Even if you prefer another virtual assistant to Amazon's Alexa, or if you aren't fully invested in the Amazon ecosystem, the Fire TV experience is among the most affordable, accessible, and enjoyable in the industry. Amazon also regularly drops the price on its devices, particularly around big sales events like Prime Day. Here are some of the best Fire TV deals that we've found so far.

If you're looking for a great streaming media experience, you can't go wrong these Fire TV deals for Prime Day . Amazon offers the Fire TV experience in several different form factors to suit your needs, TV equipment, and budget. From the small Fire Sticks to the all-in-one Fire Cube or Nebula Soundbar, up to a full-featured Fire TV Edition set, Amazon has you covered.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K regularly goes on sale, making it an even better value than its already low retail price. Control your shows and your smart home with this affordable Alexa portal.

Amazon Fire TV devices regularly retail from as low as $40 to over $500, but if you know where (and when) to look, you can find some incredible deals. We'll be continuously updating this list up through Prime Day 2020, so get ready to start saving, and start enjoying your new Amazon Fire TV!

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is arguably Amazon's best value in the Fire TV line. It has a small form factor that tucks away behind your existing TV set and plugs right into the HDMI port. It also comes with the handy Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to control the interface, ask for content, or get answers from Alexa and control your smart home devices. Plus, you get 4K, UHD, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and all the visual goodies you've come to expect from premium streaming. All that, and you don't need to purchase an expensive new TV set!

Since the Fire TV Stick 4K is our top pick for Amazon streaming devices and already at an affordable price, why should you even bother considering the "regular" Fire TV Stick for Fire TV Stick Lite? Well, a few reasons. For starters, not everybody wants, needs, or really even notices the difference between 1080p and 4K — especially far away across the room or from the couch. Many people don't have TV sets that are even capable of playing 4K, UHD video, so why should they buy something they don't need? This is also a great device for guest rooms, vacation homes, travel, or folks who don't really care about having the absolute best viewing experience. Finally, aside from the enhanced picture, you get the same Fire TV experience, and the same Alexa Voice Remote, as you do with the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Editions.

Best Amazon Fire TV Cube Deals

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a fascinating hybrid device that we believe justifies its price bump over the smaller streaming sticks. Not only do you get a streaming media device to launch you into the Fire TV experience, but you essentially get a fully-functional Amazon Echo — all in one small package that is not much larger than a Rubik's Cube. That's a pretty compelling cube!

Amazon kept the design the same as the previous generation, but beefed up the specs with its current offering to make it faster and more responsive than ever. It has what Amazon calls Local Voice Control, which allows the Cube to process many requests on-device for immediate results, rather than relaying the request to Amazon's servers before it can respond. It also delivers 4K, UHD content, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Amazon Fire TV Cube | $120 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire TV Cube looks the same as the previous generation but packs some significant internal upgrades for better picture, better responsiveness, and a better Fire TV experience. $120 at Amazon

Best Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Deals

Many modern TVs sacrifice good speakers in the name of thinness, and while most of us put up with this, there is an entire class of products that can spare us from the sub-par sound. Enter the soundbar, a device that you connect to your TV to enhance the audio quality of whatever you are watching or listening to.

The best soundbars on the market aren't just glorified speakers, though. Enter the Nebula Soundbar, Fire TV Edition. This glorious gadget comes with Alexa built-in and features Fire TV functionality. In essence, it is a shorter, but much longer, Fire TV Cube. You get a great soundbar, and Amazon Echo, and a Fire TV experience all-in-one.

Best Amazon Fire TV Recast Deals

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is not your traditional streaming device, so we'll forgive you if you haven't heard of it. It's not technically a Fire TV streamer at all, but rather an Amazon-powered DVR that can record shows "over the air" from a digital antenna, and present them to you through your Fire TV or Fire TV app interface. You'll have to purchase the digital antenna separately, but you can usually find a good one for under $50.

Amazon Fire TV Recast | $230 at Amazon The Fire TV Recast is an excellent way for cord-cutters to record live TV from local stations and watch it at their leisure. You can rewatch on your Fire TV, or in the Fire TV app on your smartphone or tablet. $230 at Amazon

Best Amazon Fire TV Edition Set Deals

If you're in the market for a new television, why not get one with a premium streaming experience built right in, with no sticks, boxes, or bars required? Many manufacturers like Vizio and Samsung have their own smart TV platforms, or you can go with one of the great Roku or Android TV sets. But for my money, there's not a better deal to be had than on an Amazon Fire TV Edition TV set.

The primary Fire TV Edition manufacturers in the U.S. are Insignia and Toshiba (though if you live in other parts of the world such as Europe, you have access to different brands). Fire TV Edition sets are available in sizes as small as 24-inches up to 55-inches, and at resolutions from 720p to 4K UHD. But the best part of all is just how inexpensive they are, and right now, these deals make them even more affordable!

Amazon Fire TV Edition — Toshiba 32-inch HD | $180 at Amazon If you need a smaller smart TV for a spare room or if you just don't want a giant megolith taking up precious wall space, then this is a great buy. You get 720p HD picture quality and the awesome Fire TV interface built right in. $180 at Amazon

Best Amazon Fire TV Bundle Deals

Amazon often likes to bundle its own devices with other products that it makes, or with accessories that complement those devices. This is no different from Fire TV streamers, and two of the best examples are with the various versions of the Fire TV Sticks.

Which Amazon Fire TV Device Should You Buy?

One of the things that we really like about Amazon devices is that the company generally has options for all kinds of customers and at various, yet affordable, price points. So which Amazon Fire TV devices should you buy? Ultimately it boils down to what your current equipment setup is and what your future needs may be.

Do you already have a nice TV, or are you not willing or able to purchase a new one? Then one of the Fire TV Sticks is a great option.

Do you want the flexibility of having a two-in-one device that can control your TV and serve as a smart speaker with Alexa built-in? Then you will probably be interested in the Fire TV Cube or Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition.

Do you want a great looking, affordable TV with Amazon smarts baked right in? Then get one of the excellent Fire TV Edition sets from Insignia or Toshiba.

Whichever device you choose, you're going to have a great viewing experience, with access to tons of amazing content. On that note, Amazon is offering new buyers a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, which has tons of original programming and recipes. You can even watch it on your Fire Tablet or Echo Show!

Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K

We made the Fire TV Stick 4K our top pick among Amazon's streaming devices, but that doesn't mean the regular Fire TV Stick is a bad product. As we said above, if you have an older TV that can't play 4K content, or if you need a streamer for a spare room, it's still a good deal.

Do I need an Amazon Fire TV Edition Device?

The short answer? No, absolutely not. The nuanced answer? Yeah, maybe?

TVs are expensive and kind of a pain to replace, so if you have a TV that you're happy with, and that can output at least 1080p, but hopefully 4K, then I would pass on a Fire TV Edition. Save your money and get the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition.

However, if you're looking to add a smart TV to your home or replace an aging set, then you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value than one of the Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Editions. You can get them from 24-inches up to 65-70-inches, and from 720p to 4K UHD. They come with Fire TV as the default interface and have Alexa Voice Remotes. They're also some of the most affordable modern TVs that you'll be able to find. And best of all, they're on sale during Prime Day 2020!

Amazon is not the only game in town, obviously. Google's new Chromecast with Google TV brings a much-needed overhaul to the popular Chromecast, offering a visual interface and a remote for the first time — all for a lower $50 price than the Chromecast Ultra.

Whether the Chromecast with Google TV is a better deal than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K depends on how much you use services from each company — do you prefer Alexa or Google Assistant, for instance — and how much you like Google's new candy-shaped remote control. Both sticks support 4K HDR, along with Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Cube

When choosing between these streamers, it comes down to what devices you currently have. Technically the Fire TV Cube is the better device and is faster with twice the storage of the Fire TV Stick 4K (important if you want to download games or content), but the basic viewing experience is similar. If you already have an Amazon Echo in the same room, skip the Cube and go for the Fire TV Stick 4K. If you are just getting started with Amazon devices, the Cube is your best bet.

Prime Day 2020 Fire TV deals I'm most excited about

This year I'm really hoping to see some big movement with the Fire TV Cube, and perhaps one or more of the 4K UHD Fire TV Edition sets. Amazon is continually lowering the price of the Fire TV Sticks, but it's not often you can catch a really good bargain on one of the higher-end, higher-spec devices. I'd love to see the Fire TV Cube get an even bigger price break (say, $35-$40 off retail price), and I just might have to click the buy button if I see that Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD model hit the sub $500 mark like I expect it to.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Fire TV deals?

Last year saw some pretty impressive deals on Fire TV streaming devices. The Fire TV Stick 4K went on sale for as much as 50% off, and the Fire TV Cube was discounted by $50. You could even save as much as $100 or more on some of the Fire TV Edition sets. I expect to see comparable deals this year, but who knows: we could be even more pleasantly surprised!