In 2018, that means Android P and there are a handful of new great things to check out on top of the changes that make Android more efficient and easier for developers to build applications. We've picked out the best of these new features that you can look forward to having once your phone gets updated or you buy a new model running Android P.

Notch support

Now that phones have notches at the top, Android has tools developers can use to work around them. Love them or hate them, if a notch has to be there at least software can be developed to mitigate the drawbacks. The first thing you'll notice is that the clock is now on the left side so things can be symmetrical around a notch. Developers will also be able to change the status bar height automatically based on how far the notch protrudes into the display area. this should eliminate the letterbox effect. If an app is designed for full-screen display the developers can define an area where a notch would be so that nothing important is placed there. For developers who don't have phones with notches for testing purposes, they can simulate one on their display using Android's developer tools. HDR and HEIF support Android P includes native support for the royalty-free HDR VP9 profile. This means that HDR movies using the profile can be watched using any media player. Previously, the media player app needed to support HDR profiles to display content correctly on an HDR display. Android P also supports the HEIF image compression format. HEIF stands for High Efficiency Image Format and pictures using it can store twice as much data using the same size file as a JPEG image, meaning the pictures displayed have a much higher quality. These changes are more important than hey sound. HDR VP9 and HEIF are becoming popular and without support your phone wouldn't be able to display anything using either. More importantly, you wouldn't know why nothing was being displayed and need to troubleshoot on your own. That's not a good experience, so we're really glad to see them supported. Indoor navigation Android P introduces support for the IEEE 802.11mc Wi-Fi protocol, also known as WiFi RTT (Round Trip Time). WiFi RTT support means your phone can use its Wi-Fi signal (when on a network with support) for location services. RTT is precise and can locate your phone within 1-2 meters, which is more precise than the GPS signal you use outdoors. While your first thought at hearing this might be indoor turn-by-turn navigation, this protocol can also be used for things like helping find a restroom by sending an alert or letting multiple people keep track of where each is while on a Wi-FI network with RTT support. Multi-camera API

API stands for Application Programming Interface and what this means is that devices with two cameras will now have both be supported by the standard Android camera tools developers use. That means any camera app can support all two-camera setups and you aren't forced to use the included camera app with your phone. These APIs include features like zoom, portrait/bokeh, and 3D stereo vision as well as the current Android camera functions. This will help developers get their apps working well on devices with multiple cameras, and allow them to build one version that works with every phone. That means you'll see your favorite app get updated to support your two-camera phone much, much faster. Notification improvements Android P introduces support for "more informative" notifications. You will be able to see a preview of an attached image, see the last few messages in a conversation, and use Google Assistant-powered smart replies from the notification shade. We see improvements to notifications with every new Android release. That's understandable, as Android's notifications are one of its strong points and we see their influence in other operating systems, both mobile and on the desktop. That happens when you build something great. With every new set of features also comes the wait for developers to update their apps to include them. Sometimes they "just work" and other times some of them will work, but usually to get the full extent an app will need to be updated. Changes in notifications for Android P are no different. A rotation button

Android P has a new way to control how the display rotates, and it's great! You can lock your rotation settings in place so that things stay vertical no matter how you tilt your phone, and a new button in the system bar will change things with just a tap. Perfect for bedtime readers. Changes to Google's Launcher