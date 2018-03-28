Just like with every other part of its operating system, Samsung gives the user a couple options when it comes to charging the phone. You can use the USB-C port for faster charging, or the phone includes Qi wireless charging for slower — but more convenient — power ups.

The same choice is available when it comes to battery packs. There are a few Qi options — but these will be slower than just plugging in a wire. There's also the fact that you'll need to keep the phone in contact with the battery bank, while using a wire means you can move and use the phone while it charges.

On the wired side, it's good to look for a battery bank that charges with USB-C so you can use the same charger for the battery bank as you do your phone. Quick Charge support and USB Power Delivery support should also be included — the former to charge your phone faster and the latter to charge your laptop. With all that said, let's look at some of the battery packs for your Galaxy S8 and S8+!

Aukey USB-C 26,500 mAh Power Bank

This is my personal battery pack, and I can say with confidence it's very versatile. The USB-C port can be used to both charge the pack and your other devices, and is powerful enough to boost most modern laptops — albeit slower than their wall outlets. The pack has enough juice to charge your Galaxy S8 or S8+ at least six times, with quick charge support for fast top-ups. When the power bank is depleted, just use the same USB-C charger that came with your phone.

At $77, this is the most expensive power bank on our list, but the huge capacity and ability to charge laptops mean it's a worthwhile investment for your Galaxy S8 and any future devices.

RAVPower Wireless Portable Charger

This RAVPower charger lets you charge your phone either from the single USB ports, or with an integrated Qi charging pad. The Qi charging pad charges your phone at 10 watts — the same as Samsung's Fast Charge Wireless Stand The pack itself charges via micro-USB, which means you'll need to use a different charger than the one that ships with your phone. The 10,400 mAh cell is enough to charge your phone two to three times, so it doesn't have the same endurance as other picks on our list. It should still be enough to get you through a rough weekend though.

This pack goes for $68, which means you're definitely paying a premium for the Qi compatibility. Still — if that's a feature you want — RAVPower is a fine brand to go with.

Anker PowerCore+ 20,100 USB-C

Anker is another reputable battery brand, and plenty of our staff use this same battery. There is a single USB-C port that can be used to charge your phone or laptop, or used to charge the battery pack itself. That port only charges devices at a max of 15 watts, meaning it probably won't charge most laptops, but does work with less powerful models like the 12-inch MacBook. The battery pack is good for about six charges to your phone, making it a worthwhile companion for your next vacation.

This battery is available for $66 at the time of writing, which is comparable to other packs of its capacity. Anker does offer a similar model with a 26,800 mAh capacity and 30 watts of output, but that goes for $100. If you need more capacity or a more powerful output, go for the AUKEY battery above.

Anker PowerCore 13,000 USB-C

If you don't need a high capacity and want to save some money and weight, Anker's smaller PowerCore batteries are a great option. The latest model charges with USB-C, so you don't need to worry about a separate charger. This battery doesn't output from its USB-C port though, meaning you can't use it with a laptop or Nintendo Switch. You can get two to three charges from this battery, and the lighter weight will mean it's less weight in your purse or backpack.

At $40, this is the least expensive option on our list. If you don't intend to charge anything except your phone or headphones — and want to save some dough — this is a great option.

