Streaming sticks have gotten extremely popular in the last few years. For well below $100, you can add streaming support to any TV, smart or otherwise, and start watching your favorite shows, movies, and videos on sites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube. Two of the most popular streaming stick options are the Google Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, both of which are priced around $40 or so — that's before the gracious discounts both products regularly see. Streaming isn't always perfect though, and if you're suffering from a poor connection or just having trouble connecting to WiFi at all, an Ethernet adapter could save you a lot of trouble. UGREEN Ethernet Adapter

Ethernet Adapter for Chromecast

Amazon Ethernet Adapter UGREEN Ethernet Adapter

A good rule of thumb: when shopping for an adapter or any other kind of accessory, it shouldn't cost more than the device it's augmenting. The UGREEN adapter plugs directly into the Micro-USB port on your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick — where it typically draws power from — and adds an Ethernet port, along with a built-in USB cable for passthrough charging. Just run an Ethernet cable from your router to the adapter and you should be good to go on your streaming stick. The UGREEN adapter supports 10/100 Ethernet, with a maximum speed of 100 Mbps. That's more than fast enough to stream 4K content, assuming you have a 4K-compatible streaming stick like the Chromecast Ultra, and complete overkill for 1080p streaming. Best of all, the UGREEN adapter is only $16.99. See at Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Chromecast

What better way to improve your Chromecast than with a first-party adapter? Google makes its own Ethernet adapter that works a bit differently than the one from UGREEN. Rather than adding a dongle that sits in-between the power supply and streaming stick, Google's adapter simply replaces the power supply itself, adding an Ethernet port next to the Micro-USB cable. The cable is longer, too — two meters on Google's adapter versus one meter on the UGREEN. As an added bonus, this adapter actually comes in the box if you picked up a Chromecast Ultra — and for all other models, it's only $15. While this product is clearly specifically made for Chromecasts, it should work just fine for the Fire TV Stick as well. See at the Google Store Amazon Ethernet Adapter