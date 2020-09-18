Best Ergonomic Keyboard Android Central 2020

Using one of the best ergonomic keyboards can relieve unnecessary strain on your wrists, shoulders, and posture caused by traditional keyboards. When it comes to ergonomic keyboard styles, there is a number to choose from. Some offer a curved split design, whereas some have a flat with a slight wave to the keys. Here are the best when it comes to ergonomic keyboards.

Best wireless ergonomic keyboard

Best wired ergonomic keyboard

Typing with comfort

As more and more time is spent on keyboards typing for work, school, and surfing the web for entertainment, having a keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience is about more than just comfort at the moment. Proper posture is something that should be exercised as much as possible to ward off potential health issues that can be acquired over time.

While a keyboard isn't going to solve all potential posture problems, it is something that is an integral part of achieving proper posture, especially if you spend a significant amount of time typing away at your desk. If you want to lose the tangle of wires at your computer while typing in the most comfortable position, then the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard is an excellent choice. It offers a comfortable split to the keys and a slight arch to promote a more proper body position while typing.

If you prefer a hard-wired keyboard, then the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard LXM-00001 is the way to go. It brings a great typing experience with a middle of the road keyboard shape. Its shape isn't an extreme curve to the board or overly broad split to the keys. You get helpful, quick keys to gain shortcuts to various computer functions for an enjoyable and comfortable typing experience.