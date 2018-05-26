If you're shopping online from a bunch of different sites, it can be difficult to keep track of every purchase. Download a killer parcel tracking app and get your ducks in a row before a fat guy comes down your chimney. Deliveries

Deliveries is likely one of the first names you'll hear when you want to find a great package tracking app. It supports over 40 shippers and couriers, as well as postal services in 21 countries. You can sync your packages across your devices, and in most cases track packages using Google Maps, so you can see exactly where your stuff is at all times. You can even get notifications when shipping statuses are updated. Download: Deliveries (Free, IAPs) ParcelTrack

ParcelTrack is another wonderful tracking services that brings all of your incumbent deliveries into one place where you can monitor each one's status on the go. You'll be provided with push notifications for shipping updates, and the very handy ParcelTrack Inbox simply extracts tracking numbers from the shipping emails you send its way, so you never need to tediously enter long tracking numbers. Download: ParcelTrack (Free, IAPs) AfterShip

AfterShip is a completely free service that helps you track your shipments with over 360 couriers and does it all ad-free. The developer recently added a data sync feature so you can keep track of your parcels across your devices, and when you copy and paste in tracking numbers, AfterShip automatically detects the courier to save you the hassle. Download: AfterShip (Free) 17TRACK

17TRACK is a great app to use if you like to often order from China or countries where shipping to North America is sometimes dicey at best. It supports over 170 postal carriers, as well as many, many of the world's largest couriers, like DHL, UPS, FedEx, and a ton more. You get a custom widget for your home screen, alerts for status changes, syncing across devices, and you can add multiple tracking numbers at once, while the app auto-detects carriers and tracks your packages accordingly. Download: 17TRACK (Free) TrackChecker Mobile

TrackChecker Mobile might just be the most versatile package tracking app around and is great if you like to order parcels from those hard-to-reach places. It tracks packages being carried by over 550 couriers and postal services in 200 countries. Customization is a big part of TrackChecker Mobiule's charm; you can choose how frequently you want to receive notifications, and you can even export and imports tracking information to and from your PC. Download: TrackChecker Mobile (Free, IAPs) Package Tracker Pro

Package Tracker Pro has been around for a long time, so it's no wonder that it's everyone's favorite paid tracking app. It offers you features by the boatload, in the form of customization options, sorting options, the ability to archive tracking numbers, route maps, and a whole lot more. The other great benefit of buying Package Tracker Pro is the support you get from the developer. You can email or contact Minstech Software via its website with any questions or suggestions you might have. Download: Package Tracker Pro ($1.99) Slice: Package Tracker