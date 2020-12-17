Catching up on the latest holiday shows and movies is becoming easier than ever. Of course, if you don't have cable, you can't just turn on the TV to watch them airing live. However, Disney+ gives you the power to watch whenever is convenient for you and the rest of the family; there's no shortage of holiday content on Disney's streaming service either.

Whether you're in the mood to stream a new Christmas movie or maybe a holiday special, Disney+ is the first place you should look. We've already gathered up lists of our favorite holiday episodes and the best holiday movies you can find on Disney+, but if you're looking for what's exclusive to the service, you've come to the right place. Disney+ has several new original movies and shows to watch this holiday season as well as a few from last year if you missed them then.

Give Disney+ as a gift subscription

Disney+ has a new way you can share the service with another friend or family member. This holiday season, you can buy a gift subscription for $69.99 and have it delivered via email on the day of your choosing! The subscription gives your recipient an entire year of access to Disney+, and once the year is over, they'll have the option of adding in their payment info to continue the subscription. There's no risk of it charging you again.