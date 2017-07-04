Give your GS7 and GS7 edge a second life with a battery pack.

Our phones just keep adding new capabilities, but their batteries never feel like they last any longer than the day they came out of the box. A year on, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are still great phones — but if you find your battery is dying earlier than you'd expect, you may want to check out a portable battery pack for those heavy days.

They're entirely portable, relatively inexpensive, and could keep your phone going when you need it most. We've rounded up the best battery packs to use with your Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

Aukey Portable Power Bank (10,400mAh)

This portable battery is Aukey's bread and butter — a simple 10,400mAh pack with a single USB port to charge up your phone. It has enough juice to charge up your phone twice with a bit left over, and still manages to remain relatively compact.

The metal construction means it can stand up to plenty of bumping around in your bag or pocket. And with Quick Charge tech on board it'll charge up your phone as fast as a wall plug can. Not a bad deal for just under $30.

See at Amazon

EasyAcc Monster (20,000mAh)

Charge your Galaxy S7 and up to three other devices at the same time with the EasyAcc Monster. They're not kidding about the name. This thing has enough juice to charge your GS7 around six times over, which makes it great if you're headed out of town for a few days and aren't sure if you'll see a wall socket any time soon.

It has a built-in flashlight and can auto-detect components and adjust the maximum output accordingly, which makes it great if you want to charge up multiple devices on the go. Does the whole family have Galaxy S7s? Charge them all at the same time for just $32 with this battery.

No need to worry about overcharging and shorting, since the EasyAcc has a built-in surge protector, which is ideal since you'll have to wait 6 hours for this one to charge back up fully.

See at Amazon

Samsung Fast Charge Battery Pack (5,200mAh)

This is actually not the latest battery pack from Samsung, but that doesn't mean anything when it comes to actually using it. But it does mean you can get a great deal on a really good battery from the same company that made your phone.

With 5200mAh capacity it's only good for a little more than a full charge of your phone, but in return it's light and svelte — it's roughly the same dimensions as a Galaxy S7 edge. That means it's super easy to slide in a pocket with a USB cable for when you need to top up your phone in the evening.

You can find Samsung's battery for about $40, or sometimes a bit less if you shop around.

See at Amazon

Unifun 10,400mAh Waterproof Power Bank

Calling all campers! Unifun's power bank is rugged and waterproof, so you can charge your Galaxy S7 or S7 edge when you're really on the go. It's rated IP66 for water and dust resistance, while also having anti-shock and anti-skid protection.

This pack even has a strap hole, so you can attach to a belt loop or clip, which is great if you're working outside all day or constantly on the go; just run a cord to your pocket and away you go.

It's a little bulky, at 6 inches by almost 3 inches, but you'd expect something so rugged to be a little on the bulky side. Especially at the price: under $20 for all those features is great.

See at Amazon

What's your favorite?

Which battery packs are you using to charge your Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge? Sound off in the comments below!