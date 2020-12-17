Catching up on the latest holiday shows and movies is becoming easier than ever. Of course, if you don't have cable, you can't just turn on the TV to watch them airing live. However, Disney+ gives you the power to watch whenever is convenient for you and the rest of the family; there's no shortage of holiday content on Disney's streaming service either.
Whether you're in the mood to stream a new Christmas movie or maybe a holiday special, Disney+ is the first place you should look. We've already gathered up lists of our favorite holiday episodes and the best holiday movies you can find on Disney+, but if you're looking for what's exclusive to the service, you've come to the right place. Disney+ has several new original movies and shows to watch this holiday season as well as a few from last year if you missed them then.
Best Disney+ originals to watch this holiday season
Disney+ has only been around for about a year now and it already features a solid selection of holiday content. For those who are looking for the best holiday films and shows you can't watch anywhere else, our list below should be pretty helpful.
- Getcha head in the season: High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Make a wish: Godmothered
- Santa's successor: Noelle
- Merry Brickmas to all!: LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Put on your cardigan: Taylor Swift's folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
- Do you wanna learn how they built a snowman?: Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Getcha head in the season: High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
This Disney+ original series based on the hit Disney Channel Original Movie now has its own holiday special! Join the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for an end-of-the-year event filled with fun covers of classic holiday songs. They'll also be sharing some of their favorite memories of the season and a sneak peek at season two that's coming next year.
Make a wish: Godmothered
Young, fairy godmother-in-training Eleanor sets out to prove that the world does still need fairy godmothers. She discovers a letter from a 10-year-old girl looking for "Happily Ever After" and decides to track her down — only to discover she's now a 40-year old single mother who doesn't believe in happy endings anymore.
Santa's successor: Noelle
Noelle was one of the very first Disney+ originals to ever be released. The movie follows Anna Kendrick as the titular character Noelle who just so happens to be the daughter of Kris Kringle. On the year her brother is set to take over his father's role for the holidays, he disappears and it's all up to Noelle to bring him back if Christmas is to be saved.
Merry Brickmas to all!: LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
The all-new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is exclusively available on Disney+. With the Life Day holiday celebration coming soon, Rey ventures off with BB-8 to learn more about the Force and accidentally embarks on a time-traveling adventure during which she'll meet some of the most iconic heroes and villains in Star Wars history.
Put on your cardigan: Taylor Swift's folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
Taylor Swift guides fans through the creation of her 2020 album folklore with an intimate performance at the historic Long Pond Studios featuring every song off the album. She's accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff from Bleachers. and there's a guest appearance by Bon Iver as well.
Do you wanna learn how they built a snowman?: Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Following up one of the most successful Disney films of all time couldn't have been easy, and now Disney+ takes audiences behind the scenes to see exactly how the magic came to life with an in-depth look into the making of Frozen 2.
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
If you aren't familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now's the time to learn more and get a subscription started — especially as membership costs will be rising to $8 next spring. The service brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more together for a low montly cost that doesn't require a long-term commitment.
You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $6.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch.
Any personal favorites we missed?
Disney+ is full of content to watch, so we've no doubt missed a few holiday specials that should have made this list. Is there a favorite of yours that's not here? Drop a comment below and let us know what's worth watching!
