent non-folding flagship phones have been priced around $1,000 and above. With a folding phone, you can expect to pay at least a few hundred more than that no matter which device you end up purchasing.

Recent options like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have a retail price of up to $2,000, so you'll definitely want to consider finding a deal before buying a folding phone. Carrier deals can help subsidize the cost or offer low monthly payments to make it a more feasible purchase for everyone, while unlocked deals are out there and can save you hundreds as well. Below we'll be keeping track of all the best deals, carrier and unlocked, so you can get a new device in your hands at a discount.

Best Unlocked Folding Phone Deals

While it's more common to see great deals on phones from carriers, deals on unlocked devices exist too — not to mention that purchasing your phone unlocked can generally save you some trouble and cash in the long run. Carrier deals often mean long-term commitments and monthly bills, too. If you'd rather avoid that and just pay for everything upfront, these are the best unlocked deals available right now.

Best Folding Phone Carrier Deals

Carrier deals can be a bit trickier and generally have some stipulations involved. Most of these offers require a commitment between 18 and 36 months (often 24 months). The "savings" also usually come in the form of a promo credit applied to your monthly bill over the course of that commitment. That means these deals tend to be a bit more drawn out than those on unlocked devices, though you also have the potential to save much more over that time period. If you're a long-term thinker, you should feel good about the opportunities for saving here.

Which folding phone should I buy?

There are plenty of reasons why you might find yourself desiring the latest folding phone, but there are undoubtedly a few drawbacks to consider as well with price being at the top of the list. If you're still undecided on whether a folding phone is right for you, this guide takes you through the best foldable phones of 2020 for a closer look at some of our favorites. We also have a guide dedicated to the history of the folding phone if you'd like to learn more before your purchase.