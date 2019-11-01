The SanDisk Extreme Pro is one of the few flash drives that NVIDIA specifically recommends for use with the NVIDIA Shield. The solid-state performance here will give you "extreme" read/write speeds, which is ideal for streaming media. The Shield's max capacity for external storage is capped at 128GB, and that's the drive we'll recommend here — although you might be best off considering some of the other options on our list.

Samsung's BAR flash drive is made from metal and designed with a built-in key ring. These sleek and portable flash drives are perfect for use with your Shield and beyond. We've linked below to the 128GB version, but you'll also find the same style available with 32GB and 64GB on the product page.

If you're looking to keep things tidy in your home entertainment setup, you'll want to get this ultra slim flash drive from SanDisk. It's available in your choice of storage size, but you're best off going with the 128GB to maximize your value.

If for whatever reason the Western Digital My Passport Ultra is unavailable, you'll want to take a look at the regular My Passport option. It has the same USB 3.0 connectivity and 256-bit AES encryption, but costs less for the same 4TB option. That makes it a stellar deal if you're looking for an external drive.

Western Digital's My Passport Ultra external hard drive is one of the best you'll find in the market today, and this particular option gives you 4TB of storage. Considering how much you're paying for it, this is one of the best deals around if you're looking to maximize the storage on your Shield TV.

Looking to get the best value for your money? Then the 5TB Seagate Portable drive should be your go-to choice. The drive works over USB 3.0, easily pairs to your Shield TV, and gives you better gigabyte-to-dollar value than the rest of the options listed here.

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro 2019 is the best Android streaming box that money can buy right now. It comes with a beefy Tegra X1+ chipset and 3GB of RAM, but the internal storage is limited at 16GB. If that doesn't sound like enough storage space for your media needs, you can make use of the NVIDIA Shield TV's USB ports and mount an external storage device to easily expand your available storage.

These are the best drives whether you plan to use them to replace the Shield's 16GB hard drive or use it to download content from your PC files to your living room TV. If you're looking to max out your internal storage, we'd recommend the 5TB Seagate Portable External Hard Drive. For what you finally pay for 5TB of storage, it is an absolute steal.

Do note that if you decide to mount and use a USB drive as internal storage for your NVIDIA Shield, it will format the drive and wipe it clean and you will need to reformat again to use it with a different device. Alternatively, NVIDIA recommends selecting the "removable storage" option if you're using the drive for transferring or watching media content. We'd also recommend the 4TB Western Digital My Passport for its long-term reliability and value.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.