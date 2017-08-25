Football season is back, baby!
The kickoff to the 2017 NFL season is rapidly approaching, and from office leagues to public leagues, we're sure there's a lot of you looking to get in on the fantasy action. We've gathered up our favorite Android apps to help you dominate this year's fantasy football draft (and hopefully, the season that follows it)! You'll find plenty of options here, each letting you drill down into player statistics, latest news, and updates to your draft.
Note: these apps are for season-long fantasy football, not daily fantasy sites like FanDuel and Draft Kings.
Yahoo Fantasy
Yahoo Fantasy includes fantasy leagues for more than just the NFL; you can get in on MLB, NBA and NHL at the same time, too. Before the league actually starts towards the end of the month, you can work on mock drafts, check in on player news and score updates, and see what the experts are saying about the latest progress.
Download Yahoo Fantasy Football (Free)
NFL Fantasy Football
The official NFL Fantasy Football app features live and mock drafts, live scoring, in-game video highlights, the ability to join and create leagues, quickly choose your weekly lineup, and tweak your player lineup. There's lots of timely player news available and expert analysis to help you in your game.
Download NFL Fantasy Football (Free)
ESPN Fantasy Sports
ESPN's Fantasy Sports app leverages the network's extensive news teams to provide real-time alerts of trades, injuries, and scores for your favorite teams. You can also check in on live auctions and gut-wrenching snake drafts in addition to participating in mock and live drafts. Of course, you can set your weekly players and follow the latest NFL news from within the app. A new update has also added ESPN's other fantasy sports to the app like baseball and hockey.
Download ESPN Fantasy Football (Free)
CBS Sports Fantasy
CBS Sports Fantasy is a great football reference that provides projections, 2017 stats, and outlooks by CBS experts. You can play around with mock and live drafts, and dive in with full team management, live scoring and chat with other players in the league. CBS Sports fantasy allows for on-the-go trades for your multiple teams, spanning football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.
Download CBS Sports Fantasy (Free)
Fantasy Draft Dominator
The Fantasy Draft Dominator is a cheat sheet to help you make the best picks for your draft. Players are scored across 20 positions within 19 categories of passing, 12 categories of rushing, 12 categories of receiving, 7 categories of kicking, and 27 categories of defense. You'll have more data than you'll know what to do with once this is installed. This is one of the highest-rated fantasy football apps in the Google Play store, and one of the most expensive, too, but really, what's five bucks if it can help you get an edge in a thousand dollar league?
Download Fantasy Draft Dominator ($4.99)
So what's your favorite?
There are a lot of ways to get in on fantasy football. What are yours? Who are you eyeballing for your draft? Which leagues do you play in? Hop into the comments and let us know!
Updated August 23, 2017: We've updated this post with the best apps for your 2017 Fantasy Football season!
Since this is an international site that caters for a worldwide audience, wouldn't it of made sense to use the more popular term American Football? Sorry but this is a common feature among a lot of US citizens... they presume that everyone is probably from the same country as them and therefore we also know the abbreviations for all the state names.
Funnily enough, if someone asks were I'm from, I will mention the country, and most non-US citizens would mention the country, but for some reason the US citizens can't just write down what country they are from, they have to write the State name.
What if we all started using abbreviations... no one would have a clue what they mean, there is a reason why the rest of the world doesn't use them because the rest of the world isn't as ignorant and likes to think a little before they speak.
Hey guys check out sleeper bot. It's an app that get you the latest player updates before it is announced on TV. A very handy tool.
FanDuel and Draftkings. I've evolved lol. $40 profit this weekend
It's the same exact list every year.... Almost like these guys pay you to advertise for them. The new update to the yahoo app is terrible. Impossible to filter free agents, ads on my team screen. Real fantasy football players know this.
Posted via the Android Central App using my Note 5
"The kickoff to the 2016 NFL season is rapidly approaching"
Nope, it happened last Thursday...
And anybody playing is already locked into a site and it's app.
I read some article that said that there's only about 12 minutes of actual game play in an NFL game, is that true??!
What?
Posted via the Android Central App using my Note 5
depends how often they get incompletions and run out-of bounds, but that number's still a bit low.
Espn was down for half the day yesterday. Hopefully the problems are fixed.
The Android app and website were down. I lost my game because I couldn't put Theo Riddick into my lineup.
If winning or losing each week is based in riddick you've already lost guy
Posted via the Android Central App using my Note 5
Not a fan of the new Yahoo FFB app. Maybe it will grow on me (and I suppose I don't have a choice this year anyway) but too many huge changes all at once.
Me too.. If it ain't broke just give it minor updates
I used ESPN Fantasy sports last year and had a blast!
Posted via the Galaxy Note 4
It was down over the wkend
It was, I was heated too. A couple of my players had bad 1st weeks but my star players came through for me :)
Let's Go Giants! We are winning the NFC East this year!
Posted via the AT&T Note 5
Only need about 7 wins to get that done, so take that for what it's worth
Posted via the Android Central App using my Note 5
They would have written a new article but they are far too busy banging out another pokemon article
Lol so true, this is possibly the most lazy journalism I've seen
Posted via the Android Central App
They've been recycling these articles for a few years. It has nothing at all to do with Pokemon. They update them and repost them. I actually like to read comments from years past in the same article to see how things have actually changed. I don't consider it lazy.
LiveScore or ESPNFC
The Draft Dominator is well worth the money. It is very customizable. I have used it the past 3 years, and highly recommend it.
Posted via the Android Central App
Blood Bowl
Naginta, naginta, I love my naginta [sic].
That's more or less all I know or need to know about fantasy football.
Posted via the Android Central App
So,
Yahoo - Best looking easiest to navigate and has a great update schedule.
CBS - Best for the details, Has GREAT articles and rankings always up to date.
ESPN - FINALLY got an updated UI that makes it easier to navigate
NFL - WORST app around, UI has not been updated since 2012 when the app came out as a Mobile version of the site.
Can we just agree that there are multiple games that are called football? In addition to American football & association football (both of which I like to varying degrees), there's Canadian football, rugby football, Gaelic football, Australian rules football, etc.
I got 3 different apps on my phone for 3 different leagues lol. NFL, yahoo and ESPN
Posted via...The One
Good call, Yahoo has had the best fantasy app for awhile and its constantly being updated which is always a bonus as well.
Necromancy!
Wubba lubba dub dub!
We are recycling articles now?
Complete with new spam I see.
Check out the new Nexus! https://youtu.be/u3uFOavLo_w, not a Rick roll
It appears so unless the CBS Fantasy Football app is so out of date that 2013 stats are still relevant.
Posted via the Android Central App
This article is incorrect, stats on CBS are up to date
Posted via the Android Central App
The article is from a year ago...
They didn't write a new one, they just reissued it...
Roger that. Great journalism
Posted via the Android Central App
A bit more to it than that. Fresh screenshots across the board, new download links where necessary, switch to slideshow format, and added in Fantasy Draft Dominator.
C'mon, give Simon a break. He is writing about American football from over the great pond. Yes, "American" football. I know all of us Americans like to think we're the only country on this planet but........Football is a sport where you kick a BALL......with your FOOT!!! Imagine that. Did that make enough sense?
Posted via the Android Central App
Yahoo was the best before and even better this year, NFL and CBS should be ashamed of their apps, ESPN is getting better, I have dominator, it is ok, needs more time, not a very smooth and fast app, I would not try and use 15 minutes before a game to make changes to your team.
Posted via the Android Central App
This year the best got a be nfl.com app you can draft from you're phone which is awesome.
Posted via Android Central App
You've been able to draft from the CBS app for years. Hands down the best fantasy site. I've been playing for 20+ years and you get what you pay for
Posted via the Android Central App
NFL.com is so outdated it's just sad.
Unless HUGE changes come to the app, im moving the last league i have there to Yahoo!
Check out my app, Draft Pro 14. All the tools you need, and Chromecast draft board. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYJlaBJ4fxQ
Official Fantasy Premier League should be in the list
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allappedup.fpl1415
Posted via Android Central App
Why? That has nothing to do with this.
Posted via Android Central App
Has to do with football!
Posted via the Android Central App
Wrong football broski
What of soccer , the real "football" !
Posed via Nokia 3310 smartphone
Sorry but no...
Posted via the Android Central App
You are hilarious!!!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Yahoo is the only reason I use it.
Yahoo??? I use that but it doesn't look popular here?
Posted via the Android Central App
This is my first year doing a yahoo league so I am anxious to try it out
Posted via Android Central App
Handegg*
ESPN
Posted via my OnePlus One
ESPN has been god awful in the past but this app looks like its changed it up. Really looking forward to checking it out.
Posted via Android Central App
I use ESPN & NFL
I love that pic man
Espn since the wonderful new ui has been updated!
Posted via Android Central App
Espn is great.
*Handegg
Or egghand.... Which came first the egg or the hand that is the question
Posted via Android Central App
It's a ball game played on foot, hence the name football.
How about I start calling association football kickball?
As opposed to being a ball game played on... aeroplanes? wheelchairs? pogo sticks? Of course it's played on foot. Saying that doesn't make it any more valid to call a game where the ball is carried Football.
Baseball is also played on foot...
Posted from my S6
I played baseball on base once. It got very messy.
In the original rules for football, (I'm talking 1800s, not NFL) passing and carrying the ball was illegal. The only way to advance the ball was via kicking and pushing, hence the name "football". By the late 1800s, the sport was coming under a lot of pressure due to injures to the players (the more things change...). Several prominent universities met to establish formal rules as each school was playing by their own rules to that point. In order to mitigate the injury discussion they decided to allow ball carrying and passing, thinking that getting the ball off the ground would reduce injuries.
American Gridiron is just a dumbed down pussified game of Rugby for all the fat kids at school who have no brain. That is a fact. You don't see fatties in Rugby, you do in the NFL.
Our beautiful game came first, end of discussion
Posted via the Android Central App