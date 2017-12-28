It's an awesome day! You just got a PlayStation 4! You now have it all set up and you're ready to dig into some serious gaming. However, the problem is that the only game you have is the used copy of Rugby 15 that your aunt got you. Sure, you could go ahead and pretend to enjoy one of the most poorly reviewed games available on the PS4, but there is another way. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of demos available for some really great games and we're going to take a look at some of the coolest games with demos on offer in the PlayStation Store.

Destiny 2

Forget about Rugby 15. You deserve to sink your teeth into something a little more delicious. Great news, one of the most popular online multiplayer games is available for a test run right now. Go get a feel for the second installment of Bungie's first-person shooter epic right now, for free!

Doom

Speaking of first-person shooters, Bethesda just recently rebooted the Granddaddy of first-person shooters. If the last time you plated Doom was on a bootlegged floppy then maybe it's time to revisit the series. Doom has garnered mostly positive reviews so a chance to dip your toe in that water and see for yourself seems like a good deal to me.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Perhaps you are in the market for some spooky scares. Resident Evil 7 has got you covered. The latest entry into the Resident Evil series just happens to be a blast and is also chock full of creepy moodiness. Get the demo and see if you can handle it!

NieR: Automata

Well on its way to becoming the sleeper hit of 2017, you couldn't do much better as far as RPG demos go. If you want to get a peek at the game that's blowing people away with its impeccable game design then now is your chance.

Final Fantasy XIV

Maybe you're a big fan of massively multiplayer online experiences. Maybe you're also a big fan of the Final Fantasy franchise. If both of these assumptions are true then I have great news for you. The multiplayer Final Fantasy XIV has a demo that is just waiting for your download. You can play the game for free all the way up through level 35. How's that for a bargain?

Injustice 2

Oh, you're looking for a fighting game? Netherrealm has you covered. The DC comics empire may stumble in the world of cinema but thanks to Injustice 2, they are doing great in the gaming department. Download the demo now and take control of all your favorite DC heroes in some no holds barred fighting fun.

The Evil Within 2

Oh no! You didn't get spooked out enough from the Resident Evil 7 demo? That's ok, there are more scares to be had. Get yourself some more survival horror action with The Evil Within 2. With its largely favorable reception, I think you can spend a little time and no money playing the demo in order to see if you'd like to take the full ride that The Evil Within 2 has to offer.

Hopefully, this list affords you the opportunity to try out a few of those blockbuster games that everyone is talking about without having to open your wallet. The games listed are here are just a few of the demos that are available on the PS4. If you want to see what else is available all you have to do is go to the games section of the PlayStation Store and select the Demos section. There is a veritable smorgasbord of games there and they are adding more all the time.

