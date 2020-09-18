Best Ergonomic Keyboard Android Central 2020
Using one of the best ergonomic keyboards can relieve unnecessary strain on your wrists, shoulders, and posture caused by traditional keyboards. When it comes to ergonomic keyboard styles, there is a number to choose from. Some offer a curved split design, whereas some have a flat with a slight wave to the keys. Here are the best when it comes to ergonomic keyboards.
Best wireless ergonomic keyboard
- Silent yet accurate: Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard
- Ride the wave: Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard
- Sculpting every word: Microsoft Sculpt
- Wireless choices: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless
- Clean and comfortable: Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard LXM-00001
- Triple dimension: Perixx Periboard 512
- For the accident prone: Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired Keyboard
- Night typer: Adesso Tru-Form 150
- Custom comfort: Kinesis Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard
Silent yet accurate: Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic KeyboardStaff pick for wireless keyboard
Where the Logitech K350 mentioned previously offers a small posture change to typing, the Ergo K860 has a wider split to the keys as well as an arch the overall board shape. Together with shallower scooped keys that have a quiet press to them, these features come together to offer a more serene typing experience. The wireless Ergo K860 is also part of the Logitech Unifying Receiver, so it uses the same adapter for your other compatible accessories.
Ride the wave: Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Keyboard
The Logitech K350 is an excellent option if you don't like a full split to the keys. The slight angle of the keyboard setup and the wrist rest provides enough of a posture change to add comfort to typing for long periods. You get some quick keys for media, window switching, and some are customizable to your needs. Since this wireless keyboard is part of the Logitech Unifying Receiver line, you can use the same adapter for your keyboard and compatible wireless mouse.
Sculpting every word: Microsoft Sculpt
The Sculpt's design is about more than just looking unique. This design helps create the most comfortable and natural typing position for your fingers and wrists. The domed shape of the keyboard is specifically done to reduce wrist pronation — less strain. Though there isn't a number pad built into the keyboard, a wireless one is included so you can position it where it's most comfortable.
Wireless choices: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Wireless
Kensington's Pro-Fit Ergo keyboard brings a split keyboard design with a slight 3D shape to the overall board. With quick and quiet keys, typing on is as comfortable as it is non-distracting. Kensington also brought its spill-proof design to protect the keyboard from accidental spills. Another unique feature is the multiple wireless connectivity options. With a 2.4 GHz dongle connection or Bluetooth 4.0 LE, you can still use the keyboard even if you forget or lose the dongle.
Best wired ergonomic keyboard
Clean and comfortable: Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard LXM-00001Staff pick for wired keyboard
I've used a few different ergonomic keyboards, and since getting this one about a year ago, this is my favorite. The shape of the board and the keys' split are just right, not to mention the wonderful key travel you get while typing. The additional shortcut keys for media, calculator, Office 365, even the emoji button are all beneficial and save the need to reach for your mouse to launch those programs. Along with angle adjustments and the wrist rest, I can comfortably type for long periods.
Triple dimension: Perixx Periboard 512
Perixx may not be a super well-known brand, but the company makes some quality accessories that include the Periboard 512 ergonomic keyboard. The keyboard's 3D shape and the split key design aids in giving your hands and wrists a comfortable resting play while typing. The Periboard 512 includes seven quick keys for launching a browser window, media controls, and more.
For the accident prone: Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired Keyboard
With this keyboard from Kensington, you get a split keyboard with a slight slope to the board itself. The shallow style keys offer a short, quiet travel for quick typing. While you won't find any of the shortcut keys found on other models, you do get spill-proof keys. This not only can make general cleaning your keyboard easier, but it also protects against accidental spills.
Night typer: Adesso Tru-Form 150
If you prefer a dimmer workspace, you might like the Adesso Tru-Form 150. It offers a split keyboard design with backlit keys and a choice of red, green, or blue at the push of a button. Not only does this mean that you get posture correct typing, but also a unique look to the quiet type keys. There are twenty hotkeys for media controls, webpages, and more, offering easy access to frequently used computer functions.
Custom comfort: Kinesis Freestyle2 Ergonomic Keyboard
With a design that truly stands out from other keyboards, KINESIS Freestyle2 allows you to get the keys' angle and the most comfortable arm width while typing. By splitting the keyboard into two halves, you can spread them up to 9-inches apart and adjust the angle up to 15 degrees. There isn't a traditional number pad on this keyboard, but you can enable one and quick keys for common computer shortcuts using the function key.
Typing with comfort
As more and more time is spent on keyboards typing for work, school, and surfing the web for entertainment, having a keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience is about more than just comfort at the moment. Proper posture is something that should be exercised as much as possible to ward off potential health issues that can be acquired over time.
While a keyboard isn't going to solve all potential posture problems, it is something that is an integral part of achieving proper posture, especially if you spend a significant amount of time typing away at your desk. If you want to lose the tangle of wires at your computer while typing in the most comfortable position, then the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard is an excellent choice. It offers a comfortable split to the keys and a slight arch to promote a more proper body position while typing.
If you prefer a hard-wired keyboard, then the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard LXM-00001 is the way to go. It brings a great typing experience with a middle of the road keyboard shape. Its shape isn't an extreme curve to the board or overly broad split to the keys. You get helpful, quick keys to gain shortcuts to various computer functions for an enjoyable and comfortable typing experience.
